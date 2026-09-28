Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Public sources describe Uniswap as a suite of onchain automated-market-maker and supporting protocols that enable digital-asset trading without intermediaries or central authority, and public entity materials frame the broader mission as making digital-value transfer and DeFi access more open. (Source: Protocols Overview, About Uniswap Labs, Uniswap Foundation About)
(b) Operational priorities
Public sources describe ongoing support through Uniswap Labs contributing to protocol development and products, the Uniswap Foundation driving growth, sustainability, and decentralization of the community, and UNI governance controlling treasury spending, protocol-fee settings, and future mint authority within stated limits. (Source: About Uniswap Labs, Uniswap Foundation About, Governance Overview, Introducing UNI)
(c) High-level project overview
Public protocol documentation says Uniswap v4 is the current recommended version for new integrations, consolidates pools into a single
PoolManager, uses hooks to customize pool behavior, and uses flash accounting to defer token transfers until the end of a transaction. Public docs also identify the Universal Router as an unowned, non-upgradeable routing contract that composes swaps across v2, v3, and v4.
(Source: Protocols Overview, Uniswap v4 Core)
(d) Primary token functions
Public sources describe UNI as the Uniswap Protocol token and ERC-20 governance token. Launch materials say UNI holders have ownership over Uniswap governance, the UNI community treasury, the protocol fee switch,
uniswap.eth, the Uniswap Default List, and SOCKS liquidity tokens, and governance docs say UNI holders can collectively manage, upgrade, and steer the future of the protocol by activating voting power through delegation.
(Source: Introducing UNI, Governance Overview)
(e) Control surface reliance
Public sources describe the control surface as governance-led rather than operator-led. Current governance guidance requires an RFC, a 10M UNI Temperature Check threshold, 1M UNI delegated to submit an onchain proposal, 40M UNI quorum requirement, and a 2-day timelock before execution, while the DUNI legal-wrapper proposal says the legal structure does not alter the protocol, the token, or the core mechanics of onchain governance. (Source: Governance Process, Governance Overview, DUNI Proposal)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
Hayden Adams Fighting for DeFi
Labs/DevCo
Founder and CEO of Uniswap Labs. Fighting for DeFi
Adams worked as a mechanical engineer at Siemens, was laid off in 2017, then learned Ethereum, Solidity, and JavaScript and went on to build and launch Uniswap. A Short History of Uniswap
Uniswap has not published a fuller current Uniswap Labs leadership roster beyond Hayden Adams. Fighting for DeFi
Labs/DevCo
Not publicly disclosed.
Not publicly disclosed.
Devin Walsh Uniswap Foundation About Foundation Creation Proposal
Foundation
Executive Director & Co-Founder on the current Foundation about page, and Executive Director in the 2022 formation proposal. Uniswap Foundation About Consensus Check
Walsh has been in crypto since 2016, conducted independent research for MIT's Digital Currency Initiative, worked on decentralized identity at uPort within ConsenSys, led protocol and venture investments at CoinFund, consulted with Edge & Node and cLabs, led MIRA, and served as Chief of Staff at Uniswap Labs. Consensus Check
Foundation
Head of Research & Co-Founder on the current Foundation about page, and Head of Operations in the 2022 formation proposal. Uniswap Foundation About Consensus Check
Ng led the Uniswap Grants Program for roughly 1.5 years, helped run the Ethereum Foundation Ecosystem Support Program, served as COO of Slingshot Finance, and co-founded eduDAO. Consensus Check
Brian Nistler Uniswap Foundation About
Foundation
General Counsel. Uniswap Foundation About
No prior-experience biography for Nistler was identified in verified sources used for this filing. Uniswap Foundation About
Erin Koen Uniswap Foundation About
Foundation
Head of Governance. Uniswap Foundation About
No prior-experience biography for Koen was identified in verified sources used for this filing. Uniswap Foundation About
Uniswap has no singular DAO or onchain governance executive officeholder layer. Governance is exercised by delegates, and DUNI membership is open to direct UNI holders who engage in governance. Governance Overview DUNI Association Agreement
DAO/Onchain Governance
Not publicly disclosed.
Uniswap publishes governance mechanics and DUNI membership rules but has not published a named DAO executive roster. Governance Overview DUNI: Reimagining Uniswap Governance
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
Uniswap has disclosed only a partial map of DAO-linked control over its intellectual property and code-use permissions. A 2025 governance proposal says Uniswap v4 is governed by Business Source License 1.1, that the
v4-core-license-grants.uniswap.eth subdomain would be owned and managed solely by the governance timelock and altered only through a governance vote, and that
v4deployments.uniswap.eth would serve as the canonical registry for official DAO-approved v4 deployments. Uniswap has not publicly disclosed a complete current DAO-wide map of trademark, brand, or repository ownership.
(Source: v4 Licensing Process)
(b) Contract/admin powers
Public sources state that Uniswap Governance can spend treasury funds, set and activate protocol fees, mint additional UNI up to 2% of circulating supply annually, update the Releaser used by a TokenJar, and adjust Fee Adapter configuration, while core contracts remain immutable. Public governance process guidance says proposals move through RFC, Temperature Check, and Onchain Vote phases, with 10M UNI voting
for to advance a Temperature Check, 1M UNI delegated to submit an onchain proposal, 40M UNI voting in favor to pass, and a 2-day timelock before execution. The DUNI Association Agreement also says members may submit governance proposals to change software parameters, appoint administrators or agents, amend governing principles, and authorize asset dispositions that further the association’s nonprofit purpose, while the Foundation as Ministerial Agent is limited to non-discretionary and administrative acts.
(Source: Introducing UNI, Governance Overview, Governance Process, Uniswap Protocol Fees, DUNI Association Agreement)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Public governance docs do not identify a current general lock-and-stake rights layer as part of the baseline UNI governance model; instead, they say a UNI holder activates voting rights through delegation. A March 2024 Temperature Check proposed a staking-and-delegation model under which protocol fees would be distributed pro rata to UNI holders who staked and delegated their tokens, but that model remains a proposal rather than a current adopted holder right. (Source: Governance Overview, Temperature Check)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
UNI holders have ownership over governance, the UNI community treasury, and the protocol fee switch. Governance can spend treasury funds, set and activate the protocol fee, and choose fee-release logic such as a Releaser that burns UNI in exchange for collected assets. The DUNI Association Agreement adds that membership interests convey voting rights only, do not represent ownership in DUNI or an economic claim on its assets or profits, and prohibit pro rata distributions except in connection with a permitted wind-up and dissolution. The governance treasury retained 43% of supply for contributor grants, community initiatives, liquidity mining, and other programs. A November 2025 joint governance proposal proposed turning on protocol fees to burn UNI, burning 100 million UNI from the treasury, and creating an annual 20 million UNI growth budget. Uniswap has not publicly disclosed the outcome of that proposal. (Source: Introducing UNI, Governance Overview, Uniswap Protocol Fees, DUNI Association Agreement, UNIfication Proposal)
(e) Dissolution authority
The DUNI Association Agreement says DUNI may be dissolved only pursuant to a validly executed governance proposal or by court order. (Source: DUNI Association Agreement)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Public sources identify a current Uniswap Foundation that stewards the protocol, while also showing that the Foundation’s formation and legal-wrapper structure evolved over time. The current public about page describes the Foundation as an 501(c)(4) nonprofit founded in 2022, the 2022 formation proposal described the initial vehicle as a Delaware corporation formed by Devin Walsh and Ken Ng, and the 2023 funding RFC says the Foundation had received 501(c)(4) status in spring 2023. (Source: Uniswap Foundation About, Consensus Check, Foundation Funding RFC)
The current public record identifies the Uniswap Foundation as an 501(c)(4) nonprofit founded in 2022. The 2023 funding RFC says the Foundation received 501(c)(4) status in spring 2023. An earlier governance proposal described the initial Foundation vehicle as a pre-existing Delaware corporation formed by Devin Walsh and Ken Ng. (Source: Uniswap Foundation About, Foundation Funding RFC, Consensus Check)
(b) IP ownership & control
Uniswap has not publicly disclosed a complete current IP ownership map. However, the 2022 formation proposal says Uniswap Labs had previously provided a royalty-free perpetual license for v3 and related trademarks to the Uniswap Grants Program and selected grantees, and that the Foundation would need the ability to grant v3 BSL license exemptions, maintain the governance forum, Sybil.org, and protocol-related developer docs, and help facilitate protocol development across many teams. (Source: Foundation Creation Proposal)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Public sources say the protocol is governed by UNI holders and stewarded by the Foundation. The 2022 formation proposal requested 2.5M UNI for Foundation governance participation, stated that those tokens would be used primarily through delegation, and said they would be revocable by the DAO at any time and unusable outside governance. The DUNI Association Agreement now designates the Foundation as Ministerial Agent and authorizes it, subject to the Governing Principles, to appoint legal counsel, maintain records, prepare required reports, facilitate clerical or operational implementation work, and approve and disburse legal, administrative, and operational expenses, while prohibiting it from making policy decisions or modifying governing principles. (Source: Consensus Check, DUNI Association Agreement)
(d) Powers over DevCo
The Uniswap Foundation is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit accountable to UNI governance, and the DUNI Association Agreement designates it as Ministerial Agent with authority limited to non-discretionary and administrative acts, expressly prohibiting it from making policy decisions or modifying governing principles. Its disclosed relationship to Uniswap Labs is a licensing and grant-making one: Uniswap Labs had previously provided a royalty-free perpetual licence for v3 and related trademarks to the Uniswap Grants Program and selected grantees, and the Foundation was to hold the ability to grant v3 BSL licence exemptions. Neither the formation proposal, the funding RFC nor the Association Agreement describes any shareholding, board seat, appointment right, contractual right or reserved matter through which the Foundation directs or vetoes decision-making at Universal Navigation Inc., and no such control is publicly disclosed. (Source: Foundation Creation Proposal, Consensus Check, DUNI Association Agreement, Foundation Funding RFC)
(e) Contract/admin powers
Public sources identify a Foundation custody multisig and governance multisig in the 2022 formation proposal, and the DUNI Association Agreement says the Foundation as Ministerial Agent is limited to non-discretionary and administrative acts such as appointing legal counsel, keeping records, preparing required reports, and facilitating operational implementation authorized by governance. Uniswap has not disclosed any unilateral Foundation pause or protocol-upgrade authority outside governance-linked mechanisms. (Source: Consensus Check, DUNI Association Agreement)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The 2022 formation proposal requested $74M total from governance, split into a $20M initial disbursement and a later $54M disbursement, plus 2.5M UNI for governance participation. The 2023 funding RFC requested the second tranche plus a 10% buffer, totaling $62.37M, and publicly disclosed that the Foundation had awarded $4.8M in grants and spent $3.15M on operations over the prior year. The same sources say the Foundation intended to convert initial UNI disbursements into stablecoins and fiat over time and to publish a treasury diversification report before moving later funds. (Source: Consensus Check, Foundation Funding RFC)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Public sources identify Universal Navigation Inc., doing business as Uniswap Labs, as a private software company founded in 2018 that operates the main interface and related products, contributes to ongoing protocol development, and remains distinct from the protocol smart contracts themselves. (Source: Wells Submission, Uniswap Labs Terms, About Uniswap Labs)
The public legal submission identifies the company as Universal Navigation Inc., doing business as Uniswap Labs, and describes it as a private software company founded in 2018 and located in New York City. (Source: Wells Submission)
(b) IP ownership & control
Uniswap has not publicly disclosed a complete current IP or subsidiary map. Public materials do say Uniswap Labs builds the Uniswap Web App, Uniswap Wallet, Uniswap Trading API, and Unichain, while the terms state the interface products are distinct from the protocol and the protocol versions themselves are open-source or source-available contracts. The Foundation creation proposal also says Uniswap Labs built and deployed the protocol and had previously provided a royalty-free perpetual license for v3 and related trademarks to the Uniswap Grants Program and selected grantees. (Source: About Uniswap Labs, Uniswap Labs Terms, Foundation Creation Proposal)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Public sources state that Uniswap Labs does not control or operate any version of the protocol on any blockchain, does not operate protocol liquidity pools, does not control trade execution on the protocol, cannot approve or block swaps, cannot shut off the protocol, and cannot change protocol code. The Wells submission also says Labs policy forbids both its employees and Labs as an entity from voting on governance proposals even though employees may hold and delegate UNI. Public entity materials still say the protocol is governed by UNI holders and stewarded by the Foundation. (Source: Wells Submission, Uniswap Labs Terms, About Uniswap Labs)
(d) Powers over Foundation
Uniswap Labs’ published position is that it stands outside protocol governance: its stated policy forbids both its employees and Labs as an entity from voting on governance proposals, and the Foundation is described as stewarding a protocol governed by UNI holders. The Foundation was created by a governance vote, is funded by governance disbursements, and is bound by the DUNI Association Agreement’s Ministerial Agent limits rather than by any agreement with Labs. Neither the formation proposal, the funding RFC, the Association Agreement nor the Wells submission describes any founder right, board seat, appointment right, veto, funding condition or contractual right through which Uniswap Labs directs or vetoes Foundation decision-making, and no such control is publicly disclosed. (Source: Wells Submission, DUNI Association Agreement, Consensus Check, Foundation Funding RFC)
(e) Contract/admin powers
Publicly, Uniswap Labs controls its own products, interfaces, and APIs rather than the protocol core. The unsupported-token and address-screening policies say Labs can block certain token contracts, products, or addresses through its own interfaces, and the API terms say Labs may modify, restrict, suspend, or discontinue API access in its sole discretion, while the terms continue to describe the interface as distinct from the protocol contracts. Uniswap has not disclosed any unilateral protocol pause or upgrade authority for Uniswap Labs. (Source: Unsupported Token Policy, Address Screening Guide, API Terms of Use, Uniswap Labs Terms)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Public sources state that protocol fees are governance-enabled and liquidity-provider fees accrue directly to liquidity providers. The Wells submission adds that Labs retained a portion of the original UNI supply and that much of that retained supply was earmarked for current and future employees, but Uniswap has not publicly identified a governance-approved mechanism directing protocol-controlled funds or protocol fee streams to Uniswap Labs. The terms also say Uniswap Labs is generally not a liquidity provider into protocol liquidity pools. (Source: Wells Submission, Uniswap Labs Terms)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
1,000,000,000 UNI were minted at genesis on 2020-09-16 and become accessible over four years. Uniswap has not publicly disclosed a single aggregate locked-versus-unlocked total for launch day. Public launch materials do state that 150,000,000 UNI, or 15% of total supply, were immediately claimable by historical users, liquidity providers, and SOCKS redeemers or holders, which is the only publicly disclosed unlocked-at-launch figure. (Source: Introducing UNI)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
- Recipient category: Historical users, liquidity providers, and SOCKS redeemers or holders
- Tokens / share: 150,000,000 UNI, or 15% of total supply. (Introducing UNI)
- Use / launch notes: An immediate retroactive community distribution, broken into 100,613,600 UNI split evenly across 251,534 historical user addresses, 49,166,400 UNI distributed pro rata across historical LPs by liquidity weighting, and 220,000 UNI allocated to 220 SOCKS holders or redeemers. (Introducing UNI, Uniswap/retroactive-query)
- Vesting / release: Immediately claimable, based on a snapshot ending 2020-09-01 at 12:00 am UTC. (Introducing UNI, Uniswap/retroactive-query)
- Recipient category: Governance treasury
- Tokens / share: 430,000,000 UNI, or 43% of total supply. (Introducing UNI)
- Use / launch notes: Reserved for contributor grants, community initiatives, liquidity mining, and other governance-directed programs. (Introducing UNI)
- Vesting / release: Governance access to vested treasury UNI started on 2020-10-18, vesting 172,000,000 UNI in Year 1, 129,000,000 UNI in Year 2, 86,000,000 UNI in Year 3, and 43,000,000 UNI in Year 4. (Introducing UNI)
- Recipient category: Team members and future employees
- Tokens / share: 212,660,000 UNI, or 21.266% of genesis supply. (Introducing UNI)
- Use / launch notes: Compensation for the team and for employees hired after launch. (Introducing UNI)
- Vesting / release: 4-year vesting, on an identical lockup schedule to the investor and advisor allocations. (Introducing UNI)
- Recipient category: Investors
- Tokens / share: 180,440,000 UNI, or 18.044% of genesis supply. (Introducing UNI)
- Use / launch notes: Allocated to the project's investors. (Introducing UNI)
- Vesting / release: 4-year vesting, on an identical lockup schedule to the team and advisor allocations. (Introducing UNI)
- Recipient category: Advisors
- Tokens / share: 6,900,000 UNI, or 0.69% of genesis supply. (Introducing UNI)
- Use / launch notes: Allocated to the project's advisors. (Introducing UNI)
- Vesting / release: 4-year vesting, on an identical lockup schedule to the team and investor allocations. (Introducing UNI)
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
No fixed initial offering price was set. UNI was distributed at genesis by retroactive airdrop to past users and liquidity providers and by allocation to the treasury, team, investors and advisors, not by a sale to the public, so there was no offering price and no price-discovery auction or liquidity bootstrapping mechanism. Uniswap has not publicly disclosed a fixed initial TGE price per token. (Source: Introducing UNI)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
The ticker and market symbol is UNI. (Source: Introducing UNI)
(e) Total supply & supply regime
The genesis supply is 1,000,000,000 UNI. The supply is not fixed: public launch materials state that a perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year begins after the initial four-year accessibility period, so that supply grows by up to 2% annually from 2024 onward. There is no deflationary or burn mechanism disclosed in the launch materials. (Source: Introducing UNI)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
The 150,000,000 UNI community bucket was immediately claimable at launch and is the one category not subject to vesting. The 430,000,000 UNI governance treasury vests over four years on a front-loaded schedule — 172,000,000 UNI in Year 1, 129,000,000 in Year 2, 86,000,000 in Year 3 and 43,000,000 in Year 4 — with governance access starting 2020-10-18. The team and future employees (212,660,000 UNI), investors (180,440,000 UNI) and advisors (6,900,000 UNI) allocations are all subject to the same 4-year vesting lockup schedule. (Source: Introducing UNI, Uniswap/retroactive-query)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
Planned but not yet executed airdrop
Not applicable. Uniswap has no planned or pending airdrop. The retroactive UNI distribution was executed in full in September 2020 and Uniswap's own support materials state that it is the only Uniswap airdrop affiliated with the protocol, so there is no future tranche whose recipient wallet list could be committed to publication and no prospective target segment or allocation method to describe. (Source: UNI Airdrop Help, Introducing UNI)
Executed airdrop
This is the applicable branch. Uniswap executed one airdrop: the retroactive UNI distribution announced on September 16, 2020, which allocated 150,000,000 UNI, or 15% of the genesis supply, to historical protocol participants against a snapshot that ended on September 1, 2020 at 12:00 am UTC.
Per-address source. The per-address allocation logic and the proofs for the executed distribution are both published. The official
Uniswap/retroactive-query repository contains the queries that produce the tables of retroactive UNI token distributions, so the recipient set and each address's amount can be regenerated from it, and the repository states that the proofs blob for the retroactive distribution can be found at
mrkl.uniswap.org, which serves the Merkle data the claim contract was built against.
Covered user segments and allocation method. Three segments were covered and each had its own method. Historical users, meaning any address that had called the protocol before the snapshot, received a flat 400 UNI per eligible address. Historical liquidity providers shared their portion pro rata, using liquidity weighted by ETH value over time. Redeemers or holders of SOCKS received a flat 1,000 UNI per eligible address. The support article says anyone who used Uniswap before September 1, 2020 at 12:00 am UTC was eligible to claim through the app. (Source: Uniswap/retroactive-query, Introducing UNI, UNI Airdrop Help)
No airdrop planned or conducted
Not applicable, because an airdrop was conducted. Uniswap has executed exactly one airdrop, the September 2020 retroactive distribution described above, so the project cannot state that it has never conducted one. (Source: Introducing UNI)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
Uniswap has not publicly disclosed any market maker agreement, including no market maker counterparty, no token allocation or loan committed to a market maker, no agreement term, and no agreement structure. (Source: Fighting for DeFi)
- Market Maker Name: Uniswap has not publicly disclosed the name of any market maker engaged in respect of the token. Fighting for DeFi
- Token Allocation Committed: Uniswap has not publicly disclosed any token allocation or loan to a market maker. Fighting for DeFi
- Term Duration: Uniswap has not publicly disclosed any market maker agreement term. Fighting for DeFi
- Structure Name: Uniswap has not publicly disclosed any market maker agreement structure. Fighting for DeFi
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
UNI trades on numerous centralized and decentralized venues, and Uniswap has published no listing agreement with any of them. The UNI genesis distribution committed no tokens to an exchange, no listing lockup, liquidity program or incentive program tied to a venue appears in Uniswap's governance record, and trading at every venue is organic rather than contracted. Where an exchange has published its own listing terms, those terms are set out below. (Source: Introducing UNI, Binance Lists Uniswap (UNI))
- Exchange Name: Binance, spot trading opened 2020/09/17 3:00 AM UTC against the UNI/BTC, UNI/BNB, UNI/BUSD and UNI/USDT pairs. Binance Lists Uniswap (UNI)
- Token Allocation Committed: None. Uniswap committed no UNI allocation for this listing; Binance opened trading against existing market supply, and 0% of total supply was supplied or committed for listing.
- Term Duration: Not applicable. Neither party disclosed a listing lockup, liquidity program or incentive program; the listing is open-ended organic trading.
- Native Token Listing Fees: None. Binance's own announcement states "UNI Listing Fee: 0 BNB", so no native-token listing fee, and no amount, recipient, vesting or lock term tied to the listing, exists. Binance Lists Uniswap (UNI)
- Exchange Name: All other centralized venues listing UNI, and all decentralized pools quoting it, including the UNI pools on the Uniswap Protocol itself.
- Token Allocation Committed: None. Uniswap has committed no UNI allocation for listing at any other venue, and the Uniswap Protocol's own pools are permissionless, so any UNI pool is created and funded by third-party liquidity providers rather than supplied by Uniswap.
- Term Duration: Not applicable. Uniswap has entered into no listing lockup, liquidity program or incentive program with any other venue, so no term exists to state.
- Native Token Listing Fees: None. Uniswap has paid no native-token listing fee to any other venue, and has disclosed no amount, recipient, vesting or lock term tied to any listing. (Source: Introducing UNI, Binance Lists Uniswap (UNI))
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Public sources identify two disclosed Uniswap Labs fundraising rounds, a separately disclosed launch-era investor token allocation, and a 2024 Uniswap Labs legal submission stating that UNI was distributed to institutional investors through direct sales or token warrants, to historical users through a retroactive airdrop, to employees, and to LPs in four pools for a limited period. Even so, the public record still does not provide a complete public ledger of dates, token counts, counterparties, or vesting terms for those institutional distributions, OTC sales, or discounted market-maker sales. (Source: Series A, Bringing Web3 to Everyone, Introducing UNI, Wells Submission)
- Series Name: Institutional-investor UNI distributions described in the 2024 Wells submission. Wells Submission
- Investment Vehicle: Direct token sales and token warrants. Wells Submission
- Date Of Sale: Not publicly disclosed. Wells Submission
- Number of tokens sold: Not publicly disclosed. Wells Submission
- Vesting Schedule: Not publicly disclosed. Wells Submission
- Series Name: Series A. Series A
- Series Name: Series B. Bringing Web3 to Everyone
- Investment Vehicle: Corporate equity financing of Uniswap Labs. Bringing Web3 to Everyone
- Date Of Sale: October 2022. Bringing Web3 to Everyone
- Number of tokens sold: Not publicly disclosed; the round raised $165 million. Bringing Web3 to Everyone
- Vesting Schedule: Not publicly disclosed. Bringing Web3 to Everyone
- Series Name: Genesis investor allocation disclosed in the UNI launch post. Introducing UNI
- Investment Vehicle: Direct genesis allocation of UNI rather than a priced sale. Introducing UNI
- Date Of Sale: Not publicly disclosed. Introducing UNI
- Number of tokens sold: 180,440,000 UNI, or 18.044% of genesis supply. Introducing UNI
- Vesting Schedule: 4-year vesting. Introducing UNI (Source: Wells Submission, Series A, Bringing Web3 to Everyone, Introducing UNI)
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
There is no incident to date. No exploit or security incident affecting tokenholders or protocol funds has been publicly reported for any Uniswap Protocol component, on any chain, as of 2026-09-28, so there is no date or affected component to record. One ecosystem incident on the v4 surface has been publicly reported and is recorded here for completeness: on 2025-05-28 the third-party protocol Cork Protocol, which deployed its own Uniswap v4 hook, was exploited. The affected component was Cork's own hook contract on Ethereum, not any Uniswap Protocol contract. (Source: The $11M Cork Protocol Hack: A Critical Lesson in Uniswap V4 Hook Security) (Source: Uniswap Labs Bug Bounty Update, Uniswap v4 Is Here)
(b) Exploit vector summary
There is no exploit vector affecting the Uniswap Protocol to summarize. In the Cork Protocol incident the vector was missing access-control validation in Cork's own v4 hook callback functions, which let the attacker make the protocol credit derivative tokens against assets it had not received; the vulnerability was in the third-party hook, not in the Uniswap v4 core contracts that call it. Official Uniswap security disclosures state that the protocol had processed over $2 trillion in all-time volume with zero hacks as of 2024-07-19, and that v2 and v3 had together processed over $2.75 trillion in trading volume across more than 465 million swaps without a single hack or exploit as of the v4 launch on 2025-01-31. (Source: Uniswap Labs Bug Bounty Update, Uniswap v4 Is Here)
(c) Quantified impact
No loss of funds. Because no exploit or security incident has occurred against the Uniswap Protocol, no assets or tokens belonging to UNI tokenholders or held by the protocol have been affected, and the quantified impact to date is zero. The Cork Protocol incident cost that third-party protocol approximately $11 million, none of it Uniswap Protocol funds or UNI tokens. (Source: The $11M Cork Protocol Hack: A Critical Lesson in Uniswap V4 Hook Security) (Source: Uniswap Labs Bug Bounty Update, Uniswap v4 Is Here)
(d) Remediation/response taken
No remediation has been required of the Uniswap Protocol, because there has been no incident to remediate. The Cork Protocol incident was remediated by that project's own team and required no Uniswap Protocol change, upgrade or governance action. Uniswap's disclosed security posture is preventative rather than responsive: an ongoing bug bounty program, and for the v4 release a security competition and bug bounty that Uniswap states surfaced no critical vulnerabilities around launch. (Source: Uniswap Labs Bug Bounty Update, v4 Bug Bounty, Uniswap v4 Is Here)
(e) Current status
Not applicable, as there is no Uniswap Protocol incident with a status to report. No exploit of the Uniswap Protocol is resolved, in litigation, under investigation, or subject to refund, because none has occurred as of 2026-09-28. The Cork Protocol matter is handled by that project's own team and is outside Uniswap governance. (Source: Uniswap Labs Bug Bounty Update, Uniswap v4 Is Here)
(f) References (optional)
There is no Uniswap post-mortem or security advisory to link, because no Uniswap Protocol incident has occurred. The references below are the official Uniswap disclosures that affirm the absence of any exploit and describe the bug bounty and v4 security competition, together with the third-party analysis of the Cork Protocol hook incident. (Source: The $11M Cork Protocol Hack: A Critical Lesson in Uniswap V4 Hook Security) (Source: Uniswap Labs Bug Bounty Update, Uniswap v4 Is Here, v4 Bug Bounty)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings
UNI already launched in 2020, so the more relevant public risk today is continued venue and interface availability rather than the original TGE. Public materials show Uniswap Labs is subject to applicable laws, may block certain tokens and addresses through its own interfaces, and previously received an SEC Wells Notice before the SEC closed its multi-year investigation with no action. Regulatory change could therefore still affect how Labs-operated products are offered, what assets or users can access them, and how U.S.-facing availability is maintained. (Source: Uniswap Labs Terms, Unsupported Token Policy, Address Screening Guide, A Win for DeFi)
Entity-level regulatory impact
Public governance and Foundation materials say DUNI was proposed to let Uniswap Governance enter contracts, manage treasury funds, comply with U.S. tax laws, and shield participating tokenholders from personal liability without changing core onchain governance mechanics. Public materials also show Uniswap Labs positions itself as a separate product company that does not operate the protocol contracts and that Labs received a Wells Notice in April 2024. Regulatory scrutiny of Labs, the Foundation, DUNI, or affiliated service providers could therefore still force structural, compliance, or operational adjustments at those entities even if the protocol’s core governance mechanics remain onchain. (Source: DUNI Association Agreement, Advancing Legal Clarity for DAOs, Fighting for DeFi, Uniswap Labs Terms)
Tokenholder tax treatment
Public IRS guidance says digital assets are property for U.S. tax purposes, income from digital assets is taxable, and taxpayers may need to report digital-asset income or dispositions on federal returns. Tokenholders therefore need to assess their own tax treatment, including whether rewards, disposals, or other digital-asset activity create reporting or tax obligations in their jurisdiction. (Source: IRS Digital Assets Guidance)
