Financials

Lending markets generate revenue through several mechanisms. This dashboard tracks the following revenue streams across lending markets, as well as total interest generated.

Net Interest Income: Portion of total interest generated through lending that is collected by the protocol as revenue. Rates vary my protocol, market, and asset, and are typically set by the protocol.

Flash Loan Fees: Fees charged on flash loans, proportional to the amount borrowed. Configurations vary by protocol but when fees are charged they are typically split between the protocol and depositors.

Liquidation Fees: Portion of the liquidation bonus collected for the Aave Treasury. Rates are set by governance and typically range between 10-20%.