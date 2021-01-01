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Tempo

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Tempo.

Tempo: Network REV

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Blockchain Financials

Tempo has no native gas token. Transaction fees are paid in supported fee tokens, primarily stablecoins.

Network REV is total transaction fees in USD. Base and priority fees are denominated in the charged fee token and converted to USD upstream.

The fee-token views show which tokens paid fees and how fee payment split between self-paid and sponsored transactions.

Tempo: Fee Breakdown

Successful vs failed transaction fees

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Tempo: Fee Payer Fees

Fees paid by users vs sponsors

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Tempo: Fees by Fee Token

USD fees by charged fee token

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Tempo: Fee Token Share

Share of network fees by charged fee token

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