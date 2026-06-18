Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).

(a) IP ownership & control

The Euler Protocol operates as an open-source protocol with public smart contract repositories and governance infrastructure maintained for the benefit of the Euler ecosystem. Protocol-related intellectual property, including the Euler brand and associated protocol infrastructure, is managed through the Euler Foundation via a Master Service agreement with Euler Labs.

(b) Contract/admin powers

All protocol revenue and upgradeable smart contracts are governed by the DAO through EUL tokenholder votes. Foundation-controlled multisigs (treasury and operational wallets) are funded only by DAO approval via Snapshot proposals. Governance infrastructure associated with Euler DAO remains publicly accessible through Snapshot governance and governance forum processes. Governance proposals may address ecosystem initiatives, protocol matters, operational topics, and broader governance discussions. Certain operational and treasury functions are administered through Foundation-controlled multisig structures and operational entities. Decision-making authority relating to Euler Foundation and Euler OpCo Ltd ultimately rests with the Foundation’s directors. Designated signers and operational contributors execute operational and administrative actions through relevant multisig structures. The protocol wallet has the ability to upgrade the protocol via timelock, change the protocol fee configuration and change EUL bridging configuration.

Authority Holder Method Treasury Administration Operational multisig 3/5 approval Protocol Pause/Upgrade/Configuration Protocol Multisig 4/8 approval

(c) Locked-token rights

No locking mechanism for additional rights exists. Staking is not a requirement for DAO participation. EUL tokens confer governance rights directly without needing to be staked or locked.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

EUL tokenholders govern the protocol and treasury via proposals on the community Forum and binding Snapshot votes (s: eulerdao.eth). Tokenholders receive value via Fee Flow auctions, where protocol fees (accumulated in tokens such as USDC, DAI, etc.) are converted into EUL via auction and the EUL proceeds enter the Euler DAO treasury automatically by smart contract. Proposals to fund Foundation-controlled multisigs — including treasury and operational wallets — are transparently approved by the DAO.

(e) Control surface reliance

Governance infrastructure associated with Euler DAO remains active, including Snapshot governance and public governance forums. Operational governance functions and administrative coordination are substantially carried out through the Euler Foundation, Euler OpCo Ltd, Foundation directors, core contributors and third party service providers.

(f) Dissolution authority

No formal onchain dissolution mechanism for Euler DAO has been publicly disclosed. Operational governance and administrative functions are currently maintained through the Euler Foundation, Euler OpCo Ltd, and associated multisig structures. Any material restructuring, wind-down, or dissolution process would be administered through the relevant legal and operational Euler entities.