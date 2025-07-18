Project and Team
Description of Project
A narrative description of the purpose of the project and its operation in layman's terms is provided.
Euler is the modular, permissionless, DeFi super app designed with a fully modular architecture to maximize capital efficiency and flexibility. Euler enables users to lend, borrow, swap and build without limits.
Disclosure of Revenue Streams
A narrative description of the Project's primary sources of revenue is provided, broken out by entity (e.g. Foundation, Labs, DAOs, or other).
Euler currently generates revenue primarily through fees on interest paid by borrowers. Revenue from fees accumulates in various tokens (USDC, DAI, etc.) and is periodically transacted in Fee Flow auctions, converting varied tokens into EUL. The EUL prooceds from these auctions automatically enter the Euler DAO treasury. Euler Labs does not receive direct protocol revenue. Instead, protocol revenue supports DAO Treasury and ecosystem funding. The Euler Foundation itself does not currently generate profit and operates for the sole benefit of the Euler Protocol.
Equity-Token Relationship
The Project must clearly disclose the rights, value accrual mechanisms, and distinctions between token holders and DevCo equity holders. Any value allocated specifically to equity holders (e.g., dividends, profit-sharing) must be communicated separately from value accruing to token holders.
Euler Labs Ltd is a UK-based private company focused exclusively on research and development. UK Companies House information on Euler Labs Ltd can be found here: https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/12863550
Euler products and associated governance processes are stewarded by the Euler Foundation, a Cayman-based entity and its subsidiaries, which serve as the legal representative of the Euler products and issuer of the EUL token. The Euler Foundation is a non-profit Foundation company responsible for overseeing operations related to Euler products. The Foundation operates at the direction of the DAO and has no independent claim over protocol revenue outside of what is explicitly approved by EUL tokenholders. All protocol revenue and upgradeable smart contracts are governed by the DAO through EUL tokenholder votes. Staking is not a requirement for DAO participation—EUL tokens confer governance rights directly without needing to be staked or locked. EUL tokenholders receive value via FeeFlow auctions, a mechanism for revenue accrual for the DAO, where fees are sent to the DAO treasury via automated smart contracts. EUL tokenholders govern the protocol and treasury via proposals on the community Forum and binding Snapshot votes. Proposals to fund Foundation-controlled multisigs—including treasury and operational wallets—are transparently approved by the DAO. See: https://snapshot.box/#/s:eulerdao.eth/proposal/0xc4afcdff85ca156f6f243de7243257f8be3aaa24aec535991dd56f53a1ec91d9 & https://snapshot.box/#/s:eulerdao.eth/proposal/0xd3b63fb1df7a535e43ab50f897005217684e0389bce29cf9494142ac75ac22e9
Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation
If core team members are compensated by any Tokens allocated to the Foundation through advisory services or similar agreements, or by any other payment method (i.e. fiat), these payments must be disclosed. Note, foundation team members known and exclusively compensated by the Foundation are excluded.
Euler Foundation compensates Euler Labs as a primary services provider. https://forum.euler.finance/t/renewal-of-contract-for-services-with-euler-labs/1344. The Euler Foundation is managed by independent directors, transparently governed and publicly documented.
Euler Foundation has multisig wallets funded by approval of the DAO for operations and varied ecosystem initiatives.
Transparency reports of Euler Foundation are public, ongoing, and can be found here: https://euler.foundation/transparency
Known Project Team
The identities of key team members (e.g., founders, CEO, CTO, COO of Labs, President of Foundation, etc.) are publicly disclosed.
The Euler founders and key contributors are all publicly disclosed and can be found at the Euler Labs LinkedIn site: https://www.linkedin.com/company/euler-xyz/
- Michael Bentley (LinkedIn)
- Doug Hoyte (Website)
- Brandon Neal (LinkedIn)
- Kasper Pawlowski (LinkedIn)
- Antoine Loth (LinkedIn)
Advisors:
Token Supply and Allocation
Governance & Token Documentation Provided
The Project must provide publicly accessible documentation covering the Token's governance rights, rights to value accrual, any additional utility, and the mechanism by which token governance is implemented (e.g. an insider multi-sig).
EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler protocol. EUL tokens are used in Fee Flow auctions that effectively converts earnings into EUL tokens, and represent voting power to effect change over protocol code or the Euler DAO treasury. EUL can be transferred freely across multiple networks. The token utility and distribution can be found the published documents for the protocol.
https://euler.foundation/euler-DAO/governance
https://docs.euler.finance/EUL/overview/ & https://www.euler.finance/blog/fee-flow-eulers-approach-to-navigating-fee-accumulation
Initial Allocation
Disclosed information explaining the launch and initial supply that includes: the total number of tokens issued, the category of the recipient (team, investor, foundation, community), the total supply of the token and if it is capped, and the initial vesting schedule.
The total supply of EUL is 27,182,818 (pays homage to Euler’s number, e). The initial four-year breakdown of the EUL total supply was as follows:
25% (6,795,705 EUL) to users of the Euler protocol.
1% (271,828 EUL) to all users who deposited or borrowed assets on Euler during its soft launch (see Epoch0).
13.83% (3,759,791 EUL) to the Euler Treasury, unlocked.
25.85% (7,026,759 EUL) to Euler Labs shareholders, with an 18 month linear unlock schedule starting on 01 Jan 2022 (TGE record date).
9.67% (2,628,170 EUL) to partners of EulerDAO, with an 18 month linear unlock schedule starting on 01 Jan 2022.
4% (1,087,313 EUL) to Encode, an early project incubator, with a linear 30 month unlock schedule starting on 01 Jan 2022.
20.65% (5,613,252 EUL) to employees, staff, advisors and consultants of Euler Labs, the service provider to the Euler Foundation. Co-founders with a 4-year linear unlock schedule starting on 01 Jan 2022. All others with individual agreements, typically 3- or 4-year non-linear vests with greater value weighted to outer years.
Vesting Insider Tokens
All Insider Token allocations (team, investor, foundation) must be transparent, per the disclosed Initial Allocation. If vesting occurs at a custodian, clearly disclose the employee categories and associated vesting schedules clearly in your documentation.
The initial EUL token launch announcement included detailed vesting schedules. Founder allocations vest linearly over four years with no cliff. Pre-TGE Euler Labs staff allocations typically followed 3 or 4 year vesting schedules with no cliff, the majority of vesting was backloaded to later years to align incentives. These team allocations were disclosed publicly at launch. For post-TGE staff, vesting is handled offchain for operational and jurisdictional reasons. Post-TGE employees allocations typically follow 3 or 4 year vesting schedules. All token allocation decisions post-launch have been approved by the DAO, with governance proposals posted publicly on the Forum and Snapshot. The inital 4% EUL network tokens was supplemented by an additional 1.6m EUL, by DAO vote, in March of 2024, here: https://snapshot.box/#/s:eulerdao.eth/proposal/0x8ac487df0dc8e5e219922a5e823a049ab254f433534a5d766d7e3f691b06a80d
Investors and founders did not start vesting until TGE. Investors vested linearly over 18 months. Founder tokens unlock over a 48-months linear vesting schedule. All initial token allocations were published and discussed publicly. Full transparency has been the Euler credo from the outset.
Labelled Unissued Token Wallets
Addresses that hold any Unissued Tokens (e.g. foundation, future contributors, treasury) must be publicly labelled (address listed in docs) and be held in distinct wallets. This includes the foundation allocation. The party (e.g. team, foundation, DAO) that controls the funds must also be disclosed.
Key multisigs of the foundation:
Main Treasury (core funds, grants, future investments, reserve): 0xcAD001c30E96765aC90307669d578219D4fb1DCe
Ecosystems Initiatives (liquidity provisions and such): 0xA88810261b57FCAB703e2A6A224b6FCF0508e5e9
Operational funding (Cayman Foundation expenses and operations): 0x967B10c27454CC5b1b1Eeb163034ACdE13Fe55e2
EUL staff allocation reserve (as above, reserved for core contributors or staff): 0x25Aa4a183800EcaB962d84ccC7ada58d4e126992
Airdrop Process
The project must disclose all airdrop eligibility criteria clearly and provide a full CSV list of recipients, including addresses and amount received.
Wallets that were using the protocol during 26 November 2021 to 21 March 2022 were allocated a share of 1% of the total supply of EUL as a one-off retroactive distribution.
A total amount of 271,828 EUL was distributed to users who interacted with the protocol to that point.
