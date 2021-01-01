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Spot DEXs

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Spot DEXs.

Additional Info

Binance is currently running an incentive program called Binance Alpha on BNB Chain. As a result, volumes on BNB and adjacent DEXs such as PancakeSwap currently are inflated. Some of the incentivized tokens are Polyhedra - ZKJ (Project Token) and KOGE (Memecoin).

DEX: Spot Volume Summary

Based on the past 30 days

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Native-Stablecoin

DEX: Native-Stablecoin Concentration by DEX Project

Percentage of a DEX's spot volume coming from the Native-Stablecoin category

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Bitcoin

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DEX: Bitcoin Concentration by DEX Project

Percentage of a DEX's spot volume coming from the Bitcoin category

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Stablecoin Swaps

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DEX: Stablecoin Swap Concentration by DEX Project

Percentage of a DEX's spot volume coming from the Stablecoin Swap category

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LST Swaps

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DEX: LST Swap Concentration by DEX Project

Percentage of a DEX's spot volume coming from the LST Swap category

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Tokenized Assets

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DEX: Tokenized Asset Concentration by DEX Project

Calculates the percentage of a DEX project's spot volume is from the Tokenized Asset category

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Project Tokens

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DEX: Project Token Concentration by DEX Project

Calculates the percentage of a DEX project's spot volume is from the Project Token category

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AI Agents

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DEX: AI Agent Concentration by DEX Project

Calculates the percentage of a DEX project's spot volume is from the AI Agent category

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Memes

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DEX: Memecoin Concentration by DEX Project

Calculates the percentage of a DEX project's spot volume is from the Memecoin category

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