The Balancing Act of Global Crypto Regulation

Jurisdictions around the world are grappling with how to regulate digital assets. This webinar will highlight similarities and differences on how regulators across the globe are approaching regulatory frameworks and how this affects firms growing their digital asset footprint across the globe.

Sponsored by Eventus
speaker

 

Mike Castiglione

Director of Regulatory Affairs, Digital Assets, Eventus

speaker

 

Tiffany Smith

Partner, Wilmer Hale

speaker

 

Sam Au Yeung

Director, Greater China, IHS Markit

speaker

 

Nick Philpott

COO, Zodia Markets

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