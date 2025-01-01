MegaETH Financials

Blockchain Financials

Network revenue on MegaETH consists solely of Real Economic Value (REV), which is a standardized metric that tracks blockchain value accrual generated by user activity. REV consists of in-protocol transaction fees paid by users for execution.

As an L2, MegaETH's operating expenses consist of Operator Payments — payments to Ethereum for settlement, and payment to EigenDA for for storing transaction data. These costs ensure the security and finality of L2 transactions.

Gross Profit is the remaining value after deducting L1 costs and data availability costs from REV, representing the margin retained by the MegaETH sequencer and network.