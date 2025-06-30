Project and Team
Description of Project
A narrative description of the purpose of the project and its operation in layman's terms is provided.
MetaDAO offers two core products: a fair launch platform that helps innovative founders raise funds, and decision markets that enable governance through market-driven outcomes. Investors support early-stage builders and trade on governance decisions to profit from their insights.
Disclosure of Revenue Streams
A narrative description of the Project's primary sources of revenue is provided, broken out by entity (e.g. Foundation, Labs, DAOs, or other).
MetaDAO does not currently generate revenue. However, future revenue may be earned through protocol-level fees, which would be embedded in the core system and activated via the decision market.
Equity-Token Relationship
The Project must clearly disclose the rights, value accrual mechanisms, and distinctions between token holders and DevCo equity holders. Any value allocated specifically to equity holders (e.g., dividends, profit-sharing) must be communicated separately from value accruing to token holders.
The intellectual property and ownership of MetaDAO reside solely in a Marshall Islands DAO LLC—an algorithmically managed entity. There is no equity entity—only a token, which is used in decision markets. All decisions are governed by the futarchy mechanism, which places full decision-making power in the hands of token holders. No value accrues to an equity entity at the expense of token holders. MetaDAO cannot return cash flows to an equity entity, as none exists.
Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation
If core team members are compensated by any Tokens allocated to the Foundation through advisory services or similar agreements, or by any other payment method (i.e. fiat), these payments must be disclosed. Note, foundation team members known and exclusively compensated by the Foundation are excluded.
MetaDAO LLC (a Marshall Islands DAO LLC) has engaged Organization Technology L.L.C. (a Wyoming LLC) as its sole service provider for platform and technology development. All contributions made through Organization Technology are the intellectual property of MetaDAO LLC. A services agreement was executed, authorizing a minimum monthly payout of $23,000, plus additional cost-plus billing, to be invoiced and paid by MetaDAO LLC. The proposal details and its passing result is viewable at https://metadao.fi/metadao/trade/53EDms4zPkp4khbwBT3eXWhMALiMwssg7f5zckq22tH5
Token issuance to the founders, Proph3t and Kollan House, is structured as a four-year lock with vesting tied to META’s market capitalization through a convex payout system. “Proph3t and Nallok would receive 2% of the token supply for every $1 billion increase in META's market capitalization, up to a maximum of 10% at a $5 billion market cap. Additionally they will receive a $90,000 per year salary.” The proposal details and its passing result is viewable at https://metadao.fi/metadao/trade/BgHv9GutbnsXZLZQHqPL8BbGWwtcaRDWx82aeRMNmJbG.
MetaDAO has engaged Robin Hanson, creator of futarchy, as an advisor. The proposal states “pay Robin 0.1% of the supply (20.9 META) vested over 2 years” and “The scope of work would primarily be mechanism design and strategy advice.” The proposal details and its passing result is viewable at https://metadao.fi/metadao/trade/AnCu4QFDmoGpebfAM8Aa7kViouAk1JW6LJCJJer6ELBF
Known Project Team
The identities of key team members (e.g., founders, CEO, CTO, COO of Labs, President of Foundation, etc.) are publicly disclosed.
The founders are Proph3t and Kollan House. “Proph3t” is the pseudonymous handle of the co-founder, whose identity is known to both Paradigm and his co-founder, Kollan. Blockworks has independently verified the statements made by MetaDAO and that “Proph3t” can be found publicly.
Token Supply and Allocation
Governance & Token Documentation Provided
The Project must provide publicly accessible documentation covering the Token's governance rights, rights to value accrual, any additional utility, and the mechanism by which token governance is implemented (e.g. an insider multi-sig).
All decisions are made through the futarchy mechanism. As a novel approach to governance, token rights are determined by decision markets, operating under the authority of the algorithmically managed organization. This is clearly documented: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17FpoUu9f8lhTXa8Yshi53pl4JeOaRmUA/view?usp=sharing.
Initial Allocation
Disclosed information explaining the launch and initial supply that includes: the total number of tokens issued, the category of the recipient (team, investor, foundation, community), the total supply of the token and if it is capped, and the initial vesting schedule.
