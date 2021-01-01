Kamino

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Kamino.

Kamino: RWA Market Deposits

Total value of assets deposited into Kamino RWA Markets

Kamino: RWA Market Loans

Total value of assets borrowed from Kamino RWA Markets

Kamino: RWA Market Balances

Total balance, RWA balance, and stablecoin balance

Kamino RWA Markets

RWA markets on Kamino represent lending markets backed by tokenized real-world assets, such as short-term government securities or private credit instruments. These assets are issued off-chain and brought on-chain via compliant tokenization structures, then integrated into Kamino’s lending framework.

Prime Market: RWA market backed by tokenized short-duration government securities, designed to provide low-volatility yield through exposure to cash-equivalent assets.

OnRe Market: RWA market backed by reinsurance-linked yield via the ONyc token issued by OnRe. Stablecoins are deployed into real-world reinsurance contracts, with returns generated from insurance premiums and collateral performance.

Maple Market: RWA market backed by institutional private credit originated through Maple Finance, with yields generated from off-chain lending to vetted borrowers.

Superstate Market: Market backed by tokenized government securities issued by Superstate, offering exposure to regulated, short-term fixed-income instruments.

Huma Market: RWA market backed by payment-financing and receivables-based credit originated through Huma Finance, reflecting cash flows from real-world payment activity.

xStocks Market: Market backed by tokenized public equity exposures, enabling on-chain access to returns linked to traditional stock market instruments.

Apollo Market: RWA market backed by private credit strategies managed by Apollo, providing exposure to institutional-grade off-chain lending assets.

Kamino: RWA Markets

Deltas taken over a 30 day period

