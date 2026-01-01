RAIN
/
TOKEN
$0.013
7D range
$0.0131
Total Score
Unrated
RAIN
/
TOKEN
$0.013
7D range
$0.0131
What is the market cap of Rain?
The current market cap of Rain is $9.37B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Rain?
Currently 2.22B of Rain were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $29.01M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.10%.
What is the current price of Rain?
The price of 1 Rain currently costs $0.01.
How many Rain are there?
The current circulating supply of Rain is N/A. This is the total amount of Rain that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Rain?
Rain currently ranks 14 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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