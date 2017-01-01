Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Spark.
Subscribe to Research to view this metric
Learn more about Blockworks Research here
Total value of assets deposited to SparkLend
Total value of loans issued on Spark
Total value of assets deposited to Spark
Total value of assets borrowed from Spark
Utilization rate of select reserves in top markets
Assets deposited into Spark that are available to be borrowed
Summary data for assets listed across Spark markets
Total value of deposits that are not currently on loan
Ratio of estimated collateral to value borrowed
Net inflows and outflows of assets from Spark
Net issuance and repayments of loans on Spark
Gross inflows and outflows of assets from Spark
Gross issuance and repayment of loans on Spark