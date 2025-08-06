Project and Team
Description of Project
A narrative description of the purpose of the project and its operation in layman's terms is provided.
WalletConnect Network is the connectivity layer for the new internet. It enables seamless and secure connection and transaction capabilities between users' crypto wallets and decentralized applications.
Established in 2018, the Network is decentralized and chain agnostic. It enables the users of over 700 different wallets, from mobile and hardware wallets to institutional and custodial wallets, to seamlessly interact with over 60k applications.
Disclosure of Revenue Streams
A narrative description of the Project's primary sources of revenue is provided, broken out by entity (e.g. Foundation, Labs, DAOs, or other).
Fees for the WalletConnect Network are not yet enabled. The WalletConnect Network may, subject to a community vote, implement a fee structure for application projects using its network. Such fees would likely be denominated in WCT and the fees would likely flow back into the rewards pool.
Today, node operators and wallet partners are eligible to receive WCT rewards. Presently, these rewards are disbursed from the dedicated 'rewards' token allocation and paid out by WalletConnect Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the WalletConnect Foundation. It is intended that, over time, these reward payments will transition to being funded directly by the fees generated within the WalletConnect Network.
Equity-Token Relationship
The Project must clearly disclose the rights, value accrual mechanisms, and distinctions between token holders and DevCo equity holders. Any value allocated specifically to equity holders (e.g., dividends, profit-sharing) must be communicated separately from value accruing to token holders.
Two core contributors to the WalletConnect Network are the WalletConnect Foundation, which acts as the Network’s steward, and Reown Inc., which develops key software and infrastructure for the Network. The WalletConnect Foundation is an ownerless Foundation company. Reown Inc. is a for-profit corporation with equity owners. Reown Inc. currently receives milestone-based funding from the WalletConnect Foundation to support ongoing development efforts.
The WalletConnect Foundation and Reown, Inc. will jointly research the feasibility of a fee-based monetization of the WalletConnect Network. Future fees or revenues generated from the monetization of the WalletConnect Network are expected to be proportionally distributed via the Network rewards pool among its various token-holding Network participants, including but not limited to wallet partners, node operators, and individual stakers. The contemplated Network fees will not directly accrue to the WalletConnect Foundation or Reown Inc. For clarity, no value accrual mechanisms from the Network are expected to directly benefit Reown Inc. equity holders via as dividends or revenue sharing. The specific structure for fee collection and distribution (e.g., the potential role of an on-chain entity or DAO) is still under development and will be detailed in a forthcoming fee whitepaper, scheduled for publication in Q4 2025, prior to a formal community vote.
Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation
If core team members are compensated by any Tokens allocated to the Foundation through advisory services or similar agreements, or by any other payment method (i.e. fiat), these payments must be disclosed. Note, foundation team members known and exclusively compensated by the Foundation are excluded.
Team members at Reown, Inc. (formerly WalletConnect, Inc.) do not receive compensation from the WalletConnect Foundation. Team members of Reown, Inc. who were engaged at the time of TGE were included in the token allocations made to team members at TGE, as disclosed in the WalletConnect Network whitepaper. Token-based compensation to Reown, Inc. team members post-TGE will be made by Reown, Inc., formerly WalletConnect, Inc., which, as the original developer of WalletConnect and a core contributor to the WalletConnect Network, was allocated a seventy million (70,000,000) WalletConnect Tokens (WCT) as part of the initial allocations, as also disclosed in the WalletConnect Network whitepaper.
Aside from team members known and engaged directly by the WalletConnect Foundation, there are no additional advisory agreements between team members at Reown, Inc. and the WalletConnect Foundation.
Known Project Team
The identities of key team members (e.g., founders, CEO, CTO, COO of Labs, President of Foundation, etc.) are publicly disclosed.
WalletConnect Foundation Pedro Gomes (X; Linkedin), Founder & Director Kevin Leuthardt (Linkedin), Interim Head of Finance
Reown, Inc. Jess Houlgrave (X, Linkedin), CEO Derek Rein (Linkedin), CTO Steven Dolcemaschio (X, Linkedin), CMO Gaetan Thabot (Linkedin) - VP of BD Nacho Rivera (Linkedin), Head of Product Chris Murrer (Linkedin), Head of Legal Rachel Morris (Linkedin), Head of People & Operations
Token Supply and Allocation
Governance & Token Documentation Provided
The Project must provide publicly accessible documentation covering the Token's governance rights, rights to value accrual, any additional utility, and the mechanism by which token governance is implemented (e.g. an insider multi-sig).
