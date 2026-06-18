Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).

The WalletConnect Foundation has established several mechanisms for input, contributions, and guidance from various parties, including a WalletConnect Council. However, a DAO has not been officially established.

(a) IP ownership & control

N/a

(b) Contract/admin powers

The WalletConnect Network multisigs are controlled by a range of participants across and outside of the WalletConnect Foundation and Reown, Inc. who enact the views of the community. Governance proposals by the community are voted via Snapshot (https://snapshot.box/#/s:walletconnect.eth) using a simple-majority mechanism with no specified minimum quorum. WCN smart contracts are deployed on OP mainnet and provide the tokenomic mechanisms to coordinate the network of members, partners and nodes. Upgrades to these smart contracts require a 5-of-7 Admin multisig and a separate 2-of-5 Pauser multisig for pausing contracts in case of an incident. A separate 5-of-7 Emergency multisig exists for recovery if the smart contracts were paused Pauser is not time-locked so its effect is immediate to incidents, but both Admin and Emergency multisigs are timelocked by 7 days.

(c) Locked-token rights

WCT allocated to insiders (early backers, early team), even while subject to lock-up, vesting or other transfer restrictions, are eligible to accrue staking rewards from the WalletConnect Network; accrued staking rewards are not subject to lock-up or vesting. Insiders who stake locked tokens may also participate in Network governance via Snapshot. As with all tokenholders, Snapshot governance is dictated by the stakeweight of participants Stakeweight is calculated by both the duration of the unlock period and the amount of tokens staked

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

WCT holders shape the Network through governance — voting on key proposals, network upgrades, and community initiatives via Snapshot. Any proposal relating to fees and/or value-accrual mechanisms are proposed for a community vote. Past proposals: P1 – UX Council Governance Proposal (Passed); P2 – WCT Transferability Criteria Proposal (Passed). Network fees are not yet enabled; if implemented (subject to a community vote) they would likely be denominated in WCT and flow into the rewards pool, distributed among token-holding participants (wallet partners, node operators, individual stakers). Governance documentation: https://docs.walletconnect.network/governance.

(e) Control surface reliance

The governance model is designed to encourage contributions from a variety of stakeholders: the WalletConnect Foundation initially stewards the network but solicits input from community-elected councils, such as the WalletConnect Council formed July 2025, tokenholders and node operators.

(f) Dissolution authority

Since a DAO has not been formally established, there is no dissolution authority.