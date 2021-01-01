Zora Financials

Zora Total Revenue

The Zora Coins Protocol is a platform for creating and managing media tokens. The Zora App is a social application built on top of the Base Blockchain using this protocol. The app focuses on user-owned content, bringing monetization opportunities to all creators.

The team also operates an L2 blockchain built using the op-stack. The chain facilitated the former NFT-centric design of the Zora protocol. Following the launch of the Coins Protocol on Base in February 2025, the activity of Zora chain does not correspond to the activity of the social app since it is built on Base.

Zora's Total Revenue consists of both Platform Revenue generated by the Zora Coins Protocol and Network REV generated on the L2. Today, the Total Revenue is primarily driven by the Zora Coins Protocol.

Platform Revenue: Zora is an onchain social network that initially used NFTs to empower creators to capture value through community. An early 2025 upgrade migrated away from NFTs by tokenizing posts on the social platform with 1 billion supply tokens. Notably, the tokens are minted and traded on Base rather than the Zora Chain. Zora charges trading fees on activity in the platform, distributing the majority of fees back to users. Platform Revenue tracks all trading fees kept by the protocol. Note, we currently only Platform Revenue after the migration to tokenized posts in early 2025.

Zora Chain Network REV: Real Economic Value is a standardized metric that tracks blockchain value accrual generated by user activity. REV consists of both in-protocol transaction fees and out-of-protocol tips that users pay for transaction execution, so it measures the monetary demand to transact onchain. As it pertains to Zora's Network REV, there are no out-of-protocol tips. All REV is generated by in-protocol transaction fees.