Network REV

Real Economic Value generated by the Story ecosystem. On Story, the REV consists of base fees and priority fees. It measures the monetary demand to transact on the blockchain.

Base Fees are the minimum fee required to execute the transaction. Priority Fees are an additional fee to prioritize ordering a transaction within a block.

Token Issuance and Burn

The base fee paid paid by users on Story is entirely burned. $IP tokens are issued in fixed amounts per block. The issuance rate can be changed through a governance vote.

On-chain Income

On-chain income is the value distributed to token holders, net of expenses.

The main expense on Story is token emissions.

Revenues include: