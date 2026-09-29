For Exchanges
Asset monitoring and diligence reports maintain compliance.
Risk and compliance triage with auditable coverage
Track 850+ assets and be alerted when exploits, economic upgrades, or new regulatory events happen. All events are ranked by severity and verified against source evidence.
Always be on top of what's happening
An aggregated feed of the companies, protocols, and events shaping the industry. Every story is tagged to the assets it mentions, so your team sees what is moving the tokens you list.
Coverage decisions you can defend
Structured protocol assessments for investment review, vendor approval, and compliance.
Disclosed issuer data in your risk workflows
Standardized issuer filings under the Token Transparency Framework, scored and comparable across every filed token.
Find the assets worth evaluating next
Screen and rank the assets in the market on fundamental, financial, market, and sector metrics, and narrow thousands of assets into a qualified listing pipeline.
Crypto intelligence in your product
Prices, fundamentals, research, news, and disclosures for customer-facing products and internal systems.
Bring Blockworks data into your agents
Search and compute over research, news, social, and fundamental data via the Blockworks MCP server.
Bringing Blockworks into listing and surveillance workflows? Tell us what you need and we’ll put together a plan for your team.Talk to sales