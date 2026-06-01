Digital Asset Summit 2026 - Asia

Tickets
Prices are subject to increase. Register today and save! Tickets cannot be transferred once checked in to the conference.
Complimentary breakfast and lunch service throughout the conference
Access to the event networking app
Access to official DAS-hosted parties and networking events
$699
Exclusive access to the VIP & Speaker Dinner on Wednesday evening (10/07)
Access to the private VIP Lounge with dedicated workspace and lunch service throughout the conference
Early access to the event networking app
$1499
Blockworks Research subscribers are eligible for a discounted GA ticket. Please register using the email associated with your BWR seat.
$399
For the latest news and updates about Digital Asset Summit 2026, follow @BlockworksDAS.
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