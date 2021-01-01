Additional Info
Binance is currently running an incentive program called Binance Alpha on BNB Chain. As a result, volumes on BNB and adjacent DEXs such as PancakeSwap currently are inflated. Some of the incentivized tokens are Polyhedra - ZKJ (Project Token) and KOGE (Memecoin).
DEX: Spot Volume Summary
Based on the past 30 days
Native-Stablecoin
DEX: Native-Stablecoin Spot Volume by Blockchain
Trades between a blockchain's native gas token and a stablecoin
DEX: Native-Stablecoin Concentration by Blockchain
Calculates the amount of a blockchain's spot volume is from the Native-Stablecoin category
Bitcoin
Stablecoin Swaps
DEX: Stablecoin Swap Concentration by Blockchain
Percentage of a blockchain's spot volume coming from the Stablecoin Swap category
LST Swaps
DEX: LST Swap Concentration by Blockchain
Percentage of a blockchain's total spot volume coming from the LST Swap category
Tokenized Assets
DEX: Tokenized Asset Concentration by Blockchain
Percentage of a blockchain's total spot volume coming from the Tokenized Asset category
Composite Tokens
DEX: Composite Token Concentration by Blockchain
Percentage of a blockchain's total spot volume coming from the Composite Token category
Project Tokens
DEX: Project Token Concentration by Blockchain
Percentage of a blockchain's total spot volume coming from the Project Token category
AI Agents
DEX: AI Agent Concentration by Blockchain
Percentage of a blockchain's total spot volume coming from the AI Agent category
Memes
DEX: Memecoin Concentration by Blockchain
Percentage of a blockchain's total spot volume coming from the Memecoin category