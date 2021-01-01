Spark

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Spark.

OverviewFinancialsSPK TokenSpark Liquidity Layer (SLL)SavingsSparkLend MarketsSparkLend Interest RatesSparkLend LendersSparkLend Borrowers

Spark: Liabilities

Net borrow from Sky & Spark Savings V2, excluding idle cash in PSM3 and L2s

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Spark: Funding Cost

Cost of Capital for Spark's Liquidity Layer by Fund Source

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Spark: Sky Distribution Rewards

Total distribution rewards received by Spark for growing demand for USDS/sUSDS

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Spark: Spark Liquidity Layer Borrowing Rate

Borrowing rate paid to Sky and Savings V2 depositors

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Spark: Spark-Referred Deposits Eligible for Distribution Rewards

Deposits attributed to Spark referrals that qualify for reward distribution

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Spark Liquidity Layer

The Spark Liquidity Layer (SLL) automates liquidity provision of USDS, sUSDS, and USDC directly from Sky across various blockchain networks and DeFi protocols. This enables users to easily earn the Sky Savings Rate on their preferred network using sUSDS. Additionally, it allows Spark to automate liquidity provision into DeFi markets to optimize yield.

Spark Liquidity Layer can borrow USDS from Sky's Allocator Vault or USDC/USDT/PYUSD from Spark Savings V2 to deploy into various yield strategies. Strategies may include liquidity provision on Curve, Aave/Morpho Vaults, USDe and many more.

Spark: Peg Stability Module PSM3

Total liquidity in Spark PSM3 across all chains

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Spark: Spark Liquidity Layer Revenue

Total Revenue from Spark Liquidity Layer yield strategies

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Spark: Spark Liquidity Layer Allocated Assets

Assets exclude idle cash in PSM3 or L2s

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Spark: Spark Liquidity Layer Assets

All assets including idle cash in PSM3 and L2s

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Spark: Spark Liquidity Layer Yield on Deployed Capital

Interest rates generated across strategies, by chain, category, and asset

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Spark: PSM3 USDS/sUSDS Prices

Executed swap prices by PSM3 between USDC and USDS/sUSDS

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Spark: PSM3 Spark Referred Swap Volume

Swap volume on PSM3 referred by Spark

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Spark Peg Stability Module (PSM3)

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