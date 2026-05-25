In this episode, we’re joined by Luke and Sam to discuss the evolution of crypto trading infrastructure, including Solana’s push to improve perpetual futures execution and compete with Hyperliquid. We also cover tokenized equities, onchain yield markets, Pendle’s role in DeFi incentives, and the growing adoption of tokenized Strategy-related assets.





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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:52 ) Solana vs Hyperliquid

( 5:33 ) BAM’s Maker Priority

( 8:08 ) Why Solana Perps Lagged

( 11:44 ) Tokenized Stocks Shift Trading

( 26:24 ) Tokenized Stretch Takes Off

( 34:01 ) Stretch Looping Risks

( 37:44 ) Pendle’s Yield Challenge

( 43:45 ) Boros vs Pendle V2

( 47:59 ) Crypto Finds Outside Markets

( 53:50 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.