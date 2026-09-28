For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.

(a) Entity

Public sources identify a current Uniswap Foundation that stewards the protocol, while also showing that the Foundation’s formation and legal-wrapper structure evolved over time. The current public about page describes the Foundation as an 501(c)(4) nonprofit founded in 2022, the 2022 formation proposal described the initial vehicle as a Delaware corporation formed by Devin Walsh and Ken Ng, and the 2023 funding RFC says the Foundation had received 501(c)(4) status in spring 2023. (Source: Uniswap Foundation About, Consensus Check, Foundation Funding RFC)

The current public record identifies the Uniswap Foundation as an 501(c)(4) nonprofit founded in 2022. The 2023 funding RFC says the Foundation received 501(c)(4) status in spring 2023. An earlier governance proposal described the initial Foundation vehicle as a pre-existing Delaware corporation formed by Devin Walsh and Ken Ng. (Source: Uniswap Foundation About, Foundation Funding RFC, Consensus Check)

(b) IP ownership & control

Uniswap has not publicly disclosed a complete current IP ownership map. However, the 2022 formation proposal says Uniswap Labs had previously provided a royalty-free perpetual license for v3 and related trademarks to the Uniswap Grants Program and selected grantees, and that the Foundation would need the ability to grant v3 BSL license exemptions, maintain the governance forum, Sybil.org, and protocol-related developer docs, and help facilitate protocol development across many teams. (Source: Foundation Creation Proposal)

(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

Public sources say the protocol is governed by UNI holders and stewarded by the Foundation. The 2022 formation proposal requested 2.5M UNI for Foundation governance participation, stated that those tokens would be used primarily through delegation, and said they would be revocable by the DAO at any time and unusable outside governance. The DUNI Association Agreement now designates the Foundation as Ministerial Agent and authorizes it, subject to the Governing Principles, to appoint legal counsel, maintain records, prepare required reports, facilitate clerical or operational implementation work, and approve and disburse legal, administrative, and operational expenses, while prohibiting it from making policy decisions or modifying governing principles. (Source: Consensus Check, DUNI Association Agreement)

(d) Powers over DevCo

The Uniswap Foundation is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit accountable to UNI governance, and the DUNI Association Agreement designates it as Ministerial Agent with authority limited to non-discretionary and administrative acts, expressly prohibiting it from making policy decisions or modifying governing principles. Its disclosed relationship to Uniswap Labs is a licensing and grant-making one: Uniswap Labs had previously provided a royalty-free perpetual licence for v3 and related trademarks to the Uniswap Grants Program and selected grantees, and the Foundation was to hold the ability to grant v3 BSL licence exemptions. Neither the formation proposal, the funding RFC nor the Association Agreement describes any shareholding, board seat, appointment right, contractual right or reserved matter through which the Foundation directs or vetoes decision-making at Universal Navigation Inc., and no such control is publicly disclosed. (Source: Foundation Creation Proposal, Consensus Check, DUNI Association Agreement, Foundation Funding RFC)

(e) Contract/admin powers

Public sources identify a Foundation custody multisig and governance multisig in the 2022 formation proposal, and the DUNI Association Agreement says the Foundation as Ministerial Agent is limited to non-discretionary and administrative acts such as appointing legal counsel, keeping records, preparing required reports, and facilitating operational implementation authorized by governance. Uniswap has not disclosed any unilateral Foundation pause or protocol-upgrade authority outside governance-linked mechanisms. (Source: Consensus Check, DUNI Association Agreement)

(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies

The 2022 formation proposal requested $74M total from governance, split into a $20M initial disbursement and a later $54M disbursement, plus 2.5M UNI for governance participation. The 2023 funding RFC requested the second tranche plus a 10% buffer, totaling $62.37M, and publicly disclosed that the Foundation had awarded $4.8M in grants and spent $3.15M on operations over the prior year. The same sources say the Foundation intended to convert initial UNI disbursements into stablecoins and fiat over time and to publish a treasury diversification report before moving later funds. (Source: Consensus Check, Foundation Funding RFC)