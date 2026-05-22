In this episode, we’re joined by Martin de Rijke, Head of Growth at Maple Finance, to discuss Maple’s evolution from a lending protocol into an onchain asset manager focused on institutional yield products. We cover fintech adoption, stablecoin growth, DeFi infrastructure, institutional borrowing demand, modular yield strategies, securitization vehicles, and the convergence of crypto, fintech, and traditional finance.





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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:07 ) Maple’s Asset Manager Shift

( 3:03 ) Beyond Lending Protocols

( 6:44 ) Stablecoins Find Real Users

( 10:04 ) Fintech Trust Unlocks DeFi

( 14:32 ) Four Distribution Layers

( 17:58 ) Partners, Not Competitors

( 21:34 ) Fintech Integration Hurdles

( 25:44 ) Maple’s Yield Products

( 31:38 ) Borrowing Demand Returns

( 36:58 ) Four Growth Buckets

( 41:15 ) Onchain Securitization Vehicles

( 46:08 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.