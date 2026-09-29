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Intel

The market intelligence app. Research, financials, screening, filings, and news on every asset, with Blockworks AI across all of it.

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01 Tools
Screener

Filter the market down to a shortlist

Filter and rank assets on financial, fundamental, market, and sector metrics. Save the screen and track what changes.

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Blockworks AI

Learn about any crypto topic

Leverage Blockworks data, research, and qualitative datasets to answer your questions.

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02 Data exploration
Analytics

Onchain fundamentals

Live data covering financials, growth metrics, and sector benchmarks to better understand what drives price action.

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Fundraising

Every round, investor, and valuation

Track new deal activity across the market, both new funding rounds and M&A.

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Token unlocks

Know when supply is about to change

Upcoming unlocks, vesting schedules, and cliffs, with the share of supply each one releases.

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Disclosures

Underwrite on what issuers disclose

Standardized issuer filings, scored and comparable across every filed token.

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Mindshare

See where attention is moving

Mindshare and sentiment across X, by asset and narrative, so you catch the shifts early.

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03 News & research
News

The news that moves markets, tagged to the assets you follow

News from thousands of sources, tagged by asset so it follows your watchlists.

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Research

Analyst coverage to understand markets

Original research on the projects, sectors, and shifts that matter, with clear investment implications.

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Analyst hours

Ask the analysts directly

A monthly live session with the Blockworks Research Analyst team.

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Bringing a team? We’ll set up seats and walk you through the app.

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Markets, protocols, and policy, read by 200K+ professionals.

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