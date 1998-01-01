Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$626.42

Stats

Market Cap
$84.45B
FDV
$84.43B
Circulating Supply
134.786M
Total Supply
134.786M
24h Volume
$871.7M
Open Interest
$46.2M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$626.42

About

Binance Coin is digital asset native to the Binance blockchain and launched by the Binance online exchange.

BNB FAQs

What is the market cap of BNB?

The current market cap of BNB is $84.45B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BNB?

Currently 1.39M of BNB were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $871.72M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.87%.

What is the current price of BNB?

The price of 1 BNB currently costs $626.42.

How many BNB are there?

The current circulating supply of BNB is 134.79M. This is the total amount of BNB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BNB?

BNB currently ranks 5 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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