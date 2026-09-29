Introducing Blockworks IntelLearn more

Get a demoExplore data
Solutions

For Investors

Research, standardized financials, and screening for underwriting onchain assets.

Start freeGet a demo
01 Discover
Screener

Hunt for new opportunities

Filter and rank assets by financial, fundamental, market, and sector metrics, then save your screens.

Explore Screener
Fundraising

Follow the money

Rounds, investors, valuations, and deal activity across the market.

Explore Fundraising
Mindshare

See where attention is moving

Real-time mindshare and sentiment on X, so you know which trends to be early to.

Explore Mindshare
Blockworks AI

Ask us anything

Source-backed answers, custom charts, and full reports from our data, research, and disclosures.

Explore Blockworks AI
02 Underwrite
Analytics

Fundamental metrics you won't find anywhere else

Protocol financials, growth metrics, and sector dashboards in one place.

Explore Analytics
Research

Analyst coverage that empowers decision making

Original research on the projects, sectors, and shifts that matter, with clear investment implications.

Explore Research
Disclosures

Underwrite on what issuers disclose

Standardized issuer filings: supply, unlocks, insider holdings, and business disclosures.

Explore Filings
News

One news feed for all of crypto

News from thousands of sources, tagged by asset so it follows your watchlists.

Explore News
Analyst hours

Ask the analysts directly

A monthly live session with the Blockworks Research Analyst team.

Join Analyst Hours
03 Go further
API

Power your investment workflows

One API for market data, fundamentals, research, news, signals, events, and fundraising.

Explore the API
MCP

Bring Blockworks data into your agents

Connect Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, or any MCP client. No install, no custom infrastructure.

Explore the MCP

Everything here is in Intel. Start free, upgrade to Pro when you need it.

See plans
The daily brief, in your inbox

Markets, protocols, and policy, read by 200K+ professionals.

Blockworks Inc.133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Solutions

InvestorsExchangesEnterprisesOnchain Businesses

Products

IntelDataMonitoringConsoleDocumentation

Company

AboutCareersContactBlogBrand kit

Disclosures

Quarterly reportsToken Transparency

Network

EventsPodcastsNewsletters

© 2026 Blockworks Inc.

TermsPrivacy PolicyPrivacy CenterNews Archive