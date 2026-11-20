What is Google's crypto strategy?





This week, we sit down with Rich Widmann, Director of Product Strategy, Digital Assets at Google, to dig into how Google is approaching crypto and where it's placing its bets.





We explore why Google stepped back from running nodes, its push into MPC custody, permissioned vs public chains, OKX and trading venues, and the quantum risk to Bitcoin. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Rich Widmann, Director of Product Strategy, Digital Assets at Google

01:03 What The Market Misses About Google

04:35 How Google Got Into Crypto

18:17 Why Google Built Its Own Blockchain

31:18 Permissioned vs. Permissionless Chains

42:31 Why Google Exited The Node Business

48:17 Inside Google's MPC Custody Play

58:23 What Happens To The Custodians?

1:00:39 OKX And The Trading Venue Wars

1:05:11 Agents, Shopping & Programmable Money

1:10:06 Should Google Launch A Stablecoin?

1:14:06 Will Quantum Break Bitcoin?





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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.