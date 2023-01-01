Ink

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Ink.

OverviewFinancialsOnchain ActivityDex Activity

Ink: Network REV

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Blockchain Financials

Network revenue on Ink consists of Real Economic Value (REV), which tracks blockchain value accrual from user activity. REV includes L1 data fees and L2 execution fees (base + priority).

As an OP Stack L2, Ink's operating expenses are L1 Data Costs — posting transaction data to Ethereum for data availability and finality.

Gross Profit = REV − L1 Costs.

OP Collective Split is the share of fees that flows to the Optimism Collective (min 2.5% of total fees or 15% of L2 fees).

Net Income = Gross Profit − OP Collective Split.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Ink: Gross Profit

Net fees after L1 costs and OP Collective costs

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Ink: Gross Margin

Gross profit / Network REV

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryContact