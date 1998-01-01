What is the market cap of SkyAI? The current market cap of SkyAI is $ 180.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SkyAI? Currently 68.49M of SkyAI were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 12.38M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.03%.

What is the current price of SkyAI? The price of 1 SkyAI currently costs $0.18.

How many SkyAI are there? The current circulating supply of SkyAI is 998.38M. This is the total amount of SkyAI that is available.