HyperLend

Revenue

HyperLend generates revenue from multiple sources. Currently we track the following:

Net Interest Income: Portion of total interest generated through lending. Exact portion of interest that is collected by HyperLend varies by asset, known as the reserve factor. Reserve factors are set by HyperLend, and typically range between 10%-35%.

Flash Loan Fees: Fees charged on flash loans, proportional to the amount borrowed and currently set at 0.05%. Fees are split between LPs and the HyperLend Treasury.

Liquidation Fees: Portion of the liquidation bonus collected for the HyperLend Treasury. Rates are set by governance and typically range between 10-20%.