For Investors
Research, standardized financials, and screening for underwriting onchain assets.
Hunt for new opportunities
Filter and rank assets by financial, fundamental, market, and sector metrics, then save your screens.
Follow the money
Rounds, investors, valuations, and deal activity across the market.
Ask us anything
Source-backed answers, custom charts, and full reports from our data, research, and disclosures.
Fundamental metrics you won't find anywhere else
Protocol financials, growth metrics, and sector dashboards in one place.
Analyst coverage that empowers decision making
Original research on the projects, sectors, and shifts that matter, with clear investment implications.
Underwrite on what issuers disclose
Standardized issuer filings: supply, unlocks, insider holdings, and business disclosures.
One news feed for all of crypto
News from thousands of sources, tagged by asset so it follows your watchlists.
Ask the analysts directly
A monthly live session with the Blockworks Research Analyst team.
Power your investment workflows
One API for market data, fundamentals, research, news, signals, events, and fundraising.
Bring Blockworks data into your agents
Connect Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, or any MCP client. No install, no custom infrastructure.
Everything here is in Intel. Start free, upgrade to Pro when you need it.See plans