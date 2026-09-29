For Enterprises

Ask questions across Blockworks data, research, and market intelligence.

An aggregated feed of the companies, protocols, and events shaping the industry.

Financials, fundamentals, and market data, so every team works from the same numbers.

Reports on the largest protocols, sectors, and themes from the Blockworks analyst team.

Standardized issuer filings, scored and comparable across every filed token.

Agents scan 700+ sources for exploits, governance changes, and regulatory events, ranked by severity and verified against source evidence.

Blockworks data as a Snowflake share, kept current, queryable beside your own tables.

Search and compute over research, news, social, and fundamental data via the Blockworks MCP server.

Prices, fundamentals, research, news, and disclosures for customer-facing products and internal systems.

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