The WalletConnect Token (WCT) serves as the native token of the WalletConnect Network. WCT holders are empowered to shape the network's future through active participation in governance. This includes voting on key proposals, network upgrades, and community initiatives via Snapshot, utilizing a simple majority voting mechanism without a specified minimum quorum. For avoidance of doubts, any proposal relating to fees and / or value accrual mechanism will go through a community vote process. Moreover, the WalletConnect Network multisigs are controlled by a range of participants across and outside of these organisations who will enact the views of the community.
The official Snapshot space is accessible at https://snapshot.box/#/s:walletconnect.eth, with detailed governance documentation available at https://docs.walletconnect.network/governance. The governance model is undergoing a phased decentralization, with the WalletConnect Foundation initially stewarding the network's growth and gradually transitioning decision-making authority to community-elected councils, such as the recently formed WalletConnect Council (as of July 2025).
Past governance proposals: - P1: UX Council Governance Proposal (Passed) - P2: WCT Transferability Criteria Proposal (Passed)
Further resources: - Blog - Governance Process Outline
Initial Allocation
Disclosed information explaining the launch and initial supply that includes: the total number of tokens issued, the category of the recipient (team, investor, foundation, community), the total supply of the token and if it is capped, and the initial vesting schedule.
The allocations of the TGE 1 billion WCT supply are as follows:
WalletConnect Foundation: 27% Ecosystem Airdrops: 18.5% Early Team: 18.5% Flexible Rewards: 17.5% Early Backers: 11.5% Core development: 7%
All 1bn WCT were minted on the TGE date. The token supply is currently capped at 1bn WCT, but could be increased subject to a community vote.
The initial circulating supply was 186.2m. WalletConnect Foundation regularly updates the circulating supply information available on CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/walletconnect-token/#token_unlocks
Additional insights for WCT are available on this Dune Dashboard
Vesting Insider Tokens
All Insider Token allocations (team, investor, foundation) must be transparent, per the disclosed Initial Allocation. If vesting occurs at a custodian, clearly disclose the employee categories and associated vesting schedules clearly in your documentation.
WCT received via a token warrant (investors of Reown, Inc.) are subject to a four-year lock-up with a one-year cliff. WCT allocated to core team members at TGE are subject to a four-year vesting schedule with a one-year cliff. The start date for the applicable unlock or vesting schedule began on 26 November 2024. Up to 3% of the total supply of WCT are earmarked for future team members. This token allocation is funded out of the existing token allocations to the WalletConnect Foundation and Reown, Inc. Post-TGE team members are eligible for annual token grants, calculated based on their position with WalletConnect Foundation or Reown Inc--as applicable--and their respective overall compensation package; receipt of post-TGE token grants will be conditioned on the team member reaching tenure milestones (typically, a calendar year). Tokens received after completing tenure milestones will not be subject to continued vesting or lock-up periods.
Custodial services are used to enforce the lock-up or vesting schedules of insiders.
Labelled Unissued Token Wallets
Addresses that hold any Unissued Tokens (e.g. foundation, future contributors, treasury) must be publicly labelled (address listed in docs) and be held in distinct wallets. This includes the foundation allocation. The party (e.g. team, foundation, DAO) that controls the funds must also be disclosed.
The below-referred multisigs are owned by WalletConnect Foundation (or its 100% subsidiary WalletConnect Limited). Signers to these multisigs come from across several organisations, including but not limited to WalletConnect Foundation and Reown, Inc. WalletConnect Foundation as a steward of the WalletConnect Network holds these multisigs on behalf the WalletConnect community.
