Publish where investors already work
Work with our team or upload your own research and case studies that are distributed on Blockworks Intel and via API. Reach the funds actively underwriting and enterprises looking to list your token.
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Where token issuers file disclosures and publish content to see which firms are paying attention.
RapidFile walks you through each Token Transparency criterion and publishes the filing to the world. Use our AI tooling to complete filings using information from your internal documents.
Work with our team or upload your own research and case studies that are distributed on Blockworks Intel and via API. Reach the funds actively underwriting and enterprises looking to list your token.
Work directly with Blockworks to create and maintain accurate financial and fundamental data for your protocol. Then, distribute it so investors, enterprises, and their agents can use it.
Track which qualified firms and enterprises are engaging with your asset, research, disclosures, and content. Market interest becomes a list your IR and BD teams can act on.
Filing a Token Transparency disclosure? RapidFile takes minutes, not weeks.Explore RapidFile
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