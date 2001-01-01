SparkInterest Rates

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Spark.

Spark: Stablecoin Market Interest Rates

Market-weighted average USD stablecoin interest rates on Spark, excluding DAI and USDS

Spark: Stablecoin Policy Interest Rates

Market-weighted average USD stablecoin interest rates on Spark for USDS and DAI

Spark Interest Rates

Market vs Policy Interest Rates

Market Rates: All non-USDS and non-DAI assets on Spark use market-determined interest rates that adjust dynamically with utilization—just like on Aave or Morpho. As borrowing demand rises and utilization increases, rates climb to attract more liquidity; when demand falls, rates decline.

Policy Rates: In contrast, USDS and DAI follow a policy-driven rate model. Their rates are set directly through governance rather than by market utilization.

  • Sky Governance sets the Dai Savings Rate (DSR) and Sky Savings Rate (SSR)—these define the liquidity rate that suppliers (Maker/Sky) earn in Spark.

  • Spark Governance sets a fixed borrow spread, which is added on top of the DSR or SSR to determine the variable borrow rate paid by borrowers.

Spark: Market Borrow APY Change

30 day market borrow APY change

Spark: Policy Borrow APY Change

30 day policy borrow APY change

Spark: Policy Supply APY Change

30 day policy supply APY change

Spark: Market Supply APY Change

30 day market supply APY change

Spark: Stablecoin Interest Rate Volatility

Spark market-weighted average daily standard deviation in aggregate USD stablecoin rates

Spark: Stablecoin Interest Rate Spread

Spark market-weighted average stablecoin borrow APY - supply APY

Spark: Stablecoin Borrow APY

Time-weighted average borrow APY on stablecoins on Spark

Stablecoin Interest Rate Metrics

Spark: Stablecoin Supply APY

Time-weighted average supply APY on stablecoins on SparkLend

Spark: Stablecoin Borrow Rate Volatility

Average daily standard deviation in stablecoin APY on Spark

Spark: Stablecoin Supply Rate Volatility

Average daily standard deviation in stablecoin supply APY on Spark

Spark: ETH Borrow APY

Time-weighted average borrow APY on wrapped/staked ETH on Spark

Spark: ETH Supply APY

Time-weighted average supply APY on wrapped/staked ETH on Spark

ETH Interest Rate Metrics

Spark: ETH Borrow Rate Volatility

Average daily standard deviation in ETH APY on Spark

Spark: ETH Supply Rate Volatility

Average daily standard deviation in ETH APY on Spark

BTC Interest Rate Metrics

Spark: BTC Borrow APY

Time-weighted average borrow APY on wrapped BTC on Spark

Spark: BTC Supply APY

Time-weighted average supply APY on wrapped BTC on Spark

Spark: BTC Supply Rate Volatility

Average daily standard deviation in BTC APY on Spark

Spark: BTC Supply Rate Volatility

Average daily standard deviation in BTC APY on Spark

