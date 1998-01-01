What is the market cap of BNB? The current market cap of BNB is $ 84.45B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BNB? Currently 1.39M of BNB were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 871.72M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.87%.

What is the current price of BNB? The price of 1 BNB currently costs $626.42.

How many BNB are there? The current circulating supply of BNB is 134.79M. This is the total amount of BNB that is available.