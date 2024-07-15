Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
AKEDO addresses two structural problems in the gaming industry: the high technical barrier and multi-year timelines that prevent most creators from building games, and the concentration of content creation and monetization power among large, well-resourced studios. The platform uses coordinated multi-agent AI systems to allow any user to create a game through natural-language prompts in approximately two minutes.
(Source: AKEDO Whitepaper, Blockchainreporter Seed Coverage)
(b) Operational priorities
AKEDO's stated operating priorities center on expanding its AI-native content creation engine, scaling platform infrastructure to support more concurrent creation workflows, and extending revenue streams through its AIGC, Asset, and Ecosystem phases. The January 2026 $5M seed round was raised explicitly to scale multi-agent infrastructure. Secondary priorities include growing the creator and player community, establishing $AKE as the liquidity pairing asset for newly launched collection tokens, and expanding exchange availability.
(Source: Pulse2 Seed Round Coverage, AKEDO Whitepaper)
(c) High-level project overview
AKEDO is an LLM-powered, modular multi-agent creation platform deployed on BNB Chain (BEP-20). Its architecture uses specialized agents — World Builders, Rule Designers, Balancers, and Storytellers — that coordinate across game creation, play, monetization, marketplace, and node-participation workflows. The platform launched its first Telegram game (Akedog) in July 2024 and subsequently introduced a broader AI content creation engine and token launchpad. As of January 2026, the platform reports over 2 million registered users, over 1 million on-chain transactions, and approximately 30,000 on-chain daily active users.
(Source: AKEDO Whitepaper, Pulse2 Seed Round Coverage, GAM3S.GG TOP Investment)
(d) Primary token functions
$AKE serves four primary functions: (1) creation utility — users pay $0.10 per prompt and $10 per publish to generate and release games; (2) staking — users stake $AKE to earn a 33% share of protocol fee revenue; (3) liquidity provision — all tokens newly launched on AKEDO are paired with $AKE in their LP pool; and (4) governance — $AKE holders can vote on key platform decisions and shape resource and reward distribution, per official AKEDO communications.
(Source: AKEDO Whitepaper/Tokenomics, KuCoin Spotlight Listing)
(e) Control surface reliance
AKEDO's public materials describe $AKE holder voting as the governance mechanism for key platform decisions. No on-chain governance forum, executor contract, proposal threshold, or voting parameter has been publicly disclosed. The contractual legal surface — operated by AKEDO Limited — remains operator-led. The governance model described in official communications has not been implemented as a publicly auditable on-chain system, creating a gap between the stated decentralization trajectory and the current operator-controlled reality.
(Source: AKEDO Whitepaper, KuCoin Spotlight)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Blake Henderson
Founder
Stated involvement in developing titles including PUBG Mobile, Rise of Kingdoms, AFK Arena, and LOL, per AKEDO's public communications. No independent third-party verification of this prior experience is publicly available.
Additional team members
Not publicly named in official sources
AKEDO's public materials describe the broader team as game veterans with experience at Tencent Lightspeed Studio and TiMi Studio, with claimed work on PUBG Mobile, Cross Fire, APEX Mobile, and casual-game publishing. No individual names or titles for these contributors are publicly disclosed.
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
The project does not operate a foundation entity. No public record identifies a separate non-profit or foundation wrapper associated with AKEDO or the $AKE token.
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
The project does not have an operational DAO or on-chain governance mechanism. AKEDO's public materials describe token-holder voting rights in narrative form, but no on-chain governance system, proposal forum, executor contract, or voting threshold has been publicly deployed or disclosed.
(Source: Blockchainreporter July 2024, Cryptonews.net)
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
AKEDO has not publicly disclosed which entity owns or controls its codebase, repositories, trademarks, or brand assets.
(b) Contract/admin powers
No on-chain DAO, governance executor, pause authority, or upgrade authority with a disclosed threshold exists. AKEDO's public whitepaper and tokenomics materials describe $AKE holders as having the ability to vote on key platform decisions, but no implementing contract, forum, or threshold has been publicly deployed or disclosed. Administrative authority over the protocol currently rests with AKEDO Limited as the operator.
(Source: AKEDO Whitepaper, KuCoin Spotlight)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Users who stake $AKE earn a share of protocol fee revenue. Staking does not confer separately disclosed voting rights beyond the general governance claim at the token-holder level in AKEDO's public materials. No public source establishes that staking itself adds incremental governance power above and beyond unstaked $AKE holding.
(Source: AKEDO Whitepaper/Tokenomics)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
Protocol fees are distributed in three equal tranches: 33% to AKE stakers, 33% burned, and 33% retained as platform revenue by the operator. AKEDO's public materials state that AKE holders can shape resource and reward distribution through governance, but no enforceable on-chain governance mechanism, treasury-control process, or formal threshold for that authority has been publicly disclosed.
