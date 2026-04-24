Core Density: 4.92 g/cm³
Thermal Signature: 18.7 °
Charge Potential: 0.87 kV
Surface Conductivity: 63%
Vertex Count: 1,204
Edge Network: 3,612 links active
Surface Deviation: 0.13 from ideal polyhedron
Symmetry Index: 42% broken
Structural Integrity: 97% stable
Fracture Density: 8.3 micro-cracks / cm²
Contour Drift: 0.004 units / scan cycle
UTC T00:00:00Z // Block Cycle: 0000 // Continuous s2026-01-01 // Session ID: BW-SCAN-A000
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TRX
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SOL
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BNB
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April 24 · · 27:59
Inside Hyperlend: Building a Lending Protocol on Hyperliquid | Ness
In this episode, we’re joined by Ness, CEO and Co-founder of Hyperlend, to discuss building on Hyperliquid, the decision to adopt an Aave-based design, and how the protocol approaches interest rates and borrowing against L1 positions. We also cover liquid..
April 17 · · 12:33
Why Perps Are Overtaking Options | DAS New York
In this episode, Shaundadevens outlines the thesis that 24/7 equity perpetuals will become a major theme. He explains why perpetuals outperform options for price exposure, evaluates market size and infrastructure requirements, highlights Hyperliquid and TradeXYZ, and examines silver and crude..
April 10 · · 01:39:56
Institutional DeFi & Yield in Modern Markets | EthCC Panels
This episode features two live panels recorded at EthCC, exploring the next phase of DeFi’s evolution—from institutional adoption to capital efficiency and yield generation. Panel 1: Institutional DeFi: From Stablecoins to RWAs Speakers discuss the rise of stablecoins, the growth of tokenized..
Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.Event Details
Previous Speakers
Mohamed El-Erian
Michael Saylor
Cathie D. Wood
Richard Teng
Anatoly Yakovenko
Caitlin Long
Track trading volume, net asset value (NAV), and key risk measures for crypto treasury companies.View full dashboard
Breaking headlines across our core coverage categories.View more research
Research
Western Union: Mispriced Distribution in a Stablecoin World
Western Union is one of the most mispriced setups in payments.Western Union is one of the most mispriced setups in payments. The market is pricing the business for terminal decline, but beneath the headline revenue shrink, Digital and Consumer Services are growing double digits and now represent 40% of the mix. The stablecoin pivot is what makes the risk/reward asymmetric: USDPT flips WU's settlement infrastructure from a cost center into a yield-generating layer, while the company already controls the physical entry and exit points that most crypto-native players lack. At roughly 5x earnings with a 10%+ dividend yield, the downside is cushioned, and our base case points to meaningful upside as WU transitions from decline back toward growth.
Research
Aave: Cracks in the Monolithic Thesis
On April 18, 2026, attackers minted 116.5k unbacked rsETH via a compromised LayerZero bridge and borrowed about $193M from Aave V3, exposing how Aave’s monolithic pool architecture concentrated hidden leverage in ETH LST looping while socializing tail risk across depositors. The fallout triggered $8.67B in weekly outflows, 100% utilization, and an 8% aWETH discount, showing Aave’s $54M Umbrella WETH backstop may be inadequate for exploit-driven bad debt. As depositors rotated to perceived safer venues like SparkLend, the episode suggests DeFi lending may fragment into unified pools for liquid assets, modular markets for hybrid-risk collateral, and vertically integrated CeDeFi for institutional credit.
Research
From Wrappers to Venues
Tokenized equities have grown nearly 30x, from ~$30M in late 2024 to ~$1B by Q1 2026, yet still represent less than 0.01% of the $120T+ global equity market. The market is shifting from fragmented offshore synthetics toward issuer-sponsored, legally anchored models, with regulated platforms like Securitize consolidating infrastructure economics and NYSE/Nasdaq targeting live tokenized equity venues in Q2 2026.
Research
From Betting to Trading: How Kalshi is Reshaping Sports Markets
Prediction markets are scaling rapidly, with Kalshi reaching $14.4B in monthly volume driven by sports. Prices are highly efficient and closely track sportsbooks, but higher fees and thinner liquidity limit execution for size. As a CFTC-regulated platform with nationwide access and no stake limits, Kalshi offers structural advantages over traditional sportsbooks. Revenue is on track to reach $1.3B in 2026, and the platform trades at a premium multiple of around 16.9x forward sales, reflecting its positioning as exchange-like infrastructure.
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