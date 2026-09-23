Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.

(a) IP ownership & control

Jester DAO LLC, owns all contributed project IP and assets, including the Avici brand, website, social accounts, GitHub repositories, logo and related technology. IP created by Avici Inc while providing services to the DAO also belongs to Jester DAO LLC. If an assignment cannot legally take effect, the agreements provide the DAO LLC with an exclusive, perpetual and worldwide license.

(b) Contract/admin powers

Ordinary governance approval: Avici uses MetaDAO decision markets. Permissionless proposals require 1,500,000 AVICI in aggregate stake to activate. The proposal period is 72 hours, with TWAP recording beginning after the first 24 hours. An ordinary proposal passes only when the final pass-market time-weighted average price exceeds the fail-market TWAP by more than 3%.

Governance execution and token administration: The Futarchy program acts through Avici’s DAO program-derived address to approve successful proposals in the DAO’s Squads multisig. Squads then executes the approved transaction under its execution checks. The DAO address is the sole voting member; a separate permissionless account can initiate and execute transactions but cannot approve them. AVICI mint authority is held by the DAO treasury vault.

Routine spending authority: The DAO’s Squads spending-limit account authorises two wallet addresses: 5XmgUdxfKBfyH8RjYdxYSegdQHLqWqU2NG1SZznv9D7g and G7qs9MUFquwnSFtrDU6261KtovKRg8GS4s6bFbmLiBiQ . Either address can independently authorise a transfer with its signature, without a separate governance proposal or additional multisig approval. The individual controllers of these addresses have not been independently verified.

The configured spending limit is 100,000 USDC in aggregate per 30-day period, shared between both authorised wallets. Transfers are limited to the remaining allowance from treasury vault index 0. No destination-address restriction is configured, and no separate per-transaction cap applies beyond the remaining allowance. Separately, the Services Agreement imposes an annualised expenditure cap of $1.2 million unless mutually approved otherwise. This contractual cap is distinct from the onchain 30-day spending limit.

Pause and freeze: No dedicated global pause authority was identified in the reviewed Futarchy source code. AVICI’s token mint has no freeze authority. These findings do not remove the ability to change governance functionality through a program upgrade.

Upgrade authority: The Futarchy program’s upgrade authority is MetaDAO’s Squads vault, 6awyHMshBGVjJ3ozdSJdyyDE1CTAXUwrpNMaRGMsb4sf . Its controlling multisig currently requires approval from three of six voting members and has no configured timelock. MetaDAO identifies Organization Technology L.L.C. as directing this multisig. Authorised upgrades can change program logic and administrative controls.

Proposal blocking and cancellation: The reviewed production source designates administrator address CWGawadYU8CzRVBecnJymNw97H7E3ndDinV5sMzesgY2 . A signature from this address authorises removal of a draft proposal or cancellation of an active, pending proposal. Cancellation resolves the pending proposal as failed. These functions do not themselves apply to already-finalised proposals. The code does not require a tokenholder vote or an objective finding of malicious conduct for these actions. Any additional internal approval process for this administrator has not been confirmed.

Additional administrative execution: The reviewed source permits MetaDAO’s multisig to authorise a separate Squads proposal-approval process. That path requires the multisig’s approval threshold and is available only when the DAO is in spot-market state with no active optimistic proposal. The designated administrator can also execute approved Squads transactions under those state restrictions and Squads’ transaction-execution checks.

MetaDAO describes intervention as intended for extreme scenarios, but that stated purpose is not a technical restriction limiting upgrades or administrative actions to malicious proposals. Onchain account settings were verified; descriptions of instruction behaviour are based on published source code, without a completed source-to-deployed-binary verification.

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

AVICI has no token-locking mechanism that grants additional voting, governance, revenue or treasury rights. Separately, a proposal must accumulate 1,500,000 AVICI in permissionless stake before it can enter the decision-market process. Multiple tokenholders may contribute toward this requirement, and the tokens are returned after the proposal goes live, with no slashing or long-term lockup.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

AVICI holders can presently create proposals, contribute tokens toward proposal activation, and participate in conditional pass/fail markets. Through successful proposals, governance can direct treasury expenditure, token issuance, protocol-owned liquidity, governance parameters and the management or disposition of DAO-owned IP and other assets. Outcomes are determined by market prices rather than a one-token-one-vote ballot. Holding AVICI alone does not confer ownership of DAO assets or an individual withdrawal right.

A separate, approved team reward arrangement exists under AVICI-001, authorising up to 8,240,000 performance-based AVICI tokens subject to specified milestones and release restrictions. No standing fee distribution, holder staking reward, dividend, treasury-redemption or AVICI buyback programme is identified in the reviewed agreements and approved proposals. Any new holder distribution or buyback would require decision market approval.

(e) Control surface reliance

Avici DAO currently relies on MetaDAO decision-market governance for treasury actions, token issuance and other material protocol decisions. The governance framework may evolve through successful decision-market proposals as the system matures, including changes to proposal thresholds, execution processes, treasury controls and token parameters. MetaDAO currently retains an emergency override capability while its system is in beta; that dependency may be reduced or removed as the governance infrastructure matures. No such change can be made unilaterally by Avici Inc. or the development team.

(f) Dissolution authority

Voluntary dissolution of Jester DAO LLC is authorized through the Futarchic Mechanism under Article X of its Operating Agreement. Any person may submit a dissolution proposal. To activate an ordinary permissionless proposal, participants must collectively stake 1,500,000 AVICI. The proposal runs for 72 hours, with TWAP recording beginning after 24 hours, and passes only if the final pass-market TWAP exceeds the fail-market TWAP by more than 3%. Approval is determined by this market outcome rather than a majority ballot of tokenholders.

Following approval, the LLC’s members implement the dissolution and winding-up, using specifically authorised agents where appropriate.Dissolution and winding-up remain subject to applicable Marshall Islands law, including circumstances where the law independently requires dissolution.