(Source: AKEDO Whitepaper/Tokenomics)
(e) Dissolution authority
No public source identifies who holds dissolution or wind-up authority over the project or any associated legal wrapper, and no on-chain dissolution mechanism exists.
The project does not operate a DAO. There is no on-chain governance system, governance executor, or token-holder voting mechanism deployed as a verifiable on-chain structure. The items below are answered on that basis.
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The project does not operate a foundation entity.
(b) IP ownership & control
The project does not operate a foundation entity.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The project does not operate a foundation entity.
(d) Powers over DevCo
The project does not operate a foundation entity.
(e) Contract/admin powers
The project does not operate a foundation entity.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The project does not operate a foundation entity.
The project does not operate a foundation entity. The contractual legal surface for AKEDO's services names AKEDO Limited as the operator. No separate non-profit or foundation wrapper has been publicly identified in connection with AKEDO or the $AKE token launch. Items (a) through (f) do not apply.
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The contractual operator identified in AKEDO's public terms is AKEDO Limited. The jurisdiction of incorporation for AKEDO Limited has not been publicly disclosed in the sources reviewed. Tracxn lists the project as headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, but does not confirm the legal jurisdiction of AKEDO Limited specifically.
(Source: Tracxn AKEDO Profile, AKEDO Terms of Service)
The legal jurisdiction of incorporation and full corporate name/structure of AKEDO Limited have not been publicly confirmed.
(b) IP ownership & control
No public source discloses which entity — AKEDO Limited or another party — owns the platform codebase, smart contracts, trademarks, or brand assets, or describes any subsidiary entities.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No DAO or foundation exists. AKEDO Limited, as the operator, controls the platform, smart-contract deployment, and token administration by default in the absence of a disclosed on-chain governance system. The public record does not disclose the formal scope of AKEDO Limited's token-administration authority, treasury controls, or the thresholds under which protocol parameters can be changed.
(Source: AKEDO Whitepaper)
(d) Powers over Foundation
No foundation entity exists. This item does not apply.
(e) Contract/admin powers
No public source discloses whether AKEDO Limited holds pause, upgrade, or multisig authority over the token contract or platform infrastructure, or specifies the thresholds for any such authority.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The public tokenomics page establishes that 33% of protocol fees are retained as platform revenue by the operator. No governance-approved, publicly disclosed contractual, or programmatic mechanism governing how protocol revenue is distributed to AKEDO Limited's equity holders, contributors, or other participants has been publicly disclosed beyond this fee-split.
(Source: AKEDO Whitepaper/Tokenomics)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch. Include: (a) Launch supply totals — the total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch; (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — the recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket; (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — the initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so; (d) Ticker / market symbol — the ticker/market symbol; (e) Total supply & supply regime — the total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate); (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — the initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
Launch Supply Totals
Recipient Categories & Use of Funds
Initial Price per Token
Ticker / Market Symbol
Total Supply & Supply Regime
Initial Vesting / Release Schedules
The total supply of $AKE is 100,000,000,000 tokens (100 billion), confirmed by the BNB Chain BEP-20 contract, the AKEDO whitepaper, and the KuCoin Spotlight listing. The current circulating supply is 22,796,250,000 AKE (approximately 22.8% of total supply), reflecting category-level TGE unlocks across the allocation schedule. The balance — approximately 77.2% of total supply — remains locked subject to the vesting schedules described below.
| Recipient Category | % of Total Supply | Public Use Description | Launch / Vesting Logic |
The KuCoin Spotlight IEO (August 18–21, 2025) set a public sale price of $0.0004 per AKE, raising $320,000 from the sale of 800,000,000 tokens at an initial FDV of $40,000,000. The Binance Alpha TGE event on August 21, 2025 used a bonding curve price-discovery mechanism rather than a fixed offering price; no final fixed Binance price has been publicly disclosed. The KuCoin IEO price of $0.0004 is the primary publicly disclosed fixed offering price.
AKE
The total and maximum supply is 100,000,000,000 AKE (100 billion), a fixed hard cap. The supply is deflationary: 33% of all protocol fees are permanently burned, reducing circulating supply over time as platform activity generates fees. No inflationary emission mechanism exists; all tokens were minted to the contract owner at deployment.
Five of the seven allocation buckets are subject to vesting. The LP bucket (5%) and Community Airdrop bucket (1%) are fully released at TGE. The Ecosystem & Growth bucket (17.5%) is partially unlocked at TGE (15.8% fully, 1.7% with 20% at TGE). The Community bucket (31.5%) has 2.08% unlocked at TGE with the remainder vesting linearly over 48 months. The Investor bucket (25%) has a 3-month cliff followed by a 24-month linear unlock. The Early Contributor bucket (15%) and Advisor bucket (5%) each carry a 6-month cliff followed by a 42-month linear unlock.
