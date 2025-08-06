The Project must clearly disclose the rights, value accrual mechanisms, and distinctions between token holders and DevCo equity holders. Any value allocated specifically to equity holders (e.g., dividends, profit-sharing) must be communicated separately from value accruing to token holders.

Two core contributors to the WalletConnect Network are the WalletConnect Foundation, which acts as the Network’s steward, and Reown Inc., which develops key software and infrastructure for the Network. The WalletConnect Foundation is an ownerless Foundation company. Reown Inc. is a for-profit corporation with equity owners. Reown Inc. currently receives milestone-based funding from the WalletConnect Foundation to support ongoing development efforts.

The WalletConnect Foundation and Reown, Inc. will jointly research the feasibility of a fee-based monetization of the WalletConnect Network. Future fees or revenues generated from the monetization of the WalletConnect Network are expected to be proportionally distributed via the Network rewards pool among its various token-holding Network participants, including but not limited to wallet partners, node operators, and individual stakers. The contemplated Network fees will not directly accrue to the WalletConnect Foundation or Reown Inc. For clarity, no value accrual mechanisms from the Network are expected to directly benefit Reown Inc. equity holders via as dividends or revenue sharing. The specific structure for fee collection and distribution (e.g., the potential role of an on-chain entity or DAO) is still under development and will be detailed in a forthcoming fee whitepaper, scheduled for publication in Q4 2025, prior to a formal community vote.