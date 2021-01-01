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BNB

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for BNB.

Blockchain Financials

Network revenue on BNB Smart Chain consists solely of Real Economic Value (REV), which tracks blockchain value accrual generated by user activity. REV consists of transaction fees (priority fees) and MEV payments that users and searchers pay, measuring the monetary demand to transact onchain.

BNB Smart Chain uses a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus with 45 validators. All user-paid fees flow through a fixed distribution: 10% burned via BEP-95 (returning value to all holders via deflation), with the remaining 90% distributed to stakers (81% to delegators, 9% as validator commission).

MEV payments flow to block builders (48club, Blockrazor, Bloxroute) as a pass-through. They appear as both revenue and expense, netting to zero for token holders.

Token Holder Net Income = BEP-95 Burn. BNB has zero token issuance, so validators are paid purely from transaction fees.

BNB Token Burn

BNB Smart Chain has two burn mechanisms.

BEP-95 Real-Time Burn: 10% of all transaction fees are burned at the protocol level every block. This is the burn tracked in the chart above, sourced from on-chain traces.

Quarterly Auto-Burn: A formula-based burn (B = N x 1000 / P, where N = blocks in quarter and P = BNB price) that is the dominant supply reduction mechanism. Recent burns: Q4 2025: 1.37M BNB, Q3 2025: 1.44M BNB. This burn is not observable on-chain in Dune and is not included in the chart data.

BNB's target supply is 100M BNB from an initial 200M. Current supply is approximately 136M BNB.

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