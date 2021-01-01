Aptos
Aptos is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for high throughput and scalability. Built with the Move programming language, it aims to provide faster transaction processing and lower costs compared to existing blockchain networks.
Aptos Financials
Aptos network REV is modeled as permanent fee burn from execution and IO gas fees. Storage fees and refunds are shown separately as refundable storage deposit flows rather than permanent supply burn. Staking reward expense includes gross protocol reward emissions split into delegator rewards and validator commission.