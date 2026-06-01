// data
Power your products withonchain data.
One API to build a full asset profile: prices, financials and fundamentals, fundraising, research, news, social sentiment, disclosures, and token unlocks.
Built for every use case.
From trading desks to compliance teams, one API powers diverse institutional workflows.
Product development
Give your users the data they need to understand the assets on your platform.
- RESTful JSON APIs
- Bulk CSV and JSONL downloads
- Comprehensive docs
- Code examples
Quantitative research
Backtest strategies and build models with comprehensive historical market data.
- Years of historical OHLCV data
- Multi-exchange price history
- Volume and liquidity metrics
- Customizable timeframes
Portfolio management
Track holdings, monitor token unlocks, and analyze risk across 40,000+ assets.
- Portfolio valuation APIs
- Token unlock calendars
- Risk metrics
- Performance analytics
Compliance & risk
Access institutional-grade data for regulatory reporting and risk assessment.
- Audit-ready data
- Regulatory compliance
- Risk monitoring
- Alert systems
Numbers that move markets.
Market, onchain, and fundamental data through one standardized REST API: tables for current state, timeseries for history.
Market Data
Prices, market caps, supply, and volumes across assets, trading pairs, exchanges, and sectors.View documentation →
Intelligence that drives alpha.
News, research, social data, deal flow, and issuer disclosures, as structured data you can filter by asset.
News & Topics
Crypto news aggregated from across the media, plus the topics trending on X, each tagged to the assets it mentions.View documentation →
Blockworks in your agent
One hosted MCP server, nothing to install. Add the URL to any MCP client, sign in with your API key, and your agent can search Blockworks research and news and query every dataset behind the API. It is also the recommended way to build your own agent product on Blockworks data.
works with claude -- chatgpt -- cursor -- any remote mcp client
https://mcp.blockworks.com/mcp
- search_documents
- Research and news
- tabular_catalog
- Discover tables
- tabular_data
- Read rows
- timeseries_catalog
- Discover series
- timeseries_data
- Read points
— 05 MEET YOUR STACK WHERE IT IS
Spreadsheet Plugin
Analyze crypto data directly in Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets. Use native formulas or the built-in Formula Builder to pull all data available in the API into your dashboards, models, and research workflows. Scrap the exports, scripts, and custom pipelines for this simple tool.
Enterprise-grade reliability.
Built for institutional requirements with security, compliance, and support.
Built for uptime
Production infrastructure designed for mission-critical applications, so your product stays up when it depends on our data.
Dedicated support
Enterprise customers get dedicated account managers, priority support queues, and direct Slack access to our team.
Global infrastructure
Distributed infrastructure with redundant failover ensures low latency and high availability worldwide.
What data is available through the API?
Comprehensive crypto data including real-time and historical prices for 40,000+ assets, on-chain metrics for 200+ DeFi protocols, research reports, news from 500+ sources, token unlock schedules, fundraising data, and AI-powered analysis.
What are the rate limits?
Enterprise customers receive custom rate limits based on their needs, with options for dedicated infrastructure.
How do I authenticate requests?
All API requests require an API key passed in the x-blockworks-api-key header. Generate keys from your account dashboard. Enterprise customers can also set up IP whitelisting for additional security.
How do I access real-time market data?
Real-time market data is available through our REST API endpoints. Enterprise customers receive custom rate limits, enabling frequent polling for up-to-date pricing, volume, and market data across 40,000+ assets.
What support options are available?
Enterprise customers receive dedicated account managers, priority support queues, direct Slack access to our engineering team, and custom SLAs.
Can I export historical data in bulk?
Yes, from the same endpoints. Any endpoint that returns rows can answer in CSV or JSONL instead of JSON: add acceptFormat=csv or acceptFormat=jsonl (or the matching Accept header) and the rows come back as a downloadable file.
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Start building today.
Join hundreds of institutions and developers who trust Blockworks API for their crypto data. We'll walk you through the API and answer any questions.