The Rise of Crypto Banks

Historically it has been difficult for crypto firms to gain access basic financial services.  In place of giants like JP Morgan and Bank of America, a new class of crypto financial service firms have risen to take their place.  These firms offer many of the services that traditional banks do such as payments, lending and treasury services, access to working capital and more.  This webinar will explore the growth of these new financial service firms and their unique place in the market.

Sponsored by BitGo
speaker

 

Alan Lane

CEO, Silvergate Bank

speaker

 

Zac Prince

Founder & CEO, BlockFi

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