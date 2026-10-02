(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings. OVR completed its token generation and price discovery via an Initial Bonding Curve Offering that ran from December 2020 to its governance-mandated closure in 2023; there is therefore no pending or future TGE that could be blocked by regulatory change. The residual risk is to ongoing listings rather than issuance. OVR is currently traded on both centralized venues (KuCoin, Gate.io, MEXC) and decentralized pools (Uniswap, PancakeSwap). Evolving classification regimes — most materially the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), under which the issuer's home base falls, and discretionary delisting decisions by individual exchanges — could restrict or remove access to specific trading venues in certain jurisdictions. Because no market maker or exchange holds a token allocation or lockup tied to a listing (see Sections 8 and 9), the project has limited contractual control over whether any given centralized venue continues to support the pair. Entity-level regulatory impact. The project's control surface is concentrated in two existing legal entities: Over Holding S.r.l. (Italian limited company, the DevCo) and its wholly-owned Estonian subsidiary Over Global OÜ, which holds the IP and treasury tokens. There is no Foundation and no active DAO, so regulatory exposure runs through ordinary corporate entities subject to Italian and Estonian law and to EU-level frameworks (MiCA, AML/KYC obligations, data-protection rules applicable to the underlying mapping/imagery dataset). Future enforcement actions, licensing requirements (e.g., classification of any element of the platform as a regulated service), or changes that compel a restructuring of the DevCo/subsidiary arrangement could increase operating costs or require changes to how the token's utility functions are offered. The contemplated future migration of IP to a MetaDAO-style futarchy entity (described in Section 1e) is not yet implemented and would itself raise novel and untested regulatory questions if pursued. Tokenholder tax treatment. Tax treatment of acquiring, holding, staking, earning (via map2earn, Play2Earn, or the OVR-to-UOMI staking program), or disposing of OVR is uncertain and varies by jurisdiction and by the holder's individual circumstances. Rewards earned through mapping or staking may be treated as ordinary income in some jurisdictions and as something else in others. The project does not provide tax advice. Each tokenholder is solely responsible for determining and meeting their own tax obligations and should consult a qualified professional. Jurisdictional and user-access restrictions. The project applies a single category of access restriction: OVER does not distribute rewards to, nor accept payments from, persons or citizens of jurisdictions subject to OFAC sanctions. This restriction is enforced through third-party KYC providers, which screen users against sanctions criteria. There are no other jurisdictional gates — the project does not otherwise restrict U.S. persons or apply retail-versus-professional gating. The associated risks are twofold. First, KYC and sanctions screening, while reducing exposure, are not infallible; in a decentralized, crowdsourced mapping economy there remains residual risk that a restricted person could interact with the token or platform despite these controls, and the project relies on the accuracy and continued operation of its third-party KYC providers. Second, because no broader jurisdictional restrictions are imposed, OVR may be accessible to users in jurisdictions where its offering or specific utility functions are not permitted, creating regulatory exposure for both those users and the project should local rules tighten.

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Bugs and design flaws. OVR's on-chain footprint consists of the original Aragon-framework IBCO contracts (now permanently halted), the ERC-20 token contract, the burn contract holding ~2.1M OVR, and a set of vesting contracts, the majority of which have completed their schedules. Because issuance is closed and supply is fixed at 89,893,756 OVR, the most severe smart-contract risk class — unauthorized minting or supply inflation — is structurally constrained, as no active minting authority remains. Residual technical risk concentrates in: (i) the token and vesting contracts (any latent flaw could affect transfers or remaining locked balances); (ii) the Uniswap V3 OVR/ETH pool seeded at IBCO closure and other DEX liquidity, which is subject to standard AMM and smart-contract risk; and (iii) off-chain and adjacent infrastructure — the VPS/Camera Pose Estimation API, the OVRLand/OVRMap NFT layer, and the marketplace — whose failure would not alter token balances but could disrupt the utility that underpins token demand. Security measures and their limitations. Rather than deploying bespoke contract code, OVER relied on battle-tested, independently audited frameworks from Aragon Black for its core on-chain components — the IBCO bonding-curve and collateral-management contracts (built on the Aragon DAO framework and the Bancor protocol) and the associated governance mechanics. Using widely-deployed, audited frameworks reduces the likelihood of novel implementation errors relative to custom code, and the vesting contracts are immutable once deployed, removing upgrade-key risk for locked balances. These measures nonetheless have limits. Reliance on third-party frameworks does not guarantee the absence of undiscovered vulnerabilities, and it transfers a degree of dependence onto the security and continued correctness of those external codebases. Audits reflect a point in time and cannot anticipate every interaction or future condition. Furthermore, these protections do not extend to third-party dependencies outside OVER's contract perimeter — the DEX protocols hosting OVR liquidity, the bridges with Base, and Polygon — nor to user-side custody failures.

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Critical economic assumptions. OVR's long-term model rests on the assumption that demand-driven, off-chain and on-chin revenues — licensing 3D-map data to AI labs for world-model and machine-perception training, VPS API usage, vertical applications such as indoor navigation and OVRLand sales — will scale and feed the buyback-and-burn mechanism described in Section 1b. The token's value-accrual thesis depends on that commercial revenue materializing at sufficient scale; if data-licensing and VPS adoption do not grow as projected, the buyback-from-revenue loop weakens, removing the primary non-speculative source of token demand. A second assumption is that map2earn and other earn incentives continue to attract mapping contributors at a cost sustainable from Foundation-allocated reserves; those reserves are finite and capped at a hardcoded 72-month linear release, so incentive emissions are time-bounded and cannot be indefinitely extended without new revenue. Failure of either assumption would impair the flywheel that links dataset growth to token demand. Supply, unlocks, and deflation. Supply is fixed at 89,893,756 OVR with no active inflation; the majority of insider and contributor vesting (Equity Subscribers, Team, Advisors, both Foundation buckets) has completed, so the historically significant unlock-driven sell pressure has largely passed and the holder base is correspondingly wide. The remaining supply-side variable is the Foundation Community-Rewards and Ecosystem allocations, which release linearly up to the 72-month cap; continued distribution of these can add circulating supply over their remaining schedule. On the deflationary side, ~2.1M OVR sits in the burn contract and revenue-funded buybacks are designed to burn further tokens, but the magnitude of future burns is contingent on the revenue assumptions above and is not guaranteed. Governance control over monetary policy and rewards. Governance powers are presently narrow. Total supply is fixed and not adjustable by governance, and the IBCO is permanently closed — so monetary policy in the inflationary sense is effectively immutable. The principal governance-related risk is therefore not runaway inflation but the contemplated future migration to MetaDAO-style futarchy (Section 1e): if adopted, decision-making over the IP and protocol parameters would shift to market-based mechanisms that are novel and not yet live for OVER, introducing execution, legal, and governance-design uncertainty whose effect on tokenholders cannot yet be assessed.