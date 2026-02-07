// blockworks monitoring

Know what matters, before it's obvious.

Agentic surveillance for material crypto events. Always-on agents learn your intent to surface real-time alerts on every asset you care about.

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MONITOR -- "LEGAL + SECURITY + TOKENOMICS FOR ASSETS ON MY WATCHLIST"

Jupiter Active Staking Rewards

Actionable

Jupiter

Tokenomics

Medium

07/09/2026 (4:44 AM)

Syrup Strategic Fund (SSF)

Governance

Maple

Protocol Management

Tokenomics

Medium

07/08/2026 (8:20 AM)

SCRT Arbitrum Migration

Secret

Protocol Management

Team And Operations

High

07/08/2026 (2:29 AM)

Drift V2 Exploit and Recovery

Actionable

Drift Protocol

Launches And Releases

Performance

High

07/07/2026 (11:36 AM)

Uniswap Protocol Fees

Governance

Uniswap

Component Management

Launches And Releases

High

07/07/2026 (9:46 AM)

Sky Ecosystem Rewards

Sky

Tokenomics

Medium

07/06/2026 (2:19 PM)

Malicious BonkDAO Governance Proposal

Bonk

Protocol Management

Security And Hacks

High

07/06/2026 (1:59 PM)

Grove Token (GROVE)

Actionable

Grove

Launches And Releases

Tokenomics

High

07/06/2026 (11:00 AM)

Polkadot Staking Reform

Polkadot

Protocol Management

Tokenomics

High

07/06/2026 (10:02 AM)

Ripple MiCA Authorization

Ripple

Legal And Regulatory

High

07/06/2026 (8:11 AM)

WIN Buyback Program

WINkLink

Tokenomics

High

07/06/2026 (5:00 AM)

BTT Buyback Program

BitTorrent

Tokenomics

High

07/06/2026 (3:49 AM)

ENS Delegation Incentives Program

Governance

Ethereum Name Service

Treasury Management

Low

07/05/2026 (8:45 PM)

Axelar-Secret IBC Exploit

Secret

Protocol Management

Security And Hacks

High

07/05/2026 (3:50 AM)

PYR Economy Consolidation

Vulcan Forged

Protocol Management

Tokenomics

High

07/05/2026 (2:34 AM)

QuickSwap Buyback & Burn Initiative

Governance

QuickSwap

Tokenomics

Medium

07/03/2026 (12:00 PM)

Backpack EU Licenses

Backpack

Legal And Regulatory

High

07/03/2026 (11:31 AM)

Executive Proposal: Jul. 2, 2026

Governance

Sky

Component Management

Protocol Management

Medium

07/03/2026 (10:31 AM)

Gnosis Pay Delay Module Exploit

Actionable

Gnosis Pay

Performance

Security And Hacks

High

07/03/2026 (10:09 AM)

DreamZo AI Studio

Qtum

Launches And Releases

Tokenomics

Low

07/02/2026 (8:01 PM)

Jupiter Active Staking Rewards

Actionable

Jupiter

Tokenomics

Medium

07/09/2026 (4:44 AM)

Syrup Strategic Fund (SSF)

Governance

Maple

Protocol Management

Tokenomics

Medium

07/08/2026 (8:20 AM)

SCRT Arbitrum Migration

Secret

Protocol Management

Team And Operations

High

07/08/2026 (2:29 AM)

Drift V2 Exploit and Recovery

Actionable

Drift Protocol

Launches And Releases

Performance

High

07/07/2026 (11:36 AM)

Uniswap Protocol Fees

Governance

Uniswap

Component Management

Launches And Releases

High

07/07/2026 (9:46 AM)

Sky Ecosystem Rewards

Sky

Tokenomics

Medium

07/06/2026 (2:19 PM)

Malicious BonkDAO Governance Proposal

Bonk

Protocol Management

Security And Hacks

High

07/06/2026 (1:59 PM)

Grove Token (GROVE)

Actionable

Grove

Launches And Releases

Tokenomics

High

07/06/2026 (11:00 AM)

Polkadot Staking Reform

Polkadot

Protocol Management

Tokenomics

High

07/06/2026 (10:02 AM)

Ripple MiCA Authorization

Ripple

Legal And Regulatory

High

07/06/2026 (8:11 AM)

WIN Buyback Program

WINkLink

Tokenomics

High

07/06/2026 (5:00 AM)

BTT Buyback Program

BitTorrent

Tokenomics

High

07/06/2026 (3:49 AM)

ENS Delegation Incentives Program

Governance

Ethereum Name Service

Treasury Management

Low

07/05/2026 (8:45 PM)