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
(a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop
This item does not apply. AKEDO executed its TGE airdrop on August 21, 2025 and does not have a pending unexecuted airdrop.
(Source: DropsTab AKE Vesting, BlockBeats Claim Rules)
(b) Executed airdrop
AKEDO allocated 1% of total supply (1,000,000,000 AKE) to a Community Airdrop bucket that unlocked in full on August 21, 2025, concurrent with the Binance Alpha TGE. The covered user segments were Akedo Mini App (Telegram) users and AKEDO platform users who accrued AKE points through gameplay and platform tasks. Mini App users claimed tokens directly on the TGE Airdrop page beginning August 21, 2025 at 20:00 Beijing time, with a 5% AKE point bonus applied to first-time claims. Platform users converted accrued points to tokens at a rate of 1,200 AKE points per 1 AKE, subject to a minimum exchange threshold of 330,000 points, a 30,000-point non-exchangeable reserve, and user-paid gas on BNB Chain. AKEDO has not published a per-address distribution source. No CSV, TSV, or JSON file, Dune table, Merkle dump, GitHub repository with per-address allocations, or RPC endpoint exposing claim and amount data has been made public.
(Source: AKEDO Whitepaper/Tokenomics, BlockBeats Claim Rules, DropsTab AKE Vesting)
(c) No airdrop planned or conducted
This item does not apply. AKEDO conducted a community airdrop at TGE on August 21, 2025.
(Source: DropsTab AKE Vesting)
The airdrop distributed rewards earned inside the Akedo ecosystem prior to TGE, converting point balances accumulated in the Akedog Telegram game and on the AKEDO platform into onchain AKE on BNB Chain. The allocation method was proportional to accrued AKE points at the published 1,200-to-1 conversion rate rather than proportional to token holdings or staked positions. The per-address disclosure requirement of this item is not met. AKEDO has not published claim-level or address-level distribution data in any machine-readable format.
(Source: BlockBeats Claim Rules, AKEDO Whitepaper/Tokenomics)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table: (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name; (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply; (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable, (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
No market-maker agreements, token loans, or native-token allocations to market makers have been publicly disclosed by AKEDO.
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table: (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair); (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply; (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable, (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership. If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Exchange Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Native Token Listing Fees
KuCoin Spotlight (IEO)
800,000,000 AKE (0.8% of supply) at $0.0004
Public sale only; 100% vested at distribution
Not publicly disclosed
Binance Alpha (Bonding Curve TGE)
2,000,000,000 AKE (2.0% of supply)
Bonding curve event; no disclosed lockup
Not publicly disclosed
Kraken, MEXC, LBank, BingX, BitMart, Toobit, Gate, XT.COM, Ourbit
Not publicly disclosed
Not publicly disclosed
Not publicly disclosed
PancakeSwap V3 (BSC), Uniswap V3 (BSC)
Not publicly disclosed
Not publicly disclosed
Not applicable
AKEDO tokens are listed on KuCoin, Binance Alpha, Kraken, MEXC, LBank, BingX, BitMart, Toobit, XT.COM, Gate, and Ourbit, and trade on PancakeSwap V3 (BSC) and Uniswap V3 (BSC). The KuCoin Spotlight IEO sold 800,000,000 AKE (0.8% of total supply) at $0.0004 per token. No listing fee paid in native tokens, lockup commitments, or liquidity incentive terms for any of the exchange relationships have been publicly disclosed.
(Source: KuCoin Spotlight, Coinpedia, CoinGecko)
Table source: (Source: CoinCarp, KuCoin Spotlight, Coinpedia)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide: (a) Series Name; (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.); (c) Date of sale (at least month & year); (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply); (e) Vesting schedule. If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Vehicle
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
Strategic investment — The Open Platform (TOP); instrument not publicly disclosed
July 15, 2024
Amount undisclosed; no token count publicly disclosed
Not publicly disclosed
Seed round — led by Karatage; instrument not publicly disclosed; participants: Sfermion, Collab+Currency, MARBLEX, Seed Club, The Open Platform, TON Ventures, Gagra Ventures, Kenetic Capital, Metalabs Ventures, and others
January 18, 2026
$5,000,000 raised; token allocation to seed investors is part of the 25% Investor bucket; per-investor token counts not publicly disclosed
3-month cliff, then 24-month linear unlock (per the Investor bucket schedule)
IEO — KuCoin Spotlight; public token sale
August 18–21, 2025
800,000,000 AKE (0.8% of total supply) at $0.0004; raised $320,000
100% distributed at TGE (no vesting)
Three fundraising events have been publicly identified.
