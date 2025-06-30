Disclosed information explaining the launch and initial supply that includes: the total number of tokens issued, the category of the recipient (team, investor, foundation, community), the total supply of the token and if it is capped, and the initial vesting schedule.

2023_11 - The fully issued supply of META was 1M at launch with only 10,000 META issued via airdrop which is documented: https://hackmd.io/_rfw7y8sQrKOnCU3MW1i1g https://blog.metadao.fi/the-meta-dao-decentralizes-d2d01dd5aa45 https://hackmd.io/@metaproph3t/SJDdrbxN6 (recipients and addresses)

Of the airdropped / issued tokens, 312.5 META were issued to Kollan and Proph3t each. This team allocation accounted for 6.25% of the circulating supply. The remaining 9,375 circulating META (93.75%) were allocated to the community.

The remaining 990,000 tokens were issued to the treasury. All tokens were unlocked, the treasury was only accessible via the futarchy mechanism. The supply of META was capped and the mint authority was revoked.

2024_02 - A $75k raise was held which sold 3,100 META to the community. https://metadao.fi/metadao/trade/HyA2h16uPQBFjezKf77wThNGsEoesUjeQf9rFvfAy4tF

2024_03 - A proposal to sell 1,000 META on an OpenBook market was passed with a failure in execution resulting in the sale of 720 META tokens for a total of $43.92k. https://metadao.fi/metadao/trade/Dn638yPirR3e2UNNECpLNJApDhxsjhJTAv9uEd9LBVVT https://hackmd.io/@0xNallok/SkLYgsQkC

2024_03 - A proposal to burn 979k treasury tokens was passed and executed. https://metadao.fi/metadao/trade/ELwCkHt1U9VBpUFJ7qGoVMatEwLSr1HYj9q9t8JQ1NcU https://solscan.io/tx/3MxZW1wbCzojtnKpAmrCBcZkui6YcjT5HmAcZUg8arszb3ebQy2MatB1iPQtpQFjg2eanuAWSqBE7xnJi9VWo4Rh

2024_03 - A proposal brought by Colosseum to purchase 437.45113671 META for $250k via proposal. This was determined at a 571.4924 execution price which had a 12 month vest which was fully executed by 2025_03. https://metadao.fi/metadao/trade/5qEyKCVyJZMFZSb3yxh6rQjqDYxASiLW7vFuuUTCYnb1 https://discord.com/channels/1155877543174475859/1219466999684534282/1222526647992062022

2024_04 - A retroactive compensation was issued with Kollan receiving 36 META and Proph3t receiving 46 META. https://hackmd.io/@metaproph3t/SkD6CgB2a https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13k828vpJlZFxNJcZwkAvgFdy5KY3zHDYaLPhJ--3M_A/edit?gid=0#gid=0

2024_05 - A compensation plan was approved for Proph3t and Kollan to receive up to 10% at a $5B market cap of META token under a four year lock and vesting according to market cap. https://metadao.fi/metadao/trade/BgHv9GutbnsXZLZQHqPL8BbGWwtcaRDWx82aeRMNmJbG

2024_07 - An investment round selling 4,000 META for $2,212,450 with angels ($482,500) and Paradigm ($1,729,950). https://metadao.fi/metadao/trade/9BMRY1HBe61MJoKEd9AAW5iNQyws2vGK6vuL49oR3AzX

2025_01 - An investment proposal produced by Theia for the purchase of 370.370 META at $500k. This acquisition was placed in a 12 month vest. https://metadao.fi/metadao/trade/3tApJXw2REQAZZyehiaAnQSdauVNviNbXsuS4inn8PAe https://solscan.io/account/7vAxSMP6J4HKGPCPKXZDUiZb4tbJHK8pG1a3MTEMEbgu

2025_02 - A proposal to hire Robin Hanson as an advisor for 20.9 META over a two year vest to work on mechanism design and strategy. https://metadao.fi/metadao/trade/AnCu4QFDmoGpebfAM8Aa7kViouAk1JW6LJCJJer6ELBF