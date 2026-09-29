Intel
The market intelligence app. Research, financials, screening, filings, and news on every asset, with Blockworks AI across all of it.
Filter the market down to a shortlist
Filter and rank assets on financial, fundamental, market, and sector metrics. Save the screen and track what changes.
Learn about any crypto topic
Leverage Blockworks data, research, and qualitative datasets to answer your questions.
Onchain fundamentals
Live data covering financials, growth metrics, and sector benchmarks to better understand what drives price action.
Every round, investor, and valuation
Track new deal activity across the market, both new funding rounds and M&A.
Know when supply is about to change
Upcoming unlocks, vesting schedules, and cliffs, with the share of supply each one releases.
Underwrite on what issuers disclose
Standardized issuer filings, scored and comparable across every filed token.
The news that moves markets, tagged to the assets you follow
News from thousands of sources, tagged by asset so it follows your watchlists.
Analyst coverage to understand markets
Original research on the projects, sectors, and shifts that matter, with clear investment implications.
Ask the analysts directly
A monthly live session with the Blockworks Research Analyst team.
Bringing a team? We’ll set up seats and walk you through the app.Get a demo