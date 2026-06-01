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Power your products withonchain data.

One API to build a full asset profile: prices, financials and fundamentals, fundraising, research, news, social sentiment, disclosures, and token unlocks.

View documentationGet a demo
Auth: x-blockworks-api-keyStatus: operational
40K+Assets
210+Exchanges
200+DeFi protocols
24/7AVAILABILITY
— 01 USE CASES///

Built for every use case.

From trading desks to compliance teams, one API powers diverse institutional workflows.

Developers

Product development

Give your users the data they need to understand the assets on your platform.

  • RESTful JSON APIs
  • Bulk CSV and JSONL downloads
  • Comprehensive docs
  • Code examples
Trading firms

Quantitative research

Backtest strategies and build models with comprehensive historical market data.

  • Years of historical OHLCV data
  • Multi-exchange price history
  • Volume and liquidity metrics
  • Customizable timeframes
Asset managers

Portfolio management

Track holdings, monitor token unlocks, and analyze risk across 40,000+ assets.

  • Portfolio valuation APIs
  • Token unlock calendars
  • Risk metrics
  • Performance analytics
Compliance teams

Compliance & risk

Access institutional-grade data for regulatory reporting and risk assessment.

  • Audit-ready data
  • Regulatory compliance
  • Risk monitoring
  • Alert systems
— 02 QUANTITATIVE APIS

Numbers that move markets.

Market, onchain, and fundamental data through one standardized REST API: tables for current state, timeseries for history.

Market Data

Prices, market caps, supply, and volumes across assets, trading pairs, exchanges, and sectors.

View documentation →
+Price candles, market cap, and supply per asset
+Pair-level candles on every exchange
+Contract-level perpetuals price, volume, and open interest
+Sector and sub-sector market cap and volume
— 03 QUALITATIVE APIS

Intelligence that drives alpha.

News, research, social data, deal flow, and issuer disclosures, as structured data you can filter by asset.

News & Topics

Crypto news aggregated from across the media, plus the topics trending on X, each tagged to the assets it mentions.

View documentation →
+News items with source, summary, and publish time
+Filter by source, source type, or asset
+Trending topics with popularity and sentiment scores
+Top documents and mentioned assets per topic
— 04 MCP SERVER

Blockworks in your agent

One hosted MCP server, nothing to install. Add the URL to any MCP client, sign in with your API key, and your agent can search Blockworks research and news and query every dataset behind the API. It is also the recommended way to build your own agent product on Blockworks data.

works with claude -- chatgpt -- cursor -- any remote mcp client

Connect via MCP

https://mcp.blockworks.com/mcp

search_documents
Research and news
tabular_catalog
Discover tables
tabular_data
Read rows
timeseries_catalog
Discover series
timeseries_data
Read points

— 05 MEET YOUR STACK WHERE IT IS

Data shares

Blockworks data as a Snowflake share, kept current without pipelines to build or maintain, so your analysts and models can query it beside your own tables.

Data share docs
+The full dataset as a native Snowflake share
+Refreshed on the same schedule as the app
+BigQuery and Databricks shares on request
+Licensed for products, models, and agents

Spreadsheet Plugin

Analyze crypto data directly in Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets. Use native formulas or the built-in Formula Builder to pull all data available in the API into your dashboards, models, and research workflows. Scrap the exports, scripts, and custom pipelines for this simple tool.

For ExcelFor Google Sheets
+Latest values, point-in-time snapshots, and historical time series
+Assets, markets, networks, exchanges, and sectors in one plug-in
+Prices, sentiment, mindshare, exchange spot & futures, TVL, active addresses
+Formula Builder: pick entity, metric, and time period without writing formulas manually
+Authenticated with your Blockworks API key and its org permissions
— 06 RELIABILITY

Enterprise-grade reliability.

Built for institutional requirements with security, compliance, and support.

Built for uptime

Production infrastructure designed for mission-critical applications, so your product stays up when it depends on our data.

Dedicated support

Enterprise customers get dedicated account managers, priority support queues, and direct Slack access to our team.

Global infrastructure

Distributed infrastructure with redundant failover ensures low latency and high availability worldwide.

— 07 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS///

What data is available through the API?

Comprehensive crypto data including real-time and historical prices for 40,000+ assets, on-chain metrics for 200+ DeFi protocols, research reports, news from 500+ sources, token unlock schedules, fundraising data, and AI-powered analysis.

What are the rate limits?

Enterprise customers receive custom rate limits based on their needs, with options for dedicated infrastructure.

How do I authenticate requests?

All API requests require an API key passed in the x-blockworks-api-key header. Generate keys from your account dashboard. Enterprise customers can also set up IP whitelisting for additional security.

How do I access real-time market data?

Real-time market data is available through our REST API endpoints. Enterprise customers receive custom rate limits, enabling frequent polling for up-to-date pricing, volume, and market data across 40,000+ assets.

What support options are available?

Enterprise customers receive dedicated account managers, priority support queues, direct Slack access to our engineering team, and custom SLAs.

Can I export historical data in bulk?

Yes, from the same endpoints. Any endpoint that returns rows can answer in CSV or JSONL instead of JSON: add acceptFormat=csv or acceptFormat=jsonl (or the matching Accept header) and the rows come back as a downloadable file.

/// no commitment required

Start building today.

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