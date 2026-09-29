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For Exchanges

Asset monitoring and diligence reports maintain compliance.

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01 Track listed assets
Monitoring

Risk and compliance triage with auditable coverage

Track 850+ assets and be alerted when exploits, economic upgrades, or new regulatory events happen. All events are ranked by severity and verified against source evidence.

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News

Always be on top of what's happening

An aggregated feed of the companies, protocols, and events shaping the industry. Every story is tagged to the assets it mentions, so your team sees what is moving the tokens you list.

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02 Vet quality
Diligence reports

Coverage decisions you can defend

Structured protocol assessments for investment review, vendor approval, and compliance.

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Disclosures

Disclosed issuer data in your risk workflows

Standardized issuer filings under the Token Transparency Framework, scored and comparable across every filed token.

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03 Discover opportunity
Screener

Find the assets worth evaluating next

Screen and rank the assets in the market on fundamental, financial, market, and sector metrics, and narrow thousands of assets into a qualified listing pipeline.

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Mindshare

Know which assets are heating up

Mindshare and sentiment across conversations on X, so listing teams can see which assets and narratives are gaining traction and prioritize accordingly.

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04 Go further
API

Crypto intelligence in your product

Prices, fundamentals, research, news, and disclosures for customer-facing products and internal systems.

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MCP

Bring Blockworks data into your agents

Search and compute over research, news, social, and fundamental data via the Blockworks MCP server.

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Bringing Blockworks into listing and surveillance workflows? Tell us what you need and we’ll put together a plan for your team.

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Markets, protocols, and policy, read by 200K+ professionals.

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