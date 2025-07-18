The Project must clearly disclose the rights, value accrual mechanisms, and distinctions between token holders and DevCo equity holders. Any value allocated specifically to equity holders (e.g., dividends, profit-sharing) must be communicated separately from value accruing to token holders.

Euler Labs Ltd is a UK-based private company focused exclusively on research and development. UK Companies House information on Euler Labs Ltd can be found here: https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/12863550

Euler products and associated governance processes are stewarded by the Euler Foundation, a Cayman-based entity and its subsidiaries, which serve as the legal representative of the Euler products and issuer of the EUL token. The Euler Foundation is a non-profit Foundation company responsible for overseeing operations related to Euler products. The Foundation operates at the direction of the DAO and has no independent claim over protocol revenue outside of what is explicitly approved by EUL tokenholders. All protocol revenue and upgradeable smart contracts are governed by the DAO through EUL tokenholder votes. Staking is not a requirement for DAO participation—EUL tokens confer governance rights directly without needing to be staked or locked. EUL tokenholders receive value via FeeFlow auctions, a mechanism for revenue accrual for the DAO, where fees are sent to the DAO treasury via automated smart contracts. EUL tokenholders govern the protocol and treasury via proposals on the community Forum and binding Snapshot votes. Proposals to fund Foundation-controlled multisigs—including treasury and operational wallets—are transparently approved by the DAO. See: https://snapshot.box/#/s:eulerdao.eth/proposal/0xc4afcdff85ca156f6f243de7243257f8be3aaa24aec535991dd56f53a1ec91d9 & https://snapshot.box/#/s:eulerdao.eth/proposal/0xd3b63fb1df7a535e43ab50f897005217684e0389bce29cf9494142ac75ac22e9