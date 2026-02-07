// blockworks monitoring

Five things you can't get anywhere else.

01 Just describe it. Decide what to monitor in plain language and get a live 90-day preview before you save. Manual filters still available, no taxonomy or keyword rules required.

02 Action, ranked by importance. An Action Required flag plus three-level Importance on every event allows you to triage at a glance, so the signal that needs human intervention reaches you.

03 Receipts on every event. Important Verified by our analyst team, but actively developing events still fire fast with source evidence attached.

04 Alerts that moved markets. Price, mindshare, and sentiment around every event, before and after. Quantify the signal and give risk a defensible record.