Jurisdictional and user access restrictions
Public terms require users not to be subject to sanctions and not to use products for illegal activity, the API terms add sanctions-eligibility representations and prohibit evasive VPN use by restricted parties, and the TRM screening update says Uniswap Labs blocks OFAC-sanctioned and certain illicit addresses in its own app while not controlling access to the protocol through other portals. Uniswap Labs may also restrict or suspend API access in its sole discretion. Those restrictions create access risk for blocked users and create compliance and screening obligations for Labs-operated products even though the protocol itself remains distinct from the interface. (Source: Uniswap Labs Terms, API Terms of Use, TRM Screening Update, Address Screening Guide, Unsupported Token Policy)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and design flaws
Public technical sources describe v4 as permissionless, non-custodial, non-upgradable, and hook-enabled. That architecture allows arbitrary hook code, dynamic fees, custom accounting, and singleton settlement across connected pools, which creates risk that bugs in core contracts, hooks, periphery, routers, or dependent integrations could cause loss of funds, incorrect fee routing, or protocol disruption. Public bounty materials also state that third-party contracts not deployed by Uniswap Labs are out of scope for the v4 bug bounty, so integration risk is not limited to Labs-deployed code. (Source: Uniswap v4 Core, Protocols Overview, v4 Bug Bounty)
Security measures and their limitations
Public sources say v4 underwent nine independent audits, a $2.35 million security competition with over 500 researchers, and a $15.5 million bug bounty, and that no critical bugs were found in the competition or bug bounty around launch. Those measures materially strengthen the public security posture, but the bounty scope itself excludes third-party contracts not deployed by Uniswap Labs and previously identified issues, so audits and bounty coverage do not eliminate risk from novel bugs, out-of-scope integrations, or user interactions with non-Labs contracts. (Source: v4 Bug Bounty, Uniswap v4 Is Here, Uniswap Protocol Security)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical economic assumptions
Public launch and governance materials frame UNI primarily as a governance and ecosystem-coordination token rather than a claim on a fixed cash-flow schedule. The public economic model assumes continued protocol usage, active governance participation, and effective treasury deployment because the treasury retained 43% of supply for grants, community initiatives, liquidity mining, and other programs, while protocol-fee release logic is governance-configurable rather than automatic. If activity, participation, or treasury-allocation quality weakens, UNI’s governance utility and ecosystem-support role may weaken as well. (Source: Introducing UNI, Governance Overview, Uniswap Protocol Fees)
Governance control over monetary policy and rewards
Public governance docs say Uniswap Governance can spend treasury funds, set and activate protocol fees, update TokenJar Releasers and Fee Adapter configuration, and mint additional UNI up to 2% of circulating supply annually. Launch materials also say perpetual 2% annual inflation starts after the initial four-year period, the March 2024 Temperature Check shows governance considering fee-distribution and staking-reward design changes for delegated and staked holders, and current Uniswap Labs fee disclosures say interface fees are separate from governance-controlled protocol fees and were 0% on the Labs interface and wallet as of December 27, 2025. Those powers mean governance decisions over new issuance, protocol-fee parameters, treasury deployment, or reward-routing logic can materially affect tokenholder economics even if the current Labs interface fee is zero. (Source: Governance Overview, Introducing UNI, Uniswap Protocol Fees, Temperature Check, What are Uniswap Labs' fees?)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.