(a) Problem the project solves

Rain is a decentralized prediction-market protocol on Arbitrum that lets builders launch forecasting platforms and lets users create, fund, and participate in outcome-based markets tied to real-world or digital events.

(Source: White Paper, About the $RAIN token)

(b) Operational priorities

Rain's near-term operational priorities are completing the protocol audit, integrating additional blockchain networks, enhancing the oracle and dispute-resolution framework, expanding incentive mechanisms for users, and implementing DAO-based governance.

(Source: White Paper)

(c) High-level project overview

Rain supports both public and private prediction markets, allows permissionless market creation through its SDK, uses automated-market-maker liquidity pools, and lets users trade outcome shares through market and limit orders. The protocol runs its core market operations natively on Arbitrum and supports cross-chain deposits from Ethereum, BNB Chain, Base, and Bitcoin.

(Source: White Paper, About the $RAIN token)

(d) Primary token functions

RAIN is the protocol's governance token and part of its fee and incentive design. The White Paper classifies RAIN as a governance token, the token overview states that contributors are rewarded in RAIN and that 2.5% of market trading volume funds buyback-and-burn, and the Raindrops system reserves a dedicated RAIN allocation for beta participants. The public record conflicts on whether holding RAIN is required for market participation. The token overview states that holding RAIN is required for Trading Power and participation in prediction markets, while the DAO-governance materials and the White Paper state that RAIN is not required to use the app, trade, deposit, or create markets.

(Source: White Paper, About the $RAIN token, The Raindrops System)

(e) Control surface reliance

The public record conflicts on current governance activation status. The White Paper states that the protocol is intended to transition to a DAO and that, at issuance and admission to trading, governance was not yet decentralized and no governance rights were yet exercisable, while current help-center materials state that tokenholders submit and vote on proposals and that governance is the primary utility at launch. The White Paper states that the Foundation controls protocol parameters and upgrades until DAO governance is active and that protocol upgrades and treasury actions are managed through a Foundation-controlled multisignature structure.

(Source: White Paper, About the $RAIN token)