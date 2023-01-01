Blockchain Financials

Network revenue on Ink consists of Real Economic Value (REV), which tracks blockchain value accrual from user activity. REV includes L1 data fees and L2 execution fees (base + priority).

As an OP Stack L2, Ink's operating expenses are L1 Data Costs — posting transaction data to Ethereum for data availability and finality.

Gross Profit = REV − L1 Costs.

OP Collective Split is the share of fees that flows to the Optimism Collective (min 2.5% of total fees or 15% of L2 fees).

Net Income = Gross Profit − OP Collective Split.