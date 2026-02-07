// blockworks monitoring
Know what matters, before it's obvious.
Agentic surveillance for material crypto events. Always-on agents learn your intent to surface real-time alerts on every asset you care about.
MONITOR -- "LEGAL + SECURITY + TOKENOMICS FOR ASSETS ON MY WATCHLIST"
Jupiter Active Staking Rewards
Actionable
Jupiter
Tokenomics
→ Medium
07/09/2026 (4:44 AM)
Syrup Strategic Fund (SSF)
Governance
Maple
Protocol Management
Tokenomics
→ Medium
07/08/2026 (8:20 AM)
SCRT Arbitrum Migration
Secret
Protocol Management
Team And Operations
↑ High
07/08/2026 (2:29 AM)
Drift V2 Exploit and Recovery
Actionable
Drift Protocol
Launches And Releases
Performance
↑ High
07/07/2026 (11:36 AM)
Uniswap Protocol Fees
Governance
Uniswap
Component Management
Launches And Releases
↑ High
07/07/2026 (9:46 AM)
Sky Ecosystem Rewards
Sky
Tokenomics
→ Medium
07/06/2026 (2:19 PM)
Malicious BonkDAO Governance Proposal
Bonk
Protocol Management
Security And Hacks
↑ High
07/06/2026 (1:59 PM)
Grove Token (GROVE)
Actionable
Grove
Launches And Releases
Tokenomics
↑ High
07/06/2026 (11:00 AM)
Polkadot Staking Reform
Polkadot
Protocol Management
Tokenomics
↑ High
07/06/2026 (10:02 AM)
Ripple MiCA Authorization
Ripple
Legal And Regulatory
↑ High
07/06/2026 (8:11 AM)
WIN Buyback Program
WINkLink
Tokenomics
↑ High
07/06/2026 (5:00 AM)
BTT Buyback Program
BitTorrent
Tokenomics
↑ High
07/06/2026 (3:49 AM)
ENS Delegation Incentives Program
Governance
Ethereum Name Service
Treasury Management
− Low
07/05/2026 (8:45 PM)
Axelar-Secret IBC Exploit
Secret
Protocol Management
Security And Hacks
↑ High
07/05/2026 (3:50 AM)
PYR Economy Consolidation
Vulcan Forged
Protocol Management
Tokenomics
↑ High
07/05/2026 (2:34 AM)
QuickSwap Buyback & Burn Initiative
Governance
QuickSwap
Tokenomics
→ Medium
07/03/2026 (12:00 PM)
Backpack EU Licenses
Backpack
Legal And Regulatory
↑ High
07/03/2026 (11:31 AM)
Executive Proposal: Jul. 2, 2026
Governance
Sky
Component Management
Protocol Management
→ Medium
07/03/2026 (10:31 AM)
Gnosis Pay Delay Module Exploit
Actionable
Gnosis Pay
Performance
Security And Hacks
↑ High
07/03/2026 (10:09 AM)
DreamZo AI Studio
Qtum
Launches And Releases
Tokenomics
− Low
07/02/2026 (8:01 PM)
Jupiter Active Staking Rewards
Actionable
Jupiter
Tokenomics
→ Medium
07/09/2026 (4:44 AM)
Syrup Strategic Fund (SSF)
Governance
Maple
Protocol Management
Tokenomics
→ Medium
07/08/2026 (8:20 AM)
SCRT Arbitrum Migration
Secret
Protocol Management
Team And Operations
↑ High
07/08/2026 (2:29 AM)
Drift V2 Exploit and Recovery
Actionable
Drift Protocol
Launches And Releases
Performance
↑ High
07/07/2026 (11:36 AM)
Uniswap Protocol Fees
Governance
Uniswap
Component Management
Launches And Releases
↑ High
07/07/2026 (9:46 AM)
Sky Ecosystem Rewards
Sky
Tokenomics
→ Medium
07/06/2026 (2:19 PM)
Malicious BonkDAO Governance Proposal
Bonk
Protocol Management
Security And Hacks
↑ High
07/06/2026 (1:59 PM)
Grove Token (GROVE)
Actionable
Grove
Launches And Releases
Tokenomics
↑ High
07/06/2026 (11:00 AM)
Polkadot Staking Reform
Polkadot
Protocol Management
Tokenomics
↑ High
07/06/2026 (10:02 AM)
Ripple MiCA Authorization
Ripple
Legal And Regulatory
↑ High
07/06/2026 (8:11 AM)
WIN Buyback Program
WINkLink
Tokenomics
↑ High
07/06/2026 (5:00 AM)
BTT Buyback Program
BitTorrent
Tokenomics
↑ High
07/06/2026 (3:49 AM)
ENS Delegation Incentives Program
Governance
Ethereum Name Service
Treasury Management
− Low
07/05/2026 (8:45 PM)
Axelar-Secret IBC Exploit
Secret
Protocol Management
Security And Hacks
↑ High
07/05/2026 (3:50 AM)
PYR Economy Consolidation
Vulcan Forged
Protocol Management
Tokenomics
↑ High
07/05/2026 (2:34 AM)
QuickSwap Buyback & Burn Initiative
Governance
QuickSwap
Tokenomics
→ Medium
07/03/2026 (12:00 PM)
Backpack EU Licenses
Backpack
Legal And Regulatory
↑ High
07/03/2026 (11:31 AM)
Executive Proposal: Jul. 2, 2026
Governance
Sky
Component Management
Protocol Management
→ Medium
07/03/2026 (10:31 AM)
Gnosis Pay Delay Module Exploit
Actionable
Gnosis Pay
Performance
Security And Hacks
↑ High
07/03/2026 (10:09 AM)
DreamZo AI Studio
Qtum
Launches And Releases
Tokenomics
− Low
07/02/2026 (8:01 PM)
PREVIEW
1,000+
assets monitored
700+
sources ingested
24/7
agentic coverage
-- 01 NOISE -> SIGNAL -> ACTION
Always on and evaluating, so your team doesn't have to.
