The Balancing Act of Global Crypto Regulation
Jurisdictions around the world are grappling with how to regulate digital assets. This webinar will highlight similarities and differences on how regulators across the globe are approaching regulatory frameworks and how this affects firms growing their digital asset footprint across the globe.
Mike Castiglione
Director of Regulatory Affairs, Digital Assets, Eventus
Tiffany Smith
Partner, Wilmer Hale
Sam Au Yeung
Director, Greater China, IHS Markit
Nick Philpott
COO, Zodia Markets