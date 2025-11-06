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Token

$77,585.00

Stats

Market Cap
$1.55T
FDV
$1.55T
Circulating Supply
20.021M
Total Supply
20.021M
24h Volume
$32.3B
Open Interest
$2.8B

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$77,585.00

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About

Bitcoin is the first distributed consensus-based, censorship-resistant, permissionless, peer-to-peer payment settlement network with a provably scarce, programmable, native currency. Bitcoin (BTC), the native asset of the Bitcoin blockchain, is the world's first digital currency without a central bank or administrator. The Bitcoin network is an emergent decentralized monetary institution that exists through the interplay between full nodes, miners, and developers. It is set by a social contract that is created and opted into by the users of the network and hardened through game theory and cryptography. Bitcoin is the first, oldest, and largest cryptocurrency in the world.

Bitcoin FAQs

What is the market cap of Bitcoin?

The current market cap of Bitcoin is $1.55T. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bitcoin?

Currently 415.77K of Bitcoin were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $32.26B have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.62%.

What is the current price of Bitcoin?

The price of 1 Bitcoin currently costs $77,585.00.

How many Bitcoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Bitcoin is 20.02M. This is the total amount of Bitcoin that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bitcoin?

Bitcoin currently ranks 1 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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