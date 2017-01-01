SparkLending Markets

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Spark.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Spark: Deposits

Total value of assets deposited to SparkLend

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Spark: Outstanding Loans

Total value of loans issued on Spark

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Spark: Total Deposits

Total value of assets deposited to Spark

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Spark: Total Loans

Total value of assets borrowed from Spark

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Spark: Utilization Rates

Utilization rate of select reserves in top markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Spark: Available Liquidity

Assets deposited into Spark that are available to be borrowed

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Spark: Markets

Summary data for assets listed across Spark markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Spark: Collateral Balance

Total value of deposits that are not currently on loan

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Spark: Collateralization Ratio

Ratio of estimated collateral to value borrowed

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Spark: Net Deposit Flows

Net inflows and outflows of assets from Spark

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Spark: Net Borrow Flows

Net issuance and repayments of loans on Spark

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Spark: Gross Deposit Flows

Gross inflows and outflows of assets from Spark

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Spark: Gross Borrow Flows

Gross issuance and repayment of loans on Spark

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Related News