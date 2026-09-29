For Enterprises

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Asset monitoring, market research, and data for your teams to bring crypto into the business.

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01 Research
Research

A research desk without building one

Reports on the largest protocols, sectors, and themes from the Blockworks analyst team.

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Analytics

One source of truth for every team

Financials, fundamentals, and market data, so every team works from the same numbers.

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News

What happened, and why it matters to the business

An aggregated feed of the companies, protocols, and events shaping the industry.

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Blockworks AI

An on-demand research layer for every team

Ask questions across Blockworks data, research, and market intelligence.

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02 Monitor risk
Monitoring

Risk and compliance triage with auditable coverage

Agents scan 700+ sources for exploits, governance changes, and regulatory events, ranked by severity and verified against source evidence.

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Diligence reports

Coverage decisions you can defend

Structured protocol assessments for investment review, vendor approval, and compliance.

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Disclosures

Disclosed issuer data in your risk workflows

Standardized issuer filings, scored and comparable across every filed token.

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03 Bring the data in-house
API

Crypto intelligence in your product and infrastructure

Prices, fundamentals, research, news, and disclosures for customer-facing products and internal systems.

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MCP

The Blockworks corpus, in your stack

Search and compute over research, news, social, and fundamental data via the Blockworks MCP server.

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Data shares

The full dataset, delivered to your warehouse

Blockworks data as a Snowflake share, kept current, queryable beside your own tables.

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Markets, protocols, and policy, read by 200K+ professionals.

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