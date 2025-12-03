$0.9258
Total Score
Unrated
$0.9258
What is the market cap of Sui?
The current market cap of Sui is $3.66B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Sui?
Currently 293.29M of Sui were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $271.54M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.93%.
What is the current price of Sui?
The price of 1 Sui currently costs $0.93.
How many Sui are there?
The current circulating supply of Sui is 3.95B. This is the total amount of Sui that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Sui?
Sui currently ranks 29 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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