Digital Asset Summit 2026 - Asia

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Tickets

Prices are subject to increase. Register today and save!  Tickets cannot be transferred once checked in to the conference.

GENERAL ADMISSION

  • Complimentary breakfast and lunch service throughout the conference

  • Access to the event networking app

  • Access to official DAS-hosted parties and networking events

BUY TICKETS

$699

VIP

  • Exclusive access to the VIP & Speaker Dinner on Wednesday evening (10/07)

  • Access to the private VIP Lounge with dedicated workspace and lunch service throughout the conference

  • Early access to the event networking app

BUY TICKETS

$1499

Blockworks Research

Blockworks Research subscribers are eligible for a discounted GA ticket. Please register using the email associated with your BWR seat.

BUY TICKETS

$399

For the latest news and updates about Digital Asset Summit 2026, follow @BlockworksDAS.

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