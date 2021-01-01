Blockchain Financials

Network revenue on BNB Smart Chain consists solely of Real Economic Value (REV), which tracks blockchain value accrual generated by user activity. REV consists of transaction fees (priority fees) and MEV payments that users and searchers pay, measuring the monetary demand to transact onchain.

BNB Smart Chain uses a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus with 45 validators. All user-paid fees flow through a fixed distribution: 10% burned via BEP-95 (returning value to all holders via deflation), with the remaining 90% distributed to stakers (81% to delegators, 9% as validator commission).

MEV payments flow to block builders (48club, Blockrazor, Bloxroute) as a pass-through. They appear as both revenue and expense, netting to zero for token holders.

Token Holder Net Income = BEP-95 Burn. BNB has zero token issuance, so validators are paid purely from transaction fees.