01
Ingest everything
Agents continuously scan 700+ sources across onchain activity, news, social, filings, and governance so nothing material slips past you.
02
Understand what matters
Our system evaluates context, severity, and relevance against Blockworks' standards and your filters, then ranks each event by importance.
03
Act in minutes, not hours
Alerts fire on events that fit your criteria and are delivered immediately through Slack, email, telegram, mobile push, or API, powering traditional workflows and AI agents.
-- 02 WHO IT'S FOR
Built for the teams that can't miss it.
Exchanges & broker dealers
Faster, defensible listings. Pre- and post-listing diligence stays current without manual sweeps across X, Discord, Telegram, and forums.
Infrastructure providers
Around-the-clock visibility across every chain and protocol your stack touches. Hard forks, upgrades, exploits, and outages surface as Action Required.
Banks and Payment Providers
Risk and compliance triage with auditable coverage, institutional-grade event surveillance built for the standards your audit and legal teams expect.
Crypto-native funds & traders
Pin monitoring to your book and get notified the moment a holding has a material vote, exploit, depeg, or unlock that impacts price.
-- 03 ONLY ON BLOCKWORKS
Five things you can't get anywhere else.
01
Just describe it.
Decide what to monitor in plain language and get a live 90-day preview before you save. Manual filters still available, no taxonomy or keyword rules required.
02
Action, ranked by importance.
An Action Required flag plus three-level Importance on every event allows you to triage at a glance, so the signal that needs human intervention reaches you.
03
Receipts on every event.
Important Verified by our analyst team, but actively developing events still fire fast with source evidence attached.
04
Alerts that moved markets.
Price, mindshare, and sentiment around every event, before and after. Quantify the signal and give risk a defensible record.
05
Not just alerts. Synthesis.
A weekly recap across your portfolio, notable industry events, and new asset coverage added automatically.
-- 04 measurable footprint
See which alerts actually moved the market.
Every event carries a measurable footprint across price, mindshare, and sentiment, before and after, tied to the exact moment it broke.
Price
The move that followed, quantified against the event, not the day.
Mindshare
How fast attention concentrated on the asset once the signal landed.
Sentiment
Which way conviction turned, and by how much, in the hours after.
Windows tied to the event moment
LIVE
7D
30D
90D
-- 05 DELIVERY
Notifications that drive action, not more noise.
Get notified in minutes, not hours. Events reach Slack or your inbox while competitors are still scraping.
Slack
Lightweight, readable, priority-aware alerts that land where your team already works.
Telegram
Alerts fire straight to group channels and DMs in real time.
Full context included: what happened, why it matters, and what to watch next.
Mobile push
Critical alerts on the go via the Blockworks PWA, same priority routing as Slack and email.
Webhooks & API
Escalation-ready alerts for risk, comms, and governance, feed into PagerDuty, Jira, or custom workflows.
-- 06 BUILT FOR AGENTS
Events your agents can act on.
Under the hood, Monitoring is a structured data feed. Every event arrives as a structured, severity-scored, analyst-verified object, which means an AI agent can act on it. Wire the feed into your agent stack so material events become triggers: a critical exploit opens an incident report, a governance change kicks off a compliance review, or an token unlock adjusts a position.
/// start monitoring today
Keep eyes on your assets.
Join the institutions already running agentic surveillance on their books. We'll walk through the monitor live on your assets and show you what you'd catch first.