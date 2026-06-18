Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).

(a) IP ownership & control

The intellectual property and ownership of MetaDAO reside solely in MetaDAO LLC — a Marshall Islands DAO LLC, described as an algorithmically managed entity. All contributions made through Organization Technology L.L.C. (the sole service provider) are the intellectual property of MetaDAO LLC.

(b) Contract/admin powers

On-chain authorities identified in the source filing include the DAO Multisig (6awyHMshBGVjJ3ozdSJdyyDE1CTAXUwrpNMaRGMsb4sf) and the futarchy mechanism, which governs all decisions. DAO Multisig is directed by Organization Technology (can be transferred per proposal) and has the upgrade authority. It also acts as the admin authority on certain execution controls when proposals or teams cannot otherwise execute. These controls include: approve squads transactions, remove proposals and cancel proposals. This is a 3/6 multisig with geographic distribution and operational security practices in place for management of keys and overrides.(c) Locked-token rights (conditional) Not applicable. The source filing states MetaDAO currently offers neither staking nor staking rewards, and no locking mechanism for additional rights is described.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

All decisions are made through the futarchy mechanism, which places full decision-making power in the hands of token holders. Token rights are determined by decision markets, operating under the authority of the algorithmically managed organization (MetaDAO LLC). Issuance, treasury actions, fee-routing, and rewards are all subject to futarchy — any future protocol-level fees would be embedded in the core system and activated via the decision market. There is no equity entity, and no value accrues to an equity entity at the expense of token holders.

(e) Control surface reliance

The plan is to move to immutable protocol whereby the upgrade and admin functions no longer exist. Outside of this, futarchy is a novel concept with only a few years of implementation, so it is not clear where or how the control surface may need to mature to satisfy the nature of its design.

(f) Dissolution authority

Dissolution occurs through the approved DAO governance Operating Agreement via decision markets, or through a Court Order.