Axelar-Secret IBC Exploit

Secret

Protocol Management

Security And Hacks

High

07/05/2026 (3:50 AM)

PYR Economy Consolidation

Vulcan Forged

Protocol Management

Tokenomics

High

07/05/2026 (2:34 AM)

QuickSwap Buyback & Burn Initiative

Governance

QuickSwap

Tokenomics

Medium

07/03/2026 (12:00 PM)

Backpack EU Licenses

Backpack

Legal And Regulatory

High

07/03/2026 (11:31 AM)

Executive Proposal: Jul. 2, 2026

Governance

Sky

Component Management

Protocol Management

Medium

07/03/2026 (10:31 AM)

Gnosis Pay Delay Module Exploit

Actionable

Gnosis Pay

Performance

Security And Hacks

High

07/03/2026 (10:09 AM)

DreamZo AI Studio

Qtum

Launches And Releases

Tokenomics

Low

07/02/2026 (8:01 PM)

PREVIEW

1,000+

assets monitored

700+

sources ingested

24/7

agentic coverage

-- 01 NOISE -> SIGNAL -> ACTION

Always on and evaluating, so your team doesn't have to.

01

Ingest everything

Agents continuously scan 700+ sources across onchain activity, news, social, filings, and governance so nothing material slips past you.

02

Understand what matters

Our system evaluates context, severity, and relevance against Blockworks' standards and your filters, then ranks each event by importance.

03

Act in minutes, not hours

Alerts fire on events that fit your criteria and are delivered immediately through Slack, email, telegram, mobile push, or API, powering traditional workflows and AI agents.

-- 02 WHO IT'S FOR

Built for the teams that can't miss it.

Exchanges & broker dealers

Faster, defensible listings. Pre- and post-listing diligence stays current without manual sweeps across X, Discord, Telegram, and forums.

Infrastructure providers

Around-the-clock visibility across every chain and protocol your stack touches. Hard forks, upgrades, exploits, and outages surface as Action Required.

Banks and Payment Providers

Risk and compliance triage with auditable coverage, institutional-grade event surveillance built for the standards your audit and legal teams expect.

Crypto-native funds & traders

Pin monitoring to your book and get notified the moment a holding has a material vote, exploit, depeg, or unlock that impacts price.

-- 03 ONLY ON BLOCKWORKS

Five things you can't get anywhere else.

01

Just describe it.

Decide what to monitor in plain language and get a live 90-day preview before you save. Manual filters still available, no taxonomy or keyword rules required.

02

Action, ranked by importance.

An Action Required flag plus three-level Importance on every event allows you to triage at a glance, so the signal that needs human intervention reaches you.

03

Receipts on every event.

Important Verified by our analyst team, but actively developing events still fire fast with source evidence attached.

04

Alerts that moved markets.

Price, mindshare, and sentiment around every event, before and after. Quantify the signal and give risk a defensible record.

05

Not just alerts. Synthesis.

A weekly recap across your portfolio, notable industry events, and new asset coverage added automatically.

-- 04 measurable footprint

See which alerts actually moved the market.

Every event carries a measurable footprint across price, mindshare, and sentiment, before and after, tied to the exact moment it broke.

Price

The move that followed, quantified against the event, not the day.

Mindshare

How fast attention concentrated on the asset once the signal landed.

Sentiment

Which way conviction turned, and by how much, in the hours after.

Windows tied to the event moment

LIVE

7D

30D

90D

-- 05 DELIVERY

Notifications that drive action, not more noise.

Get notified in minutes, not hours. Events reach Slack or your inbox while competitors are still scraping.

Slack

Lightweight, readable, priority-aware alerts that land where your team already works.

Telegram

Alerts fire straight to group channels and DMs in real time.

Email

Full context included: what happened, why it matters, and what to watch next.

Mobile push

Critical alerts on the go via the Blockworks PWA, same priority routing as Slack and email.

Webhooks & API

Escalation-ready alerts for risk, comms, and governance, feed into PagerDuty, Jira, or custom workflows.

-- 06 BUILT FOR AGENTS

Events your agents can act on.

Under the hood, Monitoring is a structured data feed. Every event arrives as a structured, severity-scored, analyst-verified object, which means an AI agent can act on it. Wire the feed into your agent stack so material events become triggers: a critical exploit opens an incident report, a governance change kicks off a compliance review, or an token unlock adjusts a position.

/// start monitoring today

Keep eyes on your assets.

Join the institutions already running agentic surveillance on their books. We'll walk through the monitor live on your assets and show you what you'd catch first.

Book a call

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

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