(Source: Crunchbase Seed Round, Pulse2 Seed Coverage, KuCoin Spotlight, CryptoRank, Coinpedia)
Previous Exploits Affecting the Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds have been identified as of June 17, 2026.
(b) Exploit vector summary
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds have been identified as of June 17, 2026.
(c) Quantified impact
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds have been identified as of June 17, 2026.
(d) Remediation/response taken
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds have been identified as of June 17, 2026.
(e) Current status
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds have been identified as of June 17, 2026.
(f) References (optional)
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds have been identified as of June 17, 2026.
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds have been identified as of June 17, 2026. Kraken's August 2025 risk disclosure for AKE discusses technical and market risks but does not identify any prior exploit or fund-loss event. AKEDO's smart contract has not been audited by CertiK or any other publicly identified third-party auditor, meaning the absence of a disclosed exploit does not confirm the absence of undiscovered vulnerabilities.
(Source: Kraken AKE Risk Disclosure, Coinpedia)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
- (a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
- Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
- Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
- Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
- (b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
- Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
- (c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
- Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
AKEDO's public terms state that the services are not intended for use where doing so would violate applicable law or trigger registration or other regulatory requirements. Users are solely responsible for complying with applicable laws in their jurisdiction.
(Source: AKEDO Terms of Service)
AKEDO's terms disclaim status as a digital wallet provider, broker, dealer, financial institution, exchange, payment processor, money services business, or creditor. These disclaimers do not insulate the platform or token from regulatory characterization in jurisdictions where digital-asset laws are evolving, and changes to regulatory treatment could affect listings, token utility, and AKEDO Limited's operational structure.
(Source: AKEDO Terms of Service)
Kraken's August 2025 UK-specific risk disclosure concluded that AKE was unlikely to constitute a security or derivative under UK securities legislation. That venue-specific determination does not bind regulators in other jurisdictions and does not address future regulatory periods or changes in applicable law.
(Source: Kraken AKE Risk Disclosure)
The public terms state that digital assets may or may not be considered securities in some jurisdictions, and that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own legal and tax obligations. Tax treatment of $AKE staking rewards, protocol fee distributions, and token transactions is not addressed by AKEDO in any public disclosure and will vary by jurisdiction.
(Source: AKEDO Terms of Service)
AKEDO restricts service access to users aged 18 and older and warns that distribution may be improper in certain jurisdictions, creating jurisdiction-based enforcement risk for both users and the operator.
(Source: AKEDO Terms of Service)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
AKEDO's platform combines an LLM-based multi-agent creation layer, an application-logic layer, and a BEP-20 token contract whose verified source code includes transfer-mode controls and a transfer controller. Implementation bugs in any of these layers — the AI agent stack, the platform application logic, or the token contract — could disrupt creation, publishing, staking, fee distribution, or token transfers.
(Source: AKEDO Whitepaper, BscScan AKE Contract)
No public third-party smart contract audit for AKEDO has been identified. CertiK's public database does not list AKEDO among audited projects. Users should treat the protocol as unaudited. The absence of a public audit means known and unknown smart-contract, application-logic, and operational vulnerabilities may not have been identified or remediated before affecting users.
(Source: Coinpedia AKEDO)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
$AKE has a fixed maximum supply of 100,000,000,000 tokens with approximately 22.8 billion (22.8%) currently in circulation as of June 2026. Approximately 77.2 billion tokens remain subject to multi-year vesting schedules across the Community (48-month linear), Investor (3-month cliff + 24-month linear), Early Contributor (6-month cliff + 42-month linear), and Advisor (6-month cliff + 42-month linear) buckets. These scheduled unlocks will increase circulating supply materially over the four-year distribution period and represent a structural source of sell-side pressure.
(Source: AKEDO Whitepaper/Tokenomics, CoinGecko)
$AKE's economic model depends on sustained demand for AI game creation (at $0.10 per prompt and $10 per publish), active staking participation, LP provision for newly launched collection tokens, and sufficient protocol fee generation to make the 33% staker distribution and 33% burn meaningful. Weak platform adoption or fee generation would reduce staking yields and eliminate the deflationary burn, undermining the economic case for holding or staking $AKE.
(Source: AKEDO Whitepaper/Tokenomics)
AKEDO's public materials describe $AKE holders as having the ability to vote on platform decisions and change fee and reward parameters. No enforceable on-chain governance mechanism, proposal threshold, or formal parameter-change process has been publicly deployed. In the absence of such a mechanism, AKEDO Limited retains unilateral discretion to change protocol fee splits, reward parameters, and token utility, which could adversely affect staker returns and token value without requiring token-holder consent.
(Source: AKEDO Whitepaper/Tokenomics, KuCoin Spotlight)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.