Initial EUL distribution data can be found here:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1jTECkKiMDMvj1UdaU0AEFfhW8IN0SiBfkNFYpTdWIfo/edit?gid=0#gid=0
Locked Staking Reward to Insiders
Disclose information on insiders (Team, Investors, Foundation, Advisors) tokens that are locked and can earn rewards.
Investors and Advisors may receive reward tokens (rEUL). The Foundation also may receive reward tokens, which are accounted for in its quarterly transparency reports. There are some Euler Labs staff that may receive immaterial quantities of reward tokens.
Future Token Issuance
The project commits that any future token issuance (e.g., minting or emissions outside scheduled vesting) will be publicly disclosed and justified on an official platform (e.g., governance forum, blog, or docs).
The total supply of EUL is fixed for the first 4 years, after which EUL token holders may enact a governance proposal to inflate the supply by a maximum 2.718% per year. In that scenario, newly minted EUL will enter circulation via the Treasury. This is enabled by smart contract and the information was provided at the project outset, here: https://docs-v1.euler.finance/eul/about
Future & Related Token Launches
The team discloses all tokens launched by its key team members in the past and explicitly lays out its philosophy around launching new tokens, related to the project or otherwise. (e.g. "We do not plan to launch additional tokens" or "Any additional tokens will be given 1:1 to existing token holders who can then vote on proposals submitted by the management team.")
The team represents that it will not launch additional tokens. The only derivative token that was launched was rEUL, after consultation (https://forum.euler.finance/t/reward-eul-reul/1133) with the DAO. rEUL is a form of EUL that allows holders to receive EUL based on a vesting schedule. That schedule allows for 20% immediate unlock upon receiving rEUL (via liquidity mining), with the remaining 80% vesting linearly over the subsequent six month period. rEUL acquiries its value only from EUL. EUL is the sole token for Euler and that will continue to be the case.
Transactions & Market Structure
Insider & Related Person Transactions
The project commits to disclosing any material Related Party & Insider Transaction within 30 days and includes: The nature of the transaction, the Related Person, the basis on which the person is a Related Person, and the number of tokens involved in the transaction. This includes tokens issued by the foundation.
The project commits to disclosing material related-party transactions within 30 days.
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclosed information of previous fundraising rounds, material OTC rounds to investors, or discounted market maker sales involving the Project and its Token that includes: the date of sale, number of tokens sold, and the vesting schedule of these tokens. The Project commits to disclosing any material OTC deal involving token sales and purchases by the foundation within 30 days.
For our strategic partners: ~4% (1,087,313 EUL) were allocated to Encode, an early project incubator.
~10% (2,718,282 EUL) were allocated to Seed round partners, including Lemniscap, CMT Digital, Launchub, and others.
~15.85% (4,308,477 EUL) were allocated to Cohort A growth partners, including Paradigm, a variety of industry angel investors, and others.
~9.67% (2,628,170 EUL) were allocated to Cohort B growth partners, including Haun Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Uniswap Labs Ventures, Jane Street, and others.
Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings
Projects must disclose key details of market making and centralized exchange agreements affecting token liquidity, including: names of all market makers & centralized exchanges involved, the token allocation for each (as % of total supply), and the duration of each agreement.
Euler is able to disclose that there are no existing exchange listing agreements. As new information is available, it will be provided at the euler.foundation site.
Financial Disclosure
Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow
The Project commits to providing updates to token holders on a quarterly basis via forum posts, live dashboards, or reports that cover core project KPIs, changes to Token supply or allocations, and disclosure of top line revenue and expenses. The Project may engage third-party contractors to prepare and deliver these updates.
Euler has been, and will continue to be, committed to quarterly transparency reports.
Quarter 1, 2024 Quarter 2, 2024 Quarter 3, 2024 Quarter 4, 2024
Please see https://euler.foundation/transparency
Public Token Holder Relations Reports
The foundation's assets or working capital are held onchain and publicly labelled, providing the ability to track asset holdings, revenue, and expenses. Or, the foundation publishes a quarterly, publicly available financial report of its assets, working capital, revenue and expenses.
All quarterly reports of the foundation can be found in the Foundation's website under the transparency page:
Reporting The Euler Foundation publishes transparency reports which detailed financial and operational aspects related to Euler.
Quarter 1, 2024 Quarter 2, 2024 Quarter 3, 2024 Quarter 4, 2024
Transparency page in Foundation's website: https://euler.foundation/transparency. All wallets can be found in 2.D
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Euler is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.