2023_11 - The fully issued supply of META was 1M at launch with only 10,000 META issued via airdrop which is documented: https://hackmd.io/_rfw7y8sQrKOnCU3MW1i1g https://blog.metadao.fi/the-meta-dao-decentralizes-d2d01dd5aa45 https://hackmd.io/@metaproph3t/SJDdrbxN6 (recipients and addresses)
Of the airdropped / issued tokens, 312.5 META were issued to Kollan and Proph3t each. This team allocation accounted for 6.25% of the circulating supply. The remaining 9,375 circulating META (93.75%) were allocated to the community.
The remaining 990,000 tokens were issued to the treasury. All tokens were unlocked, the treasury was only accessible via the futarchy mechanism. The supply of META was capped and the mint authority was revoked.
2024_02 - A $75k raise was held which sold 3,100 META to the community. https://metadao.fi/metadao/trade/HyA2h16uPQBFjezKf77wThNGsEoesUjeQf9rFvfAy4tF
2024_03 - A proposal to sell 1,000 META on an OpenBook market was passed with a failure in execution resulting in the sale of 720 META tokens for a total of $43.92k. https://metadao.fi/metadao/trade/Dn638yPirR3e2UNNECpLNJApDhxsjhJTAv9uEd9LBVVT https://hackmd.io/@0xNallok/SkLYgsQkC
2024_03 - A proposal to burn 979k treasury tokens was passed and executed. https://metadao.fi/metadao/trade/ELwCkHt1U9VBpUFJ7qGoVMatEwLSr1HYj9q9t8JQ1NcU https://solscan.io/tx/3MxZW1wbCzojtnKpAmrCBcZkui6YcjT5HmAcZUg8arszb3ebQy2MatB1iPQtpQFjg2eanuAWSqBE7xnJi9VWo4Rh
2024_03 - A proposal brought by Colosseum to purchase 437.45113671 META for $250k via proposal. This was determined at a 571.4924 execution price which had a 12 month vest which was fully executed by 2025_03. https://metadao.fi/metadao/trade/5qEyKCVyJZMFZSb3yxh6rQjqDYxASiLW7vFuuUTCYnb1 https://discord.com/channels/1155877543174475859/1219466999684534282/1222526647992062022
2024_04 - A retroactive compensation was issued with Kollan receiving 36 META and Proph3t receiving 46 META. https://hackmd.io/@metaproph3t/SkD6CgB2a https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13k828vpJlZFxNJcZwkAvgFdy5KY3zHDYaLPhJ--3M_A/edit?gid=0#gid=0
2024_05 - A compensation plan was approved for Proph3t and Kollan to receive up to 10% at a $5B market cap of META token under a four year lock and vesting according to market cap. https://metadao.fi/metadao/trade/BgHv9GutbnsXZLZQHqPL8BbGWwtcaRDWx82aeRMNmJbG
2024_07 - An investment round selling 4,000 META for $2,212,450 with angels ($482,500) and Paradigm ($1,729,950). https://metadao.fi/metadao/trade/9BMRY1HBe61MJoKEd9AAW5iNQyws2vGK6vuL49oR3AzX
2025_01 - An investment proposal produced by Theia for the purchase of 370.370 META at $500k. This acquisition was placed in a 12 month vest. https://metadao.fi/metadao/trade/3tApJXw2REQAZZyehiaAnQSdauVNviNbXsuS4inn8PAe https://solscan.io/account/7vAxSMP6J4HKGPCPKXZDUiZb4tbJHK8pG1a3MTEMEbgu
2025_02 - A proposal to hire Robin Hanson as an advisor for 20.9 META over a two year vest to work on mechanism design and strategy. https://metadao.fi/metadao/trade/AnCu4QFDmoGpebfAM8Aa7kViouAk1JW6LJCJJer6ELBF
Vesting Insider Tokens
All Insider Token allocations (team, investor, foundation) must be transparent, per the disclosed Initial Allocation. If vesting occurs at a custodian, clearly disclose the employee categories and associated vesting schedules clearly in your documentation.
An initial 10,000 META tokens were airdropped to 86 members as part of the TGE with a total supply of 1M META tokens. For additional details, see section 2.E below.
