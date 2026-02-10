Quarterly Reports

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Protocol
Period
Description
Published
PDF Report
Q1 2026
Helium’s Carrier-Offload Revenue Jumps 62% in Q1 as Daily Active Users Hit an All-Time High of 3.5 M…
4/24/2026
Q1 2026
Zcash’s Q1 2026 reflected a normalization in activity following an elevated Q4, with declines in tra…
4/17/2026
Q1 2026
Raydium Posts 61% LaunchLab Revenue Jump as Swap Fees Slide Amid Solana’s Q1 Volume Slump
4/16/2026
Q1 2026
Bonk posts $10.44M in Q1 2026 revenue (+45.7% QoQ), driven primarily by BONKfun's 78.8% surge as lau…
4/15/2026
Q1 2026
Solana captured 41% of onchain spot trading volume in Q1 2026 and became the leading chain in RWA le…
4/14/2026
Q4 2025
Zcash’s Q1 2026 reflected a normalization in activity following an elevated Q4, with declines in tra…
3/13/2026
Q4 2025
Raydium Posts $7.3M Q4 Revenue Amid Solana-Wide Contraction; Maintains 91% Margins, Launches Perpetu…
2/13/2026
Q4 2025
Helium Posts Q4 Revenue of $5.2M as Carrier Offload Surges 53% QoQ; Daily Users Hit Record 2.53M
2/12/2026
Q3 2025
Raydium Net Revenue Posts $24.3M (+69% QoQ) as LaunchLab Surges
2/10/2026
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