Genesis (WCT): oeth:0xa86Ca428512D0A18828898d2e656E9eb1b6bA6E7
Treasury (WCT) oeth:0x51F651B1482F7EF18bcbBBF0307035Ba9703f25C oeth:0xC401D6C0b79b5DF63C530b6f02AaaC1aE5C5cb90 oeth:0x5e4695d417925016266db6a9e4593afb5a1ed7ba oeth:0xf853f030927762dc0f4afab429e3b04568b61c61 oeth:0x3635457359ecba79b00d8f237318dd87f30c7246 oeth:0x9ce1b7d493cb094c5148d0adcbc24b66b70fd60d sol:5hbqkbKJqZj3MNEwhdguzWXqHMhi2ET4Bm22ZRRykJkE sol:FGfjkeAvmodQFzWBko3fShcL8XM3APRG8z5JWtkfBev1
Airdrop Process
The project must disclose all airdrop eligibility criteria clearly and provide a full CSV list of recipients, including addresses and amount received.
Initial airdrop (November 2024):
The WalletConnect Network conducted its Season 1 airdrop, distributing more than 30 million WCT tokens to reward power users and foster a decentralized ecosystem. This initiative aims to empower engaged users with a direct voice in the future of cross-chain interoperability standards through governance and staking.
- Community allocation: A total of 24,648,364 WCT has been claimed by 129,524 claimants (see Dune Dashboard) - Wallets: 2,954,368 WCT to 55 wallet operators - Node operators: 1,600,000 WCT to 16 node operators - Apps: 960,000 WCT to 32 apps - Ecosystem partners: 55,000 WCT to 11 partners - Early contributors: 7,500,000 WCT
The distribution process involved users creating profiles and undergoing eligibility checks. A scoring system evaluated network activity, on-chain presence across ten major blockchain networks (e.g., Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum), and past airdrop behavior. GitHub contributions and Gitcoin donations also qualified for additional allocations. To ensure the integrity of the ecosystem, protective measures such as bot detection, sybil resistance, risk assessment, and sanctions screening were employed. The program also considered a comprehensive list of tokens to calculate wallet balances for eligibility scoring.
Solana airdrop (July 2025)
In July 2025, the WalletConnect Foundation executed a Solana ecosystem airdrop campaign, distributing a total of 7 million WCT. The claim window for this airdrop commenced on July 14, 2025, and is scheduled to close on August 14, 2025.
The campaign included the following ecosystem partners: Phantom, Jupiter, Solflare, Solana Mobile, and Backpack. Eligibility criteria were determined by participation with these specific partners.
Locked Staking Reward to Insiders
Disclose information on insiders (Team, Investors, Foundation, Advisors) tokens that are locked and can earn rewards.
WCT allocated to 'insiders' (comprising of early backers, early team), even while subject to lock-up, vesting schedules or other transfer restrictions, are eligible to accrue staking rewards from the WalletConnect Network. Accrued staking rewards are not subject to lock-up or vesting scheduling.
The WalletConnect Foundation will not engage in staking activities on the WalletConnect Network.
Future Token Issuance
The project commits that any future token issuance (e.g., minting or emissions outside scheduled vesting) will be publicly disclosed and justified on an official platform (e.g., governance forum, blog, or docs).
Any future token issuance would be subject to a community governance process as outlined above.
Currently, WalletConnect Foundation and Reown, Inc. are not aware of any plan or intention to increase the 1 billion WCT supply.
Future & Related Token Launches
The team discloses all tokens launched by its key team members in the past and explicitly lays out its philosophy around launching new tokens, related to the project or otherwise. (e.g. "We do not plan to launch additional tokens" or "Any additional tokens will be given 1:1 to existing token holders who can then vote on proposals submitted by the management team.")
Neither the WalletConnect Foundation, nor Reown Inc. plan to launch additional tokens. Neither entity is aware of any individual or other organization that plans or intends to launch additional tokens.
Transactions & Market Structure
Insider & Related Person Transactions
The project commits to disclosing any material Related Party & Insider Transaction within 30 days and includes: The nature of the transaction, the Related Person, the basis on which the person is a Related Person, and the number of tokens involved in the transaction. This includes tokens issued by the foundation.
WalletConnect Foundation and Reown are committed to keeping the WalletConnect ecosystem up to date on key strategic decisions by the Foundation and Reown, including material transactions with related parties or with other WalletConnect ecosystem entities. However, please note that sales of WCT tokens by WalletConnect ecosystem entities or their team members aren't publicly disclosed or reported – although WCT transactions are generally viewable on-chain.
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclosed information of previous fundraising rounds, material OTC rounds to investors, or discounted market maker sales involving the Project and its Token that includes: the date of sale, number of tokens sold, and the vesting schedule of these tokens. The Project commits to disclosing any material OTC deal involving token sales and purchases by the foundation within 30 days.
Fundraise campaigns involving the WalletConnect Token (WCT) were conducted in two phases:
(1) Before the launch of the WalletConnect Network, Reown, Inc. raised an aggregate amount of $38 million through various equity fundraises, which included issuance of token warrants to participating investors. The token warrants were later assigned to and fulfilled by WalletConnect Limited (wholly-owned subsidiary of WalletConnect Foundation). 115 million WCT were allocated for Token Warrant holder, all of which are subject to 4-year unlock schedules beginning on 26 November 2024. 25% of each Token Warrant Holder's tokens unlock on 26 November 2025, with linear unlocks each month thereafter for the remaining 3 years of the unlock schedule.
(2) Subsequent to the WalletConnect Network launch, WalletConnect Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the WalletConnect Foundation) completed private and public sales of WCT in the amount of $10.3 million (February 2025) at an assumed $200 million FDV (51.9 million WCT). All of these tokens became transferable upon the enablement of the token transferability on 15 April 2025, except for 1.25 million WCT which were sold subject to a 4-year unlock schedule that counted from 26 November 2024. 25% of these 1.25 million tokens unlock on 26 November 2025, with linear unlocks each month thereafter for the remaining 3 years of the unlock schedule.
Articles: reown's Series B Token Sales by the WalletConnect Foundation
Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings
Projects must disclose key details of market making and centralized exchange agreements affecting token liquidity, including: names of all market makers & centralized exchanges involved, the token allocation for each (as % of total supply), and the duration of each agreement.
WalletConnect Limited entered into listing agreements with various exchanges and granted the following token allocations: - Binance: 50m WCT - OKX: 10m WCT
Learn & earn and similar campaigns were entered with Gate, Kucoin, Crypto.com, Bitkub, Coins.ph and CoinDCX.
WalletConnect Limited entered into loan agreements with GSR, Flow Traders, Selini and Lhava with an aggregate principal loan amount of 25m WCT. These loan agreements expire between April 2026 and April 2027.
Financial Disclosure
Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow
The Project commits to providing updates to token holders on a quarterly basis via forum posts, live dashboards, or reports that cover core project KPIs, changes to Token supply or allocations, and disclosure of top line revenue and expenses. The Project may engage third-party contractors to prepare and deliver these updates.
The WalletConnect Foundation provides a monthly report with regular insights and updates through its public forum: https://walletconnect.network/blog
This platform captures KPIs including network growth and activity, recent partnerships, ecosystem developments, and roadmap progress.
In addition, we maintain monthly updates regarding the token including circulating supply with CoinMarketCap and major exchanges such as Binance to ensure continued visibility and transparency.
The WalletConnect Foundation regards its contribution to the Token Transparency Framework as an initial measure. It is committed to regularly disclosing information regarding its finances and activities. Commencing no later than Q1 2026, the WalletConnect Foundation plans to issue quarterly updates on its financials and activities via a public forum.
Public Token Holder Relations Reports
The foundation's assets or working capital are held onchain and publicly labelled, providing the ability to track asset holdings, revenue, and expenses. Or, the foundation publishes a quarterly, publicly available financial report of its assets, working capital, revenue and expenses.
The WalletConnect Foundation's assets are held across both on-chain and off-chain venues, including traditional banks and custodians. Below there is an overview of the most relevant on-chain treasury accounts.
eth:0x969EA53cb7aC16D2BD97d3E0265192D0B05616b7 eth:0x39DED9e6ff3FD545cC25B3BB66DF04B2F74B5e79 eth:0x29A285bAC1888535183dF61eBF16e59781E03Ece
As outlined above, commencing no later than Q1 2026, the WalletConnect Foundation plans to issue quarterly updates on its financials and activities via a public forum.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. WalletConnect Token is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.