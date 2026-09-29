For Enterprises
Asset monitoring, market research, and data for your teams to bring crypto into the business.
A research desk without building one
Reports on the largest protocols, sectors, and themes from the Blockworks analyst team.
One source of truth for every team
Financials, fundamentals, and market data, so every team works from the same numbers.
What happened, and why it matters to the business
An aggregated feed of the companies, protocols, and events shaping the industry.
An on-demand research layer for every team
Ask questions across Blockworks data, research, and market intelligence.
Risk and compliance triage with auditable coverage
Agents scan 700+ sources for exploits, governance changes, and regulatory events, ranked by severity and verified against source evidence.
Coverage decisions you can defend
Structured protocol assessments for investment review, vendor approval, and compliance.
Disclosed issuer data in your risk workflows
Standardized issuer filings, scored and comparable across every filed token.
Crypto intelligence in your product and infrastructure
Prices, fundamentals, research, news, and disclosures for customer-facing products and internal systems.
The Blockworks corpus, in your stack
Search and compute over research, news, social, and fundamental data via the Blockworks MCP server.
Bringing Blockworks into research, risk, or product? Tell us what you need.Talk to sales