Below is a summary, related to the details in section 2.B, specifically regarding the vesting terms of the allocations or compensation:
2023_11: NO VEST - Initial airdrop. 2024_02: NO VEST - A $75k raise was held which sold 3,100 META to the community. 2024_03: NO VEST - A proposal to sell 1,000 META on an OpenBook market was passed; however, a failed execution resulted in the sale of 720 META tokens for a total of $43.92k. 2024_03: 12MO VEST - A proposal brought by Colosseum to purchase 437.45113671 META for $250k. 2024_04: 12MO VEST - A retroactive compensation was issued according to work performed and impact. 2024_05: 4YR LOCK, MCAP VEST - A compensation plan was approved for Proph3t and Kollan to receive up to 10% at a $5B market cap of META token under a four year lock and vesting according to market cap. 2025_01: 12MO VEST - An investment proposal produced by Theia for the purchase of 370.370 META at $500k. This acquisition was placed in a 12 month vest. 2025_02: 2YR VEST - A proposal to hire Robin Hanson as an advisor for 20.9 META over a two year vest to work on mechanism design and strategy.
All token allocations are transparent and documented via proposals, viewable at: https://metadao.fi/metadao
Labelled Unissued Token Wallets
Addresses that hold any Unissued Tokens (e.g. foundation, future contributors, treasury) must be publicly labelled (address listed in docs) and be held in distinct wallets. This includes the foundation allocation. The party (e.g. team, foundation, DAO) that controls the funds must also be disclosed.
The public dashboard has a list of balances across the various wallets and addresses providing an up-to-date view of relevant DAO accounts.
Public dashboard: https://metadao.fi/transparency
For explicit understanding of this document:
DAO multisig - 6awyHMshBGVjJ3ozdSJdyyDE1CTAXUwrpNMaRGMsb4sf Holds the treasury balance of remaining META which is controlled via the futarchy mechanism.
Proposal creator - proPaC9tVZEsmgDtNhx15e7nSpoojtPD3H9h4GqSqB2 Holds token balances for proposal creation; can be recalled to the multisig or treasury at any time.
Metric market proposal creator - MmProf1UKTBNZb4eU4cv3JmdtWQF7Wz6bPssUXL6cFp Holds token balances for proposal creation; can be recalled to the multisig or treasury at any time.
DAO treasury - C6DaJNGP1Xsd1seePqn8BPfQWMxsbBoUSf6Kbagmta2T Holds current mechanism balance.
Airdrop Process
The project must disclose all airdrop eligibility criteria clearly and provide a full CSV list of recipients, including addresses and amount received.
The token generation event (TGE) occurred in November 2023. A capped total supply of 1M META tokens was minted, then the mint authority was revoked and the freeze authority was transferred to the system program. 10,000 META tokens were reserved for the airdrop, with 990,000 being transferred to the futarchic mechanism treasury (inaccessible to the team), but later 970,000 were burned. All of these tokens were unlocked. See section 2.B and 2.C for more complete details regarding the initial allocation.
The airdrop qualified two distinct participant categories. The first a set of 16, each qualifying to receive 312.5 META and the second a set of 78, each qualifying to receive 65 META. In total 94 participants were eligible for the airdrop.
All airdrop participants must have: Been a part of the MetaDAO Discord by 2023_1108 Completed a quiz testing knowledge of futarchy and MetaDAO’s mechanisms
To qualify for the larger airdrop participants must have engaged and contributed meaningfully to MetaDAO.
The airdrop details as known to the public are documented: https://hackmd.io/_rfw7y8sQrKOnCU3MW1i1g https://blog.metadao.fi/the-meta-dao-decentralizes-d2d01dd5aa45 https://hackmd.io/@metaproph3t/SJDdrbxN6 (accounts and recipients)
Team allocation note: Of the airdropped tokens, 312.5 META were issued to Kollan and 312.5 META were issued to Proph3t, accounting for 6.25% to the team and the remainder 9,375 META (93.75%) to the community.
Locked Staking Reward to Insiders
Disclose information on insiders (Team, Investors, Foundation, Advisors) tokens that are locked and can earn rewards.
MetaDAO currently offers neither staking nor staking rewards.
Future Token Issuance
The project commits that any future token issuance (e.g., minting or emissions outside scheduled vesting) will be publicly disclosed and justified on an official platform (e.g., governance forum, blog, or docs).
Issuance is governed exclusively by the futarchy mechanism. Any future issuance would be determined by decision markets, broadcast through the platform, and executed in accordance with the proposal.
Future & Related Token Launches
The team discloses all tokens launched by its key team members in the past and explicitly lays out its philosophy around launching new tokens, related to the project or otherwise. (e.g. "We do not plan to launch additional tokens" or "Any additional tokens will be given 1:1 to existing token holders who can then vote on proposals submitted by the management team.")
MetaDAO (team) has no plans or aspirations to launch a new token. If one were introduced, it would be governed by the futarchy mechanism, without outsized influence from the team.
Transactions & Market Structure
Insider & Related Person Transactions
The project commits to disclosing any material Related Party & Insider Transaction within 30 days and includes: The nature of the transaction, the Related Person, the basis on which the person is a Related Person, and the number of tokens involved in the transaction. This includes tokens issued by the foundation.
MetaDAO commits to disclosing related party transactions within 30 days.
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclosed information of previous fundraising rounds, material OTC rounds to investors, or discounted market maker sales involving the Project and its Token that includes: the date of sale, number of tokens sold, and the vesting schedule of these tokens. The Project commits to disclosing any material OTC deal involving token sales and purchases by the foundation within 30 days.
All token sales and servicing are directed through the futarchy mechanism. Token sales were previously disclosed in 2.C. By design, all actions are publicly visible before execution. MetaDAO commits to disclosing any material over-the-counter (OTC) token sale or purchase by the foundation within 30 days.
Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings
Projects must disclose key details of market making and centralized exchange agreements affecting token liquidity, including: names of all market makers & centralized exchanges involved, the token allocation for each (as % of total supply), and the duration of each agreement.
MetaDAO does not currently engage a market maker or participate in any centralized exchange (CEX) listings. It does, however, provide protocol-owned liquidity, which is managed through the futarchy mechanism. MetaDAO commits to publicly disclosing any related activity.
Financial Disclosure
Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow
The Project commits to providing updates to token holders on a quarterly basis via forum posts, live dashboards, or reports that cover core project KPIs, changes to Token supply or allocations, and disclosure of top line revenue and expenses. The Project may engage third-party contractors to prepare and deliver these updates.
MetaDAO has provided a public dashboard of current funds and will commit to updates to token holders at least every quarter. Updates have been published: https://blog.metadao.fi/ https://x.com/metaproph3t/articles https://x.com/metanallok/articles
Public dashboard: https://metadao.fi/transparency
Public Token Holder Relations Reports
The foundation's assets or working capital are held onchain and publicly labelled, providing the ability to track asset holdings, revenue, and expenses. Or, the foundation publishes a quarterly, publicly available financial report of its assets, working capital, revenue and expenses.
There is no foundation entity. The public dashboard provides balances for all relevant wallets and addresses, as well as access to the bank accounts of Organization Technology, LLC. This resource offers an up-to-date view of the DAO’s and the service provider’s financials. MetaDAO has submitted its Q1 2025 quarterly report, and all future reports will be published on the dashboard linked below.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1y0qY_t0WYL5vyiTOnBXC6ZwL25RrHUJd/view?usp=sharing
Public dashboard: https://metadao.fi/transparency
For explicit understanding of this document:
DAO multisig - 6awyHMshBGVjJ3ozdSJdyyDE1CTAXUwrpNMaRGMsb4sf Proposal creator - proPaC9tVZEsmgDtNhx15e7nSpoojtPD3H9h4GqSqB2 Metric market proposal creator - MmProf1UKTBNZb4eU4cv3JmdtWQF7Wz6bPssUXL6cFp DAO treasury - C6DaJNGP1Xsd1seePqn8BPfQWMxsbBoUSf6Kbagmta2T Operations - 613BRiXuAEn7vibs2oAYzpGW9fXgjzDNuFMM4wPzLdY Organization Technology LLC - D9MThexj5vt2w66tzKCPDnZtqdPubGB36FUpWk8NB35v Dakota Bridge - 2VP37d7FrQDds5X9nYBaBibT3rNuVU6nULnqcEA4fz2k
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. MetaDAO is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.