Building trust in onchain
capital markets.

Core Density: 4.92 g/cm³

Thermal Signature: 18.7 °

Charge Potential: 0.87 kV

Surface Conductivity: 63%

Vertex Count: 1,204

Edge Network: 3,612 links active

Surface Deviation: 0.13 from ideal polyhedron

Symmetry Index: 42% broken

Structural Integrity: 97% stable

Fracture Density: 8.3 micro-cracks / cm²

Contour Drift: 0.004 units / scan cycle

UTC T00:00:00Z // Block Cycle: 0000 // Continuous s2026-01-01 // Session ID: BW-SCAN-A000

24h Spot Volume

29.07B
-8.37%

24h Perps Volume

159.78B
-4.12%

Open Interest

95.48B
+3.64%

Total Crypto Marketcap

2.66T
+1.35%

24h Liquidations

138.03M
-59.84%

Price Performance 24h

Terra Luna Classic icon

Terra Luna Classic LUNC

12.40%

$0.046613

KAITO icon

KAITO KAITO

4.50%

$0.4376

Compound icon

Compound COMP

4.03%

$23.21

Pi Network icon

Pi Network PI

3.98%

$0.1877

Tezos icon

Tezos XTZ

3.14%

$0.3813

Axie Infinity icon

Axie Infinity AXS

3.11%

$1.47

DeXe icon

DeXe DEXE

2.01%

$14.35

Lending: Stablecoin Interest Rates

View data

Total Blockchain REV

All fees paid for general purpose blockspaceView data

Crypto ETF Flows

Rolling 5d flows into BTC, ETH, and SOL ETFsView data

Market Sectors

View all
Name
REV (24h)
TPS (7d)
Median Fee (7d)
Spot Volume (24h)
Stablecoin Deposits
Price
Market Cap
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH

TRON

TRON

TRX

Solana

Solana

SOL

BNB

BNB

BNB

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC

Polygon

Polygon

POL

Base

Base

Arbitrum

Arbitrum

ARB

Aptos

Aptos

APT

HyperEVM

HyperEVM

HYPE

Monad

Monad

MON

Avalanche C-Chain

Avalanche C-Chain

AVAX

MegaETH

MegaETH

MEGA

Optimism

Optimism

OP

Katana

Katana

KAT

ZKsync Era

ZKsync Era

ZK

Zcash

Zcash

ZEC

Worldchain

Worldchain

WLD

Ink

Ink

INK

Unichain

Unichain

UNI

Celestia

Celestia

TIA

Berachain

Berachain

BERA

Plasma

Plasma

XPL

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

Latest Podcasts

View all

April 24 ·  · 27:59

Inside Hyperlend: Building a Lending Protocol on Hyperliquid | Ness

In this episode, we’re joined by Ness, CEO and Co-founder of Hyperlend, to discuss building on Hyperliquid, the decision to adopt an Aave-based design, and how the protocol approaches interest rates and borrowing against L1 positions. We also cover liquid..

April 17 ·  · 12:33

Why Perps Are Overtaking Options | DAS New York

In this episode, Shaundadevens outlines the thesis that 24/7 equity perpetuals will become a major theme. He explains why perpetuals outperform options for price exposure, evaluates market size and infrastructure requirements, highlights Hyperliquid and TradeXYZ, and examines silver and crude..

April 10 ·  · 01:39:56

Institutional DeFi & Yield in Modern Markets | EthCC Panels

This episode features two live panels recorded at EthCC, exploring the next phase of DeFi’s evolution—from institutional adoption to capital efficiency and yield generation. Panel 1: Institutional DeFi: From Stablecoins to RWAs Speakers discuss the rise of stablecoins, the growth of tokenized..

View all episodes

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

Event Details
Digital Asset Summit 2026 icon

Previous Speakers

Mohamed El-Erian icon

Mohamed El-Erian

Michael Saylor icon

Michael Saylor

Cathie D. Wood icon

Cathie D. Wood

Richard Teng icon

Richard Teng

Anatoly Yakovenko icon

Anatoly Yakovenko

Caitlin Long icon

Caitlin Long

RegisterLearn more

Crypto ETFs

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Crypto ETFs.

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Treasury Companies

Track trading volume, net asset value (NAV), and key risk measures for crypto treasury companies.

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Revenue Leaderboard

Track on-chain revenue from leading crypto apps.

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Research

Breaking headlines across our core coverage categories.

View more research
Western Union: Mispriced Distribution in a Stablecoin World

Research

Western Union: Mispriced Distribution in a Stablecoin World

Western Union is one of the most mispriced setups in payments.Western Union is one of the most mispriced setups in payments. The market is pricing the business for terminal decline, but beneath the headline revenue shrink, Digital and Consumer Services are growing double digits and now represent 40% of the mix. The stablecoin pivot is what makes the risk/reward asymmetric: USDPT flips WU's settlement infrastructure from a cost center into a yield-generating layer, while the company already controls the physical entry and exit points that most crypto-native players lack. At roughly 5x earnings with a 10%+ dividend yield, the downside is cushioned, and our base case points to meaningful upside as WU transitions from decline back toward growth.

Aave: Cracks in the Monolithic Thesis

Research

Aave: Cracks in the Monolithic Thesis

On April 18, 2026, attackers minted 116.5k unbacked rsETH via a compromised LayerZero bridge and borrowed about $193M from Aave V3, exposing how Aave’s monolithic pool architecture concentrated hidden leverage in ETH LST looping while socializing tail risk across depositors. The fallout triggered $8.67B in weekly outflows, 100% utilization, and an 8% aWETH discount, showing Aave’s $54M Umbrella WETH backstop may be inadequate for exploit-driven bad debt. As depositors rotated to perceived safer venues like SparkLend, the episode suggests DeFi lending may fragment into unified pools for liquid assets, modular markets for hybrid-risk collateral, and vertically integrated CeDeFi for institutional credit.

From Wrappers to Venues

Research

From Wrappers to Venues

Tokenized equities have grown nearly 30x, from ~$30M in late 2024 to ~$1B by Q1 2026, yet still represent less than 0.01% of the $120T+ global equity market. The market is shifting from fragmented offshore synthetics toward issuer-sponsored, legally anchored models, with regulated platforms like Securitize consolidating infrastructure economics and NYSE/Nasdaq targeting live tokenized equity venues in Q2 2026.

From Betting to Trading: How Kalshi is Reshaping Sports Markets

Research

From Betting to Trading: How Kalshi is Reshaping Sports Markets

Prediction markets are scaling rapidly, with Kalshi reaching $14.4B in monthly volume driven by sports. Prices are highly efficient and closely track sportsbooks, but higher fees and thinner liquidity limit execution for size. As a CFTC-regulated platform with nationwide access and no stake limits, Kalshi offers structural advantages over traditional sportsbooks. Revenue is on track to reach $1.3B in 2026, and the platform trades at a premium multiple of around 16.9x forward sales, reflecting its positioning as exchange-like infrastructure.

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