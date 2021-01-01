Spark Liquidity Layer

The Spark Liquidity Layer (SLL) automates liquidity provision of USDS, sUSDS, and USDC directly from Sky across various blockchain networks and DeFi protocols. This enables users to easily earn the Sky Savings Rate on their preferred network using sUSDS. Additionally, it allows Spark to automate liquidity provision into DeFi markets to optimize yield.

Spark Liquidity Layer can borrow USDS from Sky's Allocator Vault or USDC/USDT/PYUSD from Spark Savings V2 to deploy into various yield strategies. Strategies may include liquidity provision on Curve, Aave/Morpho Vaults, USDe and many more.