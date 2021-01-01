Blockchain Financials
Tempo has no native gas token. Transaction fees are paid in supported fee tokens, primarily stablecoins.
Network REV is total transaction fees in USD. Base and priority fees are denominated in the charged fee token and converted to USD upstream.
The fee-token views show which tokens paid fees and how fee payment split between self-paid and sponsored transactions.
Tempo: Fee Breakdown
Successful vs failed transaction fees
Tempo: Fee Payer Fees
Fees paid by users vs sponsors
Tempo: Fees by Fee Token
USD fees by charged fee token
Tempo: Fee Token Share
Share of network fees by charged fee token