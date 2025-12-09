Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.01922

Stats

Market Cap
$73.36M
FDV
$191.9M
Circulating Supply
3.813B
Total Supply
9.987B
24h Volume
$5.0M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.01922

Blockworks Research

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Fogo FAQs

What is the market cap of Fogo?

The current market cap of Fogo is $73.36M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Fogo?

Currently 261.15M of Fogo were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $5.02M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.24%.

What is the current price of Fogo?

The price of 1 Fogo currently costs $0.02.

How many Fogo are there?

The current circulating supply of Fogo is 3.81B. This is the total amount of Fogo that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Fogo?

Fogo currently ranks 298 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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