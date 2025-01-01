Katana Financials

Blockchain Financials
Network Revenue for Katana consists of Network REV (transaction fees) and interest generated from the Vault Bridge.
REV is a standardized metric that tracks blockchain value accrual generated by user activity. The metric tracks in-protocol transaction fees and any out-of-protocol tips that users pay for transaction execution. Therefore, it measures the monetary demand to transact on a blockchain.
In the case of Katana, there are no out-of-protocol tips. All REV is generated by in-protocol transaction fees, of which there are three types.
- L1 Fee: Covers the cost of submitting L2 transactions to Ethereum mainnet L1. It fluctuates based on Ethereum mainnet's network congestion.
- L2 Base Fee: The minimum fee required for a transaction to be included in a block, dependent on the Base's network congestion.
- L2 Priority Fee: An additional fee paid to prioritize a transaction within a block. Katana utilizes priority ordering, where higher-paying transactions are executed first, so priority fees enable sophisticated users to effectively bid for inclusion.