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For Onchain Businesses

File disclosures, publish to investors where they already work, and see who is paying attention.

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01 File
RapidFile

File disclosures in minutes

Create and publish your disclosures to the firms deciding whether to list, hold, or trade your token. Tell the market about your business.

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02 Publish
Content distribution

Publish where investors already work

Work with our team or upload your own research and case studies that are distributed on Blockworks Intel and via API. Reach the funds actively underwriting and enterprises looking to list your token.

Explore Content
Data partnership

Bring your KPIs to the market

Work directly with Blockworks to create and maintain accurate financial and fundamental data for your protocol. Then, distribute it so investors, enterprises, and their agents can use it.

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03 Measure
Attribution

See who is paying attention

Track which qualified firms and enterprises are engaging with your asset, research, disclosures, and content. Market interest becomes a list your IR and BD teams can act on.

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Get a personal walkthrough. We’ll tailor the demo to how you publish and reach investors.

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