$77,585.00
Total Score
Unrated
$77,585.00
What is the market cap of Bitcoin?
The current market cap of Bitcoin is $1.55T. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Bitcoin?
Currently 415.77K of Bitcoin were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $32.26B have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.62%.
What is the current price of Bitcoin?
The price of 1 Bitcoin currently costs $77,585.00.
How many Bitcoin are there?
The current circulating supply of Bitcoin is 20.02M. This is the total amount of Bitcoin that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Bitcoin?
Bitcoin